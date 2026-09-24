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Microsoft Surface Pro 12-inch, Surface Laptop 13-inch Launched With Snapdragon X2 Plus CPU: Price, Specifications

The new Surface PCs claim up to 18 percent more efficient battery performance, over 60 percent faster graphics.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 24 September 2026 19:21 IST
Microsoft Surface Pro 12-inch, Surface Laptop 13-inch Launched With Snapdragon X2 Plus CPU: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Microsoft

The devices will be available from October 13 in select markets

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Highlights
  • Both models offer up to 24GB of RAM
  • Both PCs support up to 512GB of storage
  • The Surface Pro offers a 10-megapixel rear camera
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Microsoft has launched the new Surface Pro 12-inch and Surface Laptop 13-inch with the Snapdragon X2 Plus processor, alongside the Surface Mouse with integrated haptic feedback. The new Surface PCs claim up to 18 percent more efficient battery performance, over 60 percent faster graphics and up to 95 percent faster local AI processing compared to their previous generations. The Surface Pro 12-inch offers a tablet-to-laptop design, while the Surface Laptop 13-inch features a full-size keyboard and 3:2 touchscreen.

Microsoft Surface Pro 12-inch, Surface Laptop 13-inch, Surface Mouse Price, Availability

The Microsoft Surface Pro 12-inch starts at $1,149.99 (roughly Rs. 1,10,400), while the Surface Laptop 13-inch begins at $1,199 (roughly Rs. 1,15,200). Both devices will be available from October 13 in select markets. The Surface Pro 12-inch will also get an optional 5G configuration for commercial customers.

The Surface Mouse is priced at $79.99 (roughly Rs. 7,700) and will also go on sale from October 13 in Black and Platinum colourways. The Surface Pro 12-inch and Surface Laptop 13-inch are also available in a Black finish.

Microsoft Surface Pro 12-inch, Surface Laptop 13-inch Features, Specifications

The Surface Pro 12-inch sports a 12.3-inch PixelSense LCD touchscreen with 500 nits of brightness, while the Surface Laptop 13-inch features a 13.3-inch PixelSense touchscreen with the same brightness level. Both models are powered by a six-core Snapdragon X2 Plus processor, paired with a Qualcomm Hexagon NPU offering 80 TOPS and an Adreno GPU. They come with 16GB or 24GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 256GB or 512GB of UFS storage. 

The Surface Pro 12-inch and Surface Laptop 13-inch run Windows 11 Home. The Surface Pro supports the Surface Slim Pen and Surface Pro 12-inch Keyboard, and comes with Microsoft Ink Canvas for sketching, annotating, generating images and summarising text. Microsoft claims up to 17 percent faster Office productivity, more than 60 percent faster graphics and up to 95 percent faster local AI inferencing compared to the previous generation.  

For optics, the Surface Pro 12-inch is equipped with a 1080p Full HD front camera and a 10-megapixel Ultra HD rear camera, while the Surface Laptop 13-inch gets a 1080p Full HD camera. Connectivity options on the Surface Pro include two USB-C/USB 3.2 ports and Wi-Fi 7. The Surface Laptop also features two USB-C/USB 3.2 ports, a USB-A 3.2 port, a 3.5mm headphone jack and Wi-Fi 7. 

The Surface Pro 12-inch packs a battery rated to deliver up to 15.5 hours of local video playback and up to 13 hours of active web usage. The Surface Laptop 13-inch is rated for up to 22.5 hours of local video playback and up to 18 hours of active web usage. Microsoft claims up to 18 percent more efficient battery performance for the new generation. 

The Surface Pro 12-inch weighs 686g, while the Surface Laptop 13-inch weighs 1.23kg. The Pro has a 2-in-1 design that can be used as a tablet or laptop, while the Laptop features a full-size backlit keyboard, precision touchpad and aluminium body. Both models have a fanless design.  

Microsoft Surface Mouse Features, Specifications

The Surface Mouse features an ambidextrous design with integrated haptic feedback that provides physical feedback for actions such as clicks and window snapping. It also gets a customisable action button for Copilot and other shortcuts. The mouse uses Bluetooth 6.0 and can pair with multiple devices, allowing users to switch between them.

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Further reading: Microsoft Surface Pro 12-inch, Microsoft Surface Laptop 13-inch, Snapdragon X2 Plus, Microsoft, Windows 11, Microsoft Surface Mouse
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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Microsoft Surface Pro 12-inch, Surface Laptop 13-inch Launched With Snapdragon X2 Plus CPU: Price, Specifications
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