Meta Platforms on Wednesday announced that the Ray-Ban Meta Glasses will soon be available for purchase in India among other regions. The smart glasses were first launched in September 2023 and only in the US. Although their availability has since been expanded to include more regions, they haven't been made available for sale in India, until now. Alongside their expanded availability, the company introduced new styles and features, such as expansion of live translation, and the ability to send and receive direct messages (DMs) and video calls through Instagram.

Ray-Ban Meta Glasses Expanded Availability

As per Meta, the Ray-Ban Meta Glasses will soon be launched in India, Mexico, and the UAE. Priced at $299 (roughly Rs. 25,000) for the base frame in the US, the smart glasses, which have been developed in collaboration with EssilorLuxottica, feature a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera, open-ear speakers, and microphones. These are said to enable users to capture snapshots, listen to music, and have conversations — all on the go.

However, the company is yet to share details regarding the pricing and the availability of the Ray-Ban Meta Glasses in India.

Ray-Ban Meta glasses is now available in new designs. Customers can choose from new styles for the glasses, such as the Skyler Shiny Chalk Grey with Transitions Sapphire lenses, Skyler Shiny Black with G15 Green lenses, or the Skyler Shiny Black variant with Clear lenses.

The company introduced live translation in December 2024 but it was limited to the US and Canada and only in early access. This feature is now being rolled out widely to include all the markets in which the smart glasses are available. It brings real-time speech translation capabilities between English and either Spanish, French, or Italian languages with a simple “Hey Meta, start live translation” command.

Users can play the translated audio through the open-ear speakers and get a transcription of the conversation. Additionally, language packs can be downloaded which eliminate the need of connecting the glasses to a Wi-Fi network for the live translation feature to work.

Meta is also upgrading Instagram's integration with a new feature which lets users send and receive DMs, photos, audio calls, and video calls from the app on your glasses. They can simply say, “Hey Meta, send a message to Lisa on Instagram”, and the smart glasses will send a DM on Instagram, the company explains.

It is also expanding the access to music apps beyond the US and Canada. Ray-Ban Meta Glasses users in other regions can play music on the smart glasses through apps like Spotify, Amazon Music, and Apple Music. It allows you to ask queries about the tracks you're listening to.

Another notable improvement is said to be to the Live AI feature. Introduced in December last year, it grants Meta AI access to Ray-Ban Meta Glasses' cameras to monitor the video feed in real-time. The company says its chatbot can continuously see the user's surroundings and answer questions about them. They can invoke Meta AI without the “Hey Meta” command and can even ask follow-up questions. With the update, Meta AI can hold conversations more naturally, with a smooth, natural tone. Live AI is also being made available to more regions in the EU.