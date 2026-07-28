Google Pixel 11 series is expected to be revealed at the Made By Google event on August 12. Previous rumours have already hinted at the possible price of the Pixel 11 family; now a new leak suggests the smartphones will arrive with higher price tags compared to their predecessors. The latest leak also indicates a battery downgrade across the range, with capacities said to range between 4,850mAh and 5,115mAh. Every device in the Pixel 11 lineup is said to start at 256GB of storage.

Google Pixel 11 Series May See Price Increase

Tipster Roland Quandt suggested the possible prices of the Pixel 11 series in the United Kingdom. As per the leak, the Pixel 11 will cost GBP 879 (roughly Rs. 1,12,000) for the 256GB storage model. For comparison, the Pixel 10 came with a price tag of GBP 799 (roughly Rs. 1,10,000) for the 128GB storage variant.

The Pixel 11 Pro is said to cost GBP 1,079 (roughly Rs. 1,37,000) for the same storage variant, compared to the Pixel 10 Pro's initial price tag of EUR 999 (roughly Rs. 1,27,000) for the 128GB model.

The Pixel 11 Pro XL, on the other hand, is tipped to be priced at GBP 1,279 (roughly Rs. 1,65,000) for the same 256GB version, up from the GBP 1,199 (roughly Rs. 1,52,000) starting price tag of the Pixel 10 Pro XL.

The latest leak aligns with previous leaks about a straightforward price hike in European markets. Recently, a Google executive has reportedly confirmed the development, citing rising component costs. The price hike is also believed to be associated with Google's move to ditch the 128GB base storage option across the entire series in favour of 256GB.

Further, the tipster claims that the Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, and Pixel 11 Pro XL will feature 4,985mAh, 4,850mAh, and 5,115mAh batteries, respectively. If it turns out to be true, this would mark a slight downgrade over the existing series. The Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL have 4,970mAh, 4,870mAh and 5,200mAh batteries, respectively.

The Made by Google event is scheduled for August 12, and the company is expected to launch the Pixel 11 series smartphones and the Pixel Watch 5 at the event.