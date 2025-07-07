The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has released an updated list of documents which are accepted for enrollment or updation of the Aadhaar card, under the Aadhaar (Enrolment and Update) First Amendment Regulations, 2025, and have come into effect July 2. To begin with, any document that has been uploaded as address proof, such as a voter ID or bank passbook, should be verifiable by UIDAI either digitally or via offline medium using online systems. Further, there is also a new regulation for persons holding multiple Aadhaar cards.

One Person One Aadhaar

The authority has announced a new regulation that concerns citizens holding more than one Aadhaar number. In such a case, the Aadhaar number assigned at the earliest and which contains biometric information (containing fingerprint and iris scans) of the holder will be retained, while all of the others will be omitted.

However, if none of the Aadhaar numbers are verified through biometric means, the one allotted earlier shall still be considered.

The list of updated documents applies to Indian residents, overseas citizens of India (OCI), non-resident Indians (NRIs), long-term Visa (LTV) holders, children above five years of age, and foreign nationals. The document requirements have been categorised on the basis of four criterias:

Proof of Identity (PoI) Proof of Address (PoA) Proof of Relationship (PoR) Date of Birth (DoB)

UIDAI says a passport is considered a valid document across all four categories. PAN card, voter ID, driving licence, and government-issued photo IDs are acceptable as identity proof, provided they are verifiable. For address proof, citizens can submit voter ID, ration card, passbook from a PSU bank, Kisan Passbook, and bank or post office account statement.

Other accepted documents include, pensioner photo IDs, marriage certificate, marksheet from a recognised board or university, and other government-issued certificates, based on the requirement.

However, citizens of Nepal and Bhutan, other foreign nationals, OCI cardholders, and LTV holders may also need to submit additional documents for Aadhaar enrollment or updation, as per UIDAI. You can access the list of all documents considered as valid by UIDAI through here.

The authority allows citizens to update their Aadhaar online but the functionality is limited to change in address. Other demographic details, such as name, date of birth, and gender, along with a change in phone number or photo, will have to be updated through a physical visit to an Aadhaar Enrollment Centre.

Navigate to UIDAI's Self-Service Update Portal here Enter your Aadhaar number and authenticate the login details via OTP sent to the registered number Next, select the Update Address in Aadhaar option on the screen and click on Proceed after going through the instructions. Select if you wish to update Aadhaar by area pin code or by address. Enter the new address in the given text field and select Submit Upload a valid document for verification of the address, such as a utility bill, passport, or bank statement Submit the form. You will receive a Service Request Number (SRN) for tracking the updation request

However, citizens should note that merely submitting the Aadhaar update request does not mean it will get updated. The new address will be authenticated before it can be added to the UIDAI records. The new address submitted by you will be verified for authentication purposes before it is entered into the records, meaning you must be sure to enter the correct details.