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WhatsApp Web Now Supports Group Video Calls; QuickHD, Noise Suppression Features Rolling Out

WhatsApp says the new calling features are being rolled out gradually and will become available to all users soon.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 29 July 2026 08:42 IST
WhatsApp Web Now Supports Group Video Calls; QuickHD, Noise Suppression Features Rolling Out

Photo Credit: WhatsApp

Web users also get access to several features already offered on other versions of WhatsApp

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Highlights
  • WhatsApp Web now supports one-on-one and group audio and video calls
  • A new Waiting Room feature lets hosts approve participants joining calls
  • Screen sharing and reactions are now available for WhatsApp Web users
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WhatsApp announced several new audio and video calling features on Tuesday. The Meta-owned instant messaging app says users can engage in one-on-one and group calls directly through WhatsApp Web, without having to download the desktop app. They can also now transfer an ongoing group call between devices, alongside a new Waiting Room feature for controlling who can join through call links. Meanwhile, QuickHD is claimed to improve video quality during the opening seconds of a call.

New WhatsApp Features

In a blog post, WhatsApp said that its web version now supports audio and video calling. This includes one-on-one and group conversations. Calls made through WhatsApp Web are claimed to remain end-to-end encrypted, have no time limits, and are available at no additional cost.

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Web users also get access to several features already offered on other versions of WhatsApp, such as screen sharing and reactions during calls. There is also a dedicated Calls tab on WhatsApp Web, which provides access to a user's call history and favourites.

According to WhatsApp, a notable new feature is Call Transfer, which, as the name suggests, lets users move an ongoing group call between devices without disconnecting first. Citing an example, the company said that a call started on a smartphone or tablet while travelling can be transferred to WhatsApp Web or the desktop app after reaching home. Similarly, users can move the same conversation back to their mobile device when they need to step away from the computer.

WhatsApp is also introducing a Waiting Room feature for group calls. When creating a WhatsApp call link, users can enable a Require approval to join option. Participants opening the link will then be placed in a virtual waiting room until the person managing the call allows them to enter.

Meanwhile, QuickHD aims to improve video quality from the beginning of a video call, enabling HD video within the first few seconds instead of gradually ramping up the quality after a connection is established. There is also a Noise Suppression feature that can filter out background sounds and make a user's voice clearer in noisy surroundings.

WhatsApp says the new calling features are being rolled out gradually and will become available to all users soon.

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Further reading: WhatsApp, WhatsApp Web, WhatsApp Update
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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