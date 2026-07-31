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Vivo S2 India Launch Date Announced; Design, Colourways Teased

The launch of Vivo S2 will mark the return of the Vivo S series in India.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 31 July 2026 12:55 IST
Vivo S2 India Launch Date Announced; Design, Colourways Teased

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo S2 is tipped to feature a 6.83-inch AMOLED display

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Highlights
  • Vivo S2 will launch in India next week
  • It is likely to come in two colourways
  • Vivo S2 could run on a MediaTek Dimensity 7360 chipset
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Vivo has now revealed the launch date of the Vivo S2 in India. Additionally, the brand gave us our best look yet at the upcoming S series smartphone, which will come with a dual rear camera unit. The official teasers show the phone in two colour options. The Vivo S2 is tipped to feature a 6.83-inch AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution. It is expected to run on a MediaTek Dimensity 7360 chipset. It could feature a 7,050mAh battery. 

Vivo S2 Will Launch in India Next Week

Vivo, through a press release on Friday, confirmed that the Vivo S2 will launch in India on August 6 at 12pm IST. The official teaser shows the phone in black and white colours with a glossy rear panel. It has a dual camera unit on the rear housed in a horizontal pill-shaped module. The display has a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera.

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Photo Credit: Vivo

Both Vivo and Amazon have created dedicated landing pages on their websites teasing the upcoming phone.

The company hasn't revealed any features of the Vivo S2, but it is tipped to run on an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7360 Turbo chipset. It is likely to feature a 7,050mAh battery with  44W wired fast charging support. 

Vivo S2 is rumoured to cost Rs. 51,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB onboard storage variant. The 256GB storage version with the same amount of RAM is expected to cost Rs. 55,999. 

As per past leaks, the Vivo S2 will have a 6.83-inch Curved pOLED display with 1.5K resolution and up to 120Hz refresh rate. The rear camera unit is said to include a 50-megapixel Sony IMX852 sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary camera. It could feature a 32-megapixel front-facing camera. The handset could offer IP68 + IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

The launch of the Vivo S2 is likely to mark the return of Vivo's S-series in India. The company launched the Vivo S1 in 2019.

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Further reading: Vivo S2, Vivo S2 Specifications, Vivo
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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