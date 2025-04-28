Alogic Clarity 27 4K Monitor Review: Excellent Design, Great Performance

Alogic, the Australian brand that makes a range of commercial and consumer electronic products, brought its Clarity series of premium monitors to India in October last year. The lineup included 4 models, with the most expensive variant offering up to 5K resolution with touch support. While not many may have heard of the brand, it prides itself on making some of the best value-for-money colour-accurate monitors that are both stylish and feature-packed.

I recently got to try out the Alogic Clarity 27 4K monitor, which is the base variant in the lineup. The monitor is priced at Rs. 59,990 and offers a premium and stylish design that closely resembles the Apple Studio Display. The monitor is also claimed to deliver an HDR 600 rating and a colour-accurate IPS panel. It features a highly adjustable stand and a built-in USB hub, offering numerous connectivity options. However, is it worth the asking price? Let's find out.

Alogic Clarity 27 4K Monitor Design

I'll just say it: the Alogic Clarity 27 4K is one of the best-looking monitor's I've ever used. It screams premium from all angles, and although I'd have liked the display borders to be a bit slimmer, it's still a stunning piece of hardware. The monitor also draws inspiration from the Apple Studio Display, and I'm not complaining.

The aluminium stand simply snaps onto the back of the display, no screws required

The silver colourway, along with the aluminium, ABS, and Glass construction, gives it a premium feel and also makes it feel at home next to a Mac mini, MacBook, or Mac Studio. However, it will also look totally fine when paired with a Windows machine.

The machined holes on the top and bottom of the rear panel give off Apple Studio Display vibes

At the back, the monitor features a curved design with machined holes at the top and bottom, providing ventilation and enhancing aesthetics. The build quality is top-notch, and I did not notice any imperfections or panel gaps. The monitor looks more classy from the back than the front, which is also all glass and glossy.

The front of the monitor has an all glass panel with slightly thick bezels

The front has thicker bezels than most other monitors I've tried, but it looks premium. There's no branding on the front. A small cutout on the top right corner of the front glass display houses a sensor for auto brightness.

There's a light sensor for auto brightness

The bottom edge of the display has five buttons for Power, changing input, controlling volume, and adjusting other display functions.

You get 5 buttons on the bottom side of the display

One thing I liked more than the design of the monitor, is the included aluminium stand. With the stand, the monitor weighs about 7.6kg. The aluminium stand provides a tonne of adjustability. I've used a lot of monitors, but I've never seen so many adjustments.

The stand is durable and keeps the monitor stable

The stand is also of excellent quality, has a cutout to pass the cables, and is well-designed. It provides adjustments for pivot, tilt, swivel, and height. You can increase the height up to 150mm, and you get 25 degrees of tilt. It's also super easy to attach the stand to the monitor and doesn't require any screws. The monitor also features a VESA mount.

The stand offers tonnes of adjustability

Now, in terms of connectivity, as I mentioned earlier, the Alogic Clarity monitor has an 8-port hub at the back. You get dual USB Type-A ports, a USB Type-B port, two HDMI 2.0 ports, a USB Type-C port with 90W power passthrough, a DisplayPort 1.4, and an AUX out. There's also a power input, and the monitor comes with a 180W adapter.

The 8-port hub is one of the key selling points of this monitor

You also receive four cables in the box: an HDMI cable, a USB Type-C to Type-C cable, a USB Type-A to Type-B cable, and a DisplayPort cable.

Alogic Clarity 27 4K Monitor Performance

The Clarity 27 monitor delivers a sharp 4K resolution at a 60Hz refresh rate, offering a pixel density of 163 ppi. It features an IPS panel enhanced with a Quantum Dot LED layer, which produces rich, vibrant colours. I really enjoyed watching the content on the display, especially HDR movies and videos. Gaming is also nice, but I'd recommend getting a higher refresh rate display if your primary use case is gaming. For a creative workflow that involved video and photo editing, the display worked great.

The display is colourful and bright

Alogic claims that the Clarity 27 monitor covers 130 percent NTSC, 97 percent DCI-P3, 100 percent SRGB, and 99 percent Adobe RGB colour gamut. The panel comes pre-calibrated from the factory, but you can play around with the colours if you want something different. All adjustments are done via the OSD keys placed underneath the display. However, the interface is something the company could've worked on.

The display comes with support for HDR 600 content

The display also supports HDR 600 content, which means you get deep blacks and bright highlights. The 400-nit peak brightness proved more than sufficient during my review. Viewing angles (178 degree) are excellent, though in brightly lit environments, reflections can become an issue. The glossy glass panel adds a premium touch to the overall design, but its reflective nature may be distracting under direct light.

During the review, I mostly used the monitor with my MacBook Air. Thanks to the USB Type-C port on the monitor that offers 90W power passthrough and data transfer, I only required one cable to both charge the laptop and use the monitor as an external display. I also have a PC, which I connected via the HDMI port, and it was super easy to switch between the two.

The Alogic branding is only present on the back of the monitor

The monitor also comes with dual 5W speakers, but there aren't any microphones or a webcam. The speakers are decent enough for watching content, but aren't very loud or clear. I'd suggest connecting a soundbar or headphones for better output.

Overall, the Clarity 27 4K monitor from Alogic performed really well in terms of colour output and HDR. What I loved the most about the monitor was the ease of connecting devices and the incredible stand.

Alogic Clarity 27 4K Monitor Verdict

At Rs. 59,990, the Alogic Clarity 27 4K monitor may not be suitable for everyone. You can get a 4K monitor with a much higher refresh rate for a lower price. However, if you're looking for a colour-accurate monitor that you want to use for video and photo editing on your Mac, this is a great choice. One of the standout features is the premium design and the highly adjustable aluminium stand. The display is also of good quality, and you get HDR 600 support as well. You also get a built-in hub that offers plenty of connectivity options, including the ability to charge a connected laptop (via USB Type-C).

The Clarity 27 4K monitor is also an excellent alternative to the Apple Studio Display, offering similar features while including a better stand for half the price.

Pros:

Premium design

8-hub port

4K 60Hz

Excellent colour accuracy

Amazing stand

Cons:

OSD menu navigation is cumbersome

Speakers are average

Ratings (Out of 10)