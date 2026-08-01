GrapheneOS is quite popular now, mainly after a federal case in Atlanta that has sparked debate over privacy-focused mobile operating systems. This mobile operating system, launched to enhance safety, is built on the standard security features of Android 17. It aims to cater for users who demand stronger privacy for personal and professional needs. GrapheneOS officially supports recent Google Pixel smartphones, which come with security features and long-term firmware updates from Google. Here is everything you need to know about GrapheneOS.

What Is GrapheneOS?

GrapheneOS is a privacy and security-focused mobile operating system. This setup works based on the Android Open Source Project (AOSP) and has been available only on Pixel phones. It is designed to offer greater security and user control over data than the standard Android operating system. It allows users to manage permissions and control access to sensors. It adds toggles for features like network permissions, sensor permissions, and restrictions when the device is locked.

GrapheneOS was launched in 2014 and was formerly known as CopperheadOS. This operating system does not include Google apps or Google Play services. It allows users to install Google Play services as a set of fully sandboxed apps without special privileges via a sandboxed Google Play compatibility layer. The company says most Android apps work on GrapheneOS, but those that rely heavily on Google services will have limited features.

How Does GrapheneOS Work?

GrapheneOS uses advanced security features to make unauthorised access and attacks more difficult. It offers an insider attack protection feature that requires the owner user to authenticate before the secure element firmware can be updated. This operating system also supports strong passwords by allowing a character limit of 16 to 128 for activities like app installations. It has an optional fingerprint and PIN two-factor unlock system for maximum security.

In addition, GrapheneOS offers hardware-based security technologies such as Memory Tagging Extension (MTE), designed to block attackers from exploiting the operating system.

GrapheneOS has features to protect devices from unauthorised access. It blocks new USB connections while the phone is locked. It disables USB data access when no active connections are available. Further, there is a locked-device auto-reboot feature that returns the device to the Before First Unlock state. This method clears sensitive data from memory.

Duress PIN/password is another feature which can be configured to erase the device when entered. It wipes the device when it's entered in any OS prompt for the current profile's PIN or password.

GrapheneOS Compatibility

As mentioned, right now, Google Pixel smartphones are the only handsets compatible with GrapheneOS' hardware security and update requirements. This could change in 2027 through the company's partnership with Motorola Mobility and Qualcomm. Handsets sold in partnership with specific carriers and carrier-locked devices in regions like the US may prevent installing GrapheneOS.

GrapheneOS has official production support for devices ranging from the Pixel 6 series to the Pixel 10a. However, the Pixel 8 series and later smartphones offer a minimum of seven years of support from launch, up from the previous five-year minimum.

GrapheneOS has entirely automatic background updates. It previously supported older Google devices, including the Pixel 3 series, Pixel 2 series, the original Pixel phones, Nexus 6P and the Samsung Galaxy S4. However, the company ended support for these devices. It previously supported the HiKey and HiKey 960 development boards as well.

Transfer files to another device

Files on a GrapheneOS device can be transferred to another device via an external drive, USB file transfer (MTP and PTP), or an app-based mechanism. GrapheneOS also develops different apps and services, including Vanadium and Android WebView. The platform includes a PDF Viewer, the Auditor app and a Camera app. It supports Seedvault, an encrypted backup solution.