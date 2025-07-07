Technology News
UIDAI Updates List of Valid Documents for Aadhaar Enrollment and Updation: How to Update Aadhaar Card Online

Citizens can update select details in their Aadhaar card through the UIDAI website.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 7 July 2025 18:20 IST
UIDAI Updates List of Valid Documents for Aadhaar Enrollment and Updation: How to Update Aadhaar Card Online

Photo Credit: X/ UIDAI

Aadhaar is a 12-digit identification number issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India

Highlights
  • Citizens holding multiple Aadhaar will have only one accepted by UIDAI
  • Passport is considered a valid proof across all four categories
  • Address on Aadhaar card can be changed online via UIDAI website
The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has released an updated list of documents which are accepted for enrollment or updation of the Aadhaar card, under the Aadhaar (Enrolment and Update) First Amendment Regulations, 2025, and have come into effect July 2. To begin with, any document that has been uploaded as address proof, such as a voter ID or bank passbook, should be verifiable by UIDAI either digitally or via offline medium using online systems. Further, there is also a new regulation for persons holding multiple Aadhaar cards.

One Person One Aadhaar

The authority has announced a new regulation that concerns citizens holding more than one Aadhaar number. In such a case, the Aadhaar number assigned at the earliest and which contains biometric information (containing fingerprint and iris scans) of the holder will be retained, while all of the others will be omitted.

However, if none of the Aadhaar numbers are verified through biometric means, the one allotted earlier shall still be considered.

Updated List of Required Documents

The list of updated documents applies to Indian residents, overseas citizens of India (OCI), non-resident Indians (NRIs), long-term Visa (LTV) holders, children above five years of age, and foreign nationals. The document requirements have been categorised on the basis of four criterias:

  1. Proof of Identity (PoI)
  2. Proof of Address (PoA)
  3. Proof of Relationship (PoR)
  4. Date of Birth (DoB)

UIDAI says a passport is considered a valid document across all four categories. PAN card, voter ID, driving licence, and government-issued photo IDs are acceptable as identity proof, provided they are verifiable. For address proof, citizens can submit voter ID, ration card, passbook from a PSU bank, Kisan Passbook, and bank or post office account statement.

Other accepted documents include, pensioner photo IDs, marriage certificate, marksheet from a recognised board or university, and other government-issued certificates, based on the requirement.

However, citizens of Nepal and Bhutan, other foreign nationals, OCI cardholders, and LTV holders may also need to submit additional documents for Aadhaar enrollment or updation, as per UIDAI. You can access the list of all documents considered as valid by UIDAI through here.

The authority allows citizens to update their Aadhaar online but the functionality is limited to change in address. Other demographic details, such as name, date of birth, and gender, along with a change in phone number or photo, will have to be updated through a physical visit to an Aadhaar Enrollment Centre.

How to Update Address Aadhaar Card Online

  1. Navigate to UIDAI's Self-Service Update Portal here
  2. Enter your Aadhaar number and authenticate the login details via OTP sent to the registered number
  3. Next, select the Update Address in Aadhaar option on the screen and click on Proceed after going through the instructions.
  4. Select if you wish to update Aadhaar by area pin code or by address. Enter the new address in the given text field and select Submit
  5. Upload a valid document for verification of the address, such as a utility bill, passport, or bank statement
  6. Submit the form. You will receive a Service Request Number (SRN) for tracking the updation request

However, citizens should note that merely submitting the Aadhaar update request does not mean it will get updated. The new address will be authenticated before it can be added to the UIDAI records. The new address submitted by you will be verified for authentication purposes before it is entered into the records, meaning you must be sure to enter the correct details.

Further reading: Aadhaar, Aadhaar card, UIDAI, Aadhaar update
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
UIDAI Updates List of Valid Documents for Aadhaar Enrollment and Updation: How to Update Aadhaar Card Online
