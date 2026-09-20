If your Windows 11 PC is running low on storage, temporary files could be using more space than you might expect. Windows and the apps you use create these files while doing things such as installing updates, running programmes and browsing the web. Most of them do not need to stay on your PC forever, and Windows has a few built-in ways to clear them without touching your personal files. Here, we take you through the simplest options, starting with Settings.

What Are Temporary Files in Windows 11?

Temporary files are basically files that Windows and your apps create while they are getting things done. Windows might create them during an update, while an app could use temporary data while you are working with it. Your PC can also keep things such as thumbnails, temporary internet files and Delivery Optimisation files.

When you open Windows' Temporary files section, you may also find things such as files from an earlier Windows installation or items sitting in the Recycle Bin. The list will not look exactly the same on every PC, so it is worth taking a quick look before you remove anything.

How to Clear Temporary Files Using Windows 11 Settings

The easiest place to start is the Settings app. Windows shows you the types of temporary data taking up space and lets you choose what you want to remove.

First, open the Settings app on your Windows 11 PC. Select System from the menu on the left. Next, select Storage to see what is using space on your PC. Select Temporary files and wait for Windows to load the available categories. Go through the list and select the types of files you want to remove. Check your selections once more, particularly if Windows has included files you may still need. Select Remove files to clear the selected data. Follow any confirmation prompt that appears to finish the process.

The list you see depends on what Windows and your apps have accumulated, so do not worry if it looks different from another PC. If you see files from a previous Windows installation, take a moment before removing them. Deleting them can stop you from going back to the previous version of Windows.

How to Delete Temporary Files Using Disk Cleanup

Settings is not your only option. Windows also has the older Disk Cleanup tool, which can help you clear temporary files and other data you no longer need.

First, open Windows Search from the taskbar. Type Disk Cleanup and select the tool when it appears in the results. When Windows asks which drive you want to clean, select your Windows drive and select OK. Disk Cleanup will show you the types of files you can remove. Go through the list and select the ones you want to clear. Select OK after checking your choices. When Windows asks you to confirm, select Delete Files.

There is also a Clean up system files option if you want Disk Cleanup to look for additional system-related files. Windows will scan the drive again and give you another list to review.

How to Manually Delete Temporary Files in Windows 11

There is also a more hands-on option if you would rather open the Temp folder yourself. This is not necessary for routine cleanup, but it can be useful if you want to see the temporary files stored in your user folder.

First, press Windows + R on your keyboard to open the Run dialogue box. Type %temp% and press Enter to open your user Temp folder. Once the folder opens, select the files and folders you want to remove. Press the Delete key on your keyboard. If Windows cannot remove a file because another app or process is using it, skip that file and continue with the rest.

You only need to remove the contents of the folder. If Windows refuses to delete something, leave it alone rather than trying to force it.

What Happens When You Delete Temporary Files?

If you are worried that clearing temporary files might mess up your PC, there is usually little to worry about. Windows and the apps you use can recreate many of these files when they need them, so removing them mainly gives you some storage space back.

You may find that a few files stay behind because Windows or an app is using them. That is normal, and you can simply leave those files where they are.

The important thing is to pay attention to what you select before deleting it. Removing temporary files will not uninstall your apps or delete your personal documents, but some categories have different effects. Windows Update files can include downloaded update data, for example, while removing a previous Windows installation can mean you can no longer return to that earlier version.

How Often Should You Clear Temporary Files?

You do not need to make clearing temporary files part of a weekly or monthly routine. Windows already takes care of many temporary files on its own, so there is little benefit in constantly checking the folder.

Instead, clean them up when you actually need the space. If your storage starts getting tight or Windows shows that temporary data has grown considerably, that is a good time to give it a clear-out.

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