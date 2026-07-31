Redmi Note 17 Series Global Variants Full Specifications, Features Leaked Online

Redmi Note 17 Pro and Note 17 were recently launched in China as the Xiaomi sub-brand's next-generation Note handsets. The standard model is also set to make its debut in India next week, marking the phone's first launch outside China. Apart from these markets, the tech firm is also expected to launch the Redmi Note 17 in select global markets soon, along with the Note 17 Pro and the rumoured Note 17 Pro Max. Ahead of their global debut, the full list of specifications and features of the three smartphones has surfaced online, hinting at what the upcoming handsets might offer.

Redmi Note 17 Series Global Models' Specifications, Features (Expected)

YTechB has published the full list of specifications and features of the global variants of the Redmi Note 17 series. The lineup will reportedly include the Redmi Note 17 4G, Note 17 5G, Note 17 Pro 5G, and Note 17 Pro Max 5G. The standard model is said to sport a 6.99-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with 1,080 X 2,396 pixels resolution, up to 1,800 nits peak brightness, up to 120Hz refresh rate, and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection.

The Redmi Note 17 4G is said to be powered by a Snapdragon 6s Gen 2 chipset, while the 5G model could feature the same Snapdragon 4 Gen 4 SoC as its Chinese counterpart. The smartphone will reportedly measure 169.7x79.14x8.45mm and weigh about 224g. For optics, it might carry a single 50-megapixel (f/1.8) camera on the back and a 16-megapixel selfie camera on the front. The phone might ship with the same IP rating and OS as its Chinese counterpart.

On the other hand, the Redmi Note 17 Pro will reportedly boast a 6.83-inch 1.5K (1,280 x 2,772 pixels) AMOLED display, offering up to 3,500 nits peak brightness, up to 120Hz refresh rate, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. An octa-core Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 chipset might power the Redmi Note 17 Pro in select global markets. It might get the same primary rear camera and selfie camera as the standard model, while also featuring an 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter on the back. The phone could pack an 8,340mAh battery and support 67W wired fast charging.

Lastly, the rumoured flagship Redmi Note 17 Pro Max will reportedly be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 chipset, while shipping with the same OS as the Pro and standard models. Instead of the 16-megapixel selfie shooter, the Redmi Note 17 Pro Max is expected to boast a 32-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. It is said to pack a 9,210mAh battery, too.