Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone Coming to Xbox Cloud Gaming in October

Black Ops 6 is set to launch on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PS4 and PS5 on October 25.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 15 October 2024 12:17 IST


Photo Credit: Microsoft

Black Ops 6, Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone will be playable across devices that support Xbox Cloud Gaming

Highlights
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will arrive on Game Pass at launch
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 launched on Xbox Game Pass in July
  • Xbox Cloud Gaming service is now available on Amazon Fire TV
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will be playable with Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) for Game Pass Ultimate members at launch, Microsoft announced Monday. The next Call of Duty title, set to arrive on PC and consoles on October 25, was earlier confirmed to be available day one on Xbox Game Pass. In addition to Black Ops 6, last year's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Activision's Battle Royale title, Call of Duty: Warzone, will also get Cloud Gaming support on the same day.

Call of Duty on Xbox Cloud Gaming

All three games will be available on Xbox Cloud Gaming for Game Pass Ultimate subscribers from October 25, when Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 launches on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PS4 and PS5. This marks the first time the Call of Duty franchise is heading to Microsoft's cloud gaming service. With Xbox Cloud Gaming, Game Pass Ultimate members will be able to play Black Ops 6 at launch on a variety of platforms that support the service, including mobile devices, Amazon Fire TV, select Samsung TVs and Meta Quest devices.

Xbox Cloud Gaming service, which allows Game Pass Ultimate subscribers to access their titles on any compatible device, was made available on Amazon Fire TV with the Xbox app in July. The service supports Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2023) and a Fire TV Stick 4K (2023). Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can pair Bluetooth-enabled controllers with the supported devices to play games from the Xbox library.

Black Ops 6 will become the first Call of Duty title to arrive on Game Pass when it launches later this month. In May, Microsoft and Activision had confirmed that the upcoming shooter would join Xbox Game Pass day one. Call of Duty is one of the most popular and successful video game franchises in the world and its inclusion on Game Pass is likely to boost subscriptions to the service.

Call of duty: Modern Warfare 3, on the other hand, is already available on Xbox Game Pass. The game, which was released last year on PC and consoles, joined the service on July 24.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III (2023)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III (2023)

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Tight, responsive gunplay
  • Excellent visuals
  • Flawless performance
  • Bad
  • Warzone-style Open Combat missions
  • Lack of bombastic set pieces
  • Bland missions and story
  • Unsatisfying ending
  • Cluttered, confusing menu design
Read detailed Activision Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III (2023) review
Genre Shooter
Platform PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
Series Call of Duty
PEGI Rating 16+
Further reading: Call of Duty, Call of Duty Black Ops 6, Black Ops 6, Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3, Call of Duty Warzone, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Xbox Game Pass, Game Pass Ultimate, Microsoft, Xbox, Activision
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Google Reportedly Working on Redesigned Play Store Listings With Fixed Header, Install Button
Cardi B-Endorsed Memecoin Under UAE Investigation as Regulators Clamp Down on Crypto


  
