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Windows 11 Version 26H2 Released With Taskbar Improvements, File Explorer Features, More

Windows 11, version 26H2, has a redesigned Start menu that includes a scrollable All section.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 30 September 2026 20:16 IST
Windows 11 Version 26H2 Released With Taskbar Improvements, File Explorer Features, More

Photo Credit: Microsoft

Windows 11 26H2 brings AI-powered actions in File Explorer

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Highlights
  • Microsoft announced Windows 11, version 26H2
  • Start menu gets new Category and Grid views in the new version
  • File Explorer adds support for additional archive formats
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Microsoft has released the Windows 11 2026 Update, also known as Windows 11 version 26H2. The new update is available for eligible PCs running Windows 11 versions 24H2 and 25H2. The update adds changes to File Explorer, the Start menu and the taskbar. Windows 11, version 26H2, also include security improvements and accessibility upgrades. The update claims to reduce the number of restarts required to keep devices up to date.

Windows 11 Version 26H2: Key Features

Microsoft announced Windows 11, version 26H2, via a blog post. It's the next annual feature update for Windows 11. The company says the new update is built on the same servicing foundation as Windows 11, versions 25H2 and 24H2.

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Windows 11 26H2 brings AI-powered actions in File Explorer. With this update, users can edit supported images or summarise documents stored on OneDrive and SharePoint through Microsoft Copilot without opening the files. This feature needs an active Microsoft 365 subscription and a Copilot license. Work and school users can also access quick actions such as Open file location and Ask Copilot. 

With the latest update, File Explorer adds support for additional archive formats, including uu, cpio, xar and nupkg files. It also lets you use voice typing when renaming files.

Another key highlight of Windows 11 version 26H2 is a redesigned Start menu with a scrollable All apps section and new Category and Grid views. The layout can adapt to different display sizes. Users can choose Start menu size and independently show or hide the Pinned, Recent and All sections.

The update adds enhancements to the taskbar, and users can now position it at the top, bottom, left or right edge of the display. A smaller taskbar option is also available. Microsoft also added support for monitoring AI agents from the taskbar. Researcher in Microsoft Copilot is the first supported experience.

In Windows 11 26H2, Windows Search is improved, and Users can preview search results without opening the associated item. Also, Microsoft says Search results now provide more clarity, and Windows can automatically index frequently used folders

Windows 11 26H2 introduced new recovery tools like point-in-time PC rollbacks and Quick Machine Recovery automated remediation scans. It also adds natural language voice commands and Voice Isolation on Copilot+ PCs.

The latest update also changes how Windows Update handles restarts. Microsoft confirmed that Windows 11, version 26H2, now installs eligible updates together with the monthly security update when possible. Individual updates remain available under Settings > Windows Update > Available updates.

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Further reading: Windows 11, Microsoft, Windows 11 Version 26H2, Windows 11 26H2
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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