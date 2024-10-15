Lava Agni 3 5G vs Motorola Edge 50 Fusion: Which is a Better Mid-Ranger?

Lava recently introduced its latest mid-range smartphone, the Lava Agni 3 5G. The newest handset from the Indian brand comes loaded with some interesting features and specifications. The handset is among the first in this segment to pack a MediaTek Dimensity 7300X processor and a secondary display. This, coupled with a 1.5K curved AMOLED display, stock Android UI, premium design, and more, makes it a desirable smartphone in this price category. However, the competition is quite fierce as well.

The Motorola Edge 50 Fusion features all the latest hardware and a premium Vegan leather finish in this price segment. So, the question here is: Which one is a better mid-ranger? In order to help you clear all the doubts, we have pitted both phones against each other to see which one emerges as a clear winner. So, without further ado, let's get started.

Lava Agni 3 vs Motorola Edge 50 Fusion: Price in India

The Lava Agni 3 5G price in India starts at Rs 20,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model without charger. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage with charger is priced at Rs 22,999. The top-end model with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage has a price tag of Rs 24,999.

The Motorola Edge 50 Fusion price in India starts at Rs 22,999 for the base variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, while the 12GB + 256GB option is priced at Rs 24,999. That said, during the sale period, the model is currently available at Rs 21,999 for the base model and Rs 23,999 for the top-end model.

Lava Agni 3 vs Motorola Edge 50 Fusion: Design

Starting with the Lava Agni 3, it sure is a uniquely designed smartphone. The handset features a glass back and is available in two colour options: Pristine Glass and Heather Glass. That said, what makes it unique is the secondary display on the rear panel, which is a rare thing in this price segment. Moreover, you get an Action Key, which is customisable for different actions. These features sure make it a desirable option in this price segment.

You get a Vegan leather finish in Motorola Edge 50 Fusion. The overall design aesthetics look good and premium. The handset is available in Hot Pink, Marshmallow Blue and Forest Green colour options. Moreover, the device also features an IP68 rating. The Motorola Edge 50 Fusion measures 161.9 x 73.1 x 7.9mm and weighs 174.9 grams.

Lava Agni 3 vs Motorola Edge 50 Fusion: Display

In terms of display, the Lava Agni 3 5G packs a 6.78-inch 1.5K 3D curved AMOLED display. The screen offers a resolution of 2652 x 1200 pixels, a 120Hz screen refresh rate, 1200nits of peak brightness, and HDR 10+ support. However, this is not it. The handset also has a 1.74-inch secondary AMOLED display with 480 x 336 pixels resolution.

The Motorola Edge 50 Fusion has a 6.7-inch curved Full HD+ OLED display. The handset packs 1,600nits of peak brightness and offers Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It also has a 144Hz screen refresh rate and a 360Hz touch sampling rate.

Lava Agni 3 vs Motorola Edge 50 Fusion: Performance and OS

In terms of performance, the Lava Agni 3 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300X processor. The chipset offers Mali-G615 MC3 GPU. The device has 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The Motorola Edge 50 Fusion has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor. The handset comes loaded with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

In terms of software, both models run on Android 14. Interestingly, both the models come with a stock Android experience. Lava has promised three years of Android upgrades and four years of security patches for Agni 3. Interestingly, the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion also promises three years of OS upgrades and four years of security updates.

Lava Agni 3 vs Motorola Edge 50 Fusion: Cameras

Regarding cameras, the Lava Agni 3 5G packs a triple-camera setup. The handset comes with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX662 primary sensor with OIS support, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture, and an 8-megapixel 3x telephoto lens that offers 30x hybrid zoom. The handset also packs a 16-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calling.

The Motorola Edge 50 Fusion packs a dual-camera setup. The handset offers a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-700C sensor with f/1.88 aperture and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens that doubles as a macro sensor. On the front, the handset is equipped with a 32-megapixel shooter.

Lava Agni 3 vs Motorola Edge 50 Fusion: Battery

In terms of battery, the Lava Agni 3 features a 5,000mAh battery. The company has added 66W fast charging support with this one. The Motorola Edge 50 Fusion features a 5,000mAh battery with 68W fast charging support.

Lava Agni 3 vs Motorola Edge 50 Fusion: Conclusion

To conclude, both devices offer some interesting features and specifications. The Lava Agni 3 is loaded with the newest Dimensity chipset, a secondary display, and a customisable Action button, which is rare in this price segment. The handset also has a better display than the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion. On the other hand, the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion (Review) features a premium vegan leather finish and packs decent cameras coupled with a slimmer and lighter profile.