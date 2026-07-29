WhatsApp announced several new audio and video calling features on Tuesday. The Meta-owned instant messaging app says users can engage in one-on-one and group calls directly through WhatsApp Web, without having to download the desktop app. They can also now transfer an ongoing group call between devices, alongside a new Waiting Room feature for controlling who can join through call links. Meanwhile, QuickHD is claimed to improve video quality during the opening seconds of a call.

New WhatsApp Features

In a blog post, WhatsApp said that its web version now supports audio and video calling. This includes one-on-one and group conversations. Calls made through WhatsApp Web are claimed to remain end-to-end encrypted, have no time limits, and are available at no additional cost.

Web users also get access to several features already offered on other versions of WhatsApp, such as screen sharing and reactions during calls. There is also a dedicated Calls tab on WhatsApp Web, which provides access to a user's call history and favourites.

According to WhatsApp, a notable new feature is Call Transfer, which, as the name suggests, lets users move an ongoing group call between devices without disconnecting first. Citing an example, the company said that a call started on a smartphone or tablet while travelling can be transferred to WhatsApp Web or the desktop app after reaching home. Similarly, users can move the same conversation back to their mobile device when they need to step away from the computer.

WhatsApp is also introducing a Waiting Room feature for group calls. When creating a WhatsApp call link, users can enable a Require approval to join option. Participants opening the link will then be placed in a virtual waiting room until the person managing the call allows them to enter.

Meanwhile, QuickHD aims to improve video quality from the beginning of a video call, enabling HD video within the first few seconds instead of gradually ramping up the quality after a connection is established. There is also a Noise Suppression feature that can filter out background sounds and make a user's voice clearer in noisy surroundings.

WhatsApp says the new calling features are being rolled out gradually and will become available to all users soon.