Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will be playable with Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) for Game Pass Ultimate members at launch, Microsoft announced Monday. The next Call of Duty title, set to arrive on PC and consoles on October 25, was earlier confirmed to be available day one on Xbox Game Pass. In addition to Black Ops 6, last year's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Activision's Battle Royale title, Call of Duty: Warzone, will also get Cloud Gaming support on the same day.

Call of Duty on Xbox Cloud Gaming

All three games will be available on Xbox Cloud Gaming for Game Pass Ultimate subscribers from October 25, when Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 launches on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PS4 and PS5. This marks the first time the Call of Duty franchise is heading to Microsoft's cloud gaming service. With Xbox Cloud Gaming, Game Pass Ultimate members will be able to play Black Ops 6 at launch on a variety of platforms that support the service, including mobile devices, Amazon Fire TV, select Samsung TVs and Meta Quest devices.

Xbox Cloud Gaming service, which allows Game Pass Ultimate subscribers to access their titles on any compatible device, was made available on Amazon Fire TV with the Xbox app in July. The service supports Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023) and a Fire TV Stick 4K (2023). Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can pair Bluetooth-enabled controllers with the supported devices to play games from the Xbox library.

Black Ops 6 will become the first Call of Duty title to arrive on Game Pass when it launches later this month. In May, Microsoft and Activision had confirmed that the upcoming shooter would join Xbox Game Pass day one. Call of Duty is one of the most popular and successful video game franchises in the world and its inclusion on Game Pass is likely to boost subscriptions to the service.

Call of duty: Modern Warfare 3, on the other hand, is already available on Xbox Game Pass. The game, which was released last year on PC and consoles, joined the service on July 24.