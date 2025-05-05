Samsung is expected to introduce the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and the Galaxy Z Flip 7 handsets later this year. A tipster now claims that the purported smartphones have entered their production stage. The book-style Galaxy Z Fold 7 is tipped to come with a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, while the clamshell Galaxy Z Flip 7 may arrive with an in-house Exynos 2500 chipset. They are expected to succeed the existing Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6, respectively, which are backed by Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoCs.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7 Production Begins

Tipster @PandaFlashPro claimed in an X (formerly Twitter) post that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 foldable smartphones have entered the production stage. This indicates that the South Korean technology conglomerate is on track with the previously leaked production timeline. The company's current generation foldable handsets were launched in July 2024.

An earlier leak claimed that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 phones are expected to be unveiled in select global markets in early July, and the handsets could go on sale a few weeks later.

Samsung is expected to produce two million Galaxy Z Fold 7 and three million Galaxy Z Flip 7 units this year. These numbers are 40 percent less than the previous generation. The reduced production target is claimed to be a response to the previous generation of foldables not meeting sales expectations.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 is expected to run on an Exynos 2500 chipset. It was previously tipped to get the same Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC that is expected to arrive on the Galaxy Z Fold 7. The book-style foldable Galaxy Z Fold 7 may measure 8.22mm in thickness when folded, which is considerably slimmer than the 12.1mm profile of the older Galaxy Z Fold 6.