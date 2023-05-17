Technology News

Fire-Boltt Shark Smartwatch With 1.83-Inch HD Display, Bluetooth Calling Launched in India

Fire-Boltt Shark features smart health sensors including a heart rate monitor and women's health tracker.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 17 May 2023 15:21 IST
Photo Credit: Fire-Boltt

Fire-Boltt Shark price in India is set at Rs. 1,799

Highlights
  • Fire-Boltt Shark comes with 120+ sports modes
  • It features inbuilt games and a voice assistant
  • Fire-Boltt Shark supports over 100 cloud-based watch faces

Fire-Boltt Shark smartwatch has been launched in India. The smartwatch comes with a 1.83-inch HD display with a resolution of 240x284 pixels, Bluetooth calling, and smart health sensors like a heart rate monitor, sleep tracker, and SpO2 monitor. It also supports over 120 sports modes and cloud-based watch faces to choose from. The smartwatch has been claimed to offer up to eight days of battery life with normal usage and up to 25 days in standby mode.

Fire-Boltt Shark price in India

The Fire-Boltt Shark smartwatch is priced at Rs. 1,799 and will be available for sale via the official Fire-Boltt website. It comes in four different colour variants — Black Camou, Black, Green Yellow, and Black Yellow.

Fire-Boltt Shark specifications, features

Fire-Boltt's Shark smartwatch sports a 1.83-inch (240x284 pixels) HD display with a 240x284 pixel resolution. It is claimed to be shockproof, scratch resistant, and comes with two button pushers. The watch supports Bluetooth calling enabling users to make and receive phone calls directly from the watch. The smartwatch supports AI voice assistants like Google Assistant and Siri.

It comes with several smart health trackers like SpO2 monitoring, heart rate sensors, female health tracker, and sleep monitoring. Additionally, the Fire-Boltt Shark gets support for 120 sports modes including athletics, auto racing, and more. It also gets as many as 100 customizable cloud-based watch faces to choose from.

The Fire-Boltt Shark is claimed to offer up to eight days of battery life with normal usage, up to five days with Bluetooth calling, and up to 25 days in standby mode. The watch also has inbuilt games, remote camera control, an alarm, a timer, a stopwatch, a weather forecast, sedentary reminders, and more. Additionally, the latest offering from Fire Boltt also supports smart notifications and Find My Phone. 

Strap Colour Black Camou, Black, Green Yellow, Black Yellow
Display Size 46mm
