NDTV Gadgets 360 Awards is back with its 2025 iteration. The biggest tech event will honour tech excellence in 40 different categories, including smartphones, laptops, SoC, tablets, Smart TVs, TWS, wearable, and more. India's largest tech award show will take place on March 25, in New Delhi. This also marks one important milestone for Gadgets 360 as we celebrate our 10-year journey of tech, trust and excellence. Our esteemed jury panel of industry experts and veterans have already handpicked the winner from over 140 nominations this time. Moreover, we also have a dedicated Users Choice segment, where our readers and users will have complete control over choosing the winner. In this article, we have listed all the categories and the respective nominees. Let's take a closer look.

NDTV Gadgets 360 Awards Nominations for Mobiles

This year's award show will honour smartphones in 13 different categories ranging from the super affordable segment to the flagship ones. Check out the nominations for these categories:

Best Budget Smartphone [Under 15K]

The budget segment indeed had a great lineup this year. Most importantly, almost every smartphone was 5G enabled. These smartphones provided excellent performance at an affordable price tag.

Xiaomi Redmi 13 5G Moto G64 5G Lava Blaze X Tecno Pova 6 Neo Vivo T3X Poco M7 Pro Infinix Note 40X

Best Mid-Range Smartphone [Under 25K]

The smartphones launched at under Rs. 25,000 have some promising features. Most phones in this price segment delivered elegant designs and power-packed performances in different departments. Check out the nominations here:

iQOO Z9s Pro Nothing Phone 2a Poco X7 Pro Motorola Edge 50 Fusion Infinix GT 20 Pro OnePlus Nord CE 4 Redmi Note 14 Pro

Best Smartphone (Mainstream) [ 25K - 35K]

The smartphones under the Rs. 35,000 segment showed that you don't need to pay a fortune to get some flagship-grade features. Whether it be premium design or flagship-level chipsets, these smartphones created a lot of buzz in the Indian tech industry.

Motorola Edge 50 Pro OnePlus Nord 4 Nothing Phone 2a Plus Realme GT 6T Samsung Galaxy F55 5G Realme 14 Pro+ Redmi Note 14 Pro+

Best Mid-Premium Smartphone [35-50K]

Regarding this segment, people generally want the best Android with the latest and greatest specifications. Brands like OnePlus, iQOO, Vivo, and more have delivered excellent products with flagship-grade performance. Let's look at the nominees in the mid-premium smartphone category, which are priced under Rs. 50,000.

OnePlus 13R Oppo Reno 13 Pro Vivo V40 Pro Xiaomi 14 Civi Motorola Edge 50 Ultra Tecno Camon 30 Premier 5G Samsung Galaxy A55 5G

Best Selfie Smartphone [Mainstream]

Check out the nominations of the best selfie-centric smartphones that captures crisp and well-detailed portraits and selfies:

Honor 200 Motorola Edge 50 Pro OnePlus Nord 4 Samsung Galaxy F55 5G Redmi Note 14 Pro+ Vivo V40 Oppo Reno 13

Best Gaming Smartphone [Mainstream]

The mobile gaming segment is on a steep rise this year with multiple brands launching smartphones in the mainstream category so that more people can do gaming without facing frame drops or stutters. Check out the nominations for the best gaming smartphone:

Poco F6 Redmi Note 14 Pro+ Realme GT 6T Infinix GT 20 Pro Realme 14 Pro+ OnePlus Nord 4 iQOO Z9s Pro

Best Gaming Smartphone [Overall]

The mobile gaming segment is on a steep rise, and now, we have gaming smartphones capable of handling such daunting tasks. Check out the nominations for the best gaming smartphone here:

Realme GT 7 Pro iQOO 13 Asus ROG Phone 9 Pro Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra iPhone 16 Pro Max OnePlus 13 Oppo Find X8 Pro

Best Camera Smartphone [Mainstream]

The 2024 also showed an increasing demand for good camera features in the mainstream category. We saw multiple brands launching smartphones in this price segment to provide the best camera experience for the customers. Check out the nominations here:

Honor 200 Motorola Edge 50 Pro OnePlus Nord 4 Realme 14 Pro+ Redmi Note 14 Pro+ Vivo V40 Oppo Reno 13

Best Camera Smartphone [Overall]

The camera segment in the smartphone space was one of the most-talked features as multiple brands tried their best to deliver a phone that could excel in both front and rear camera departments. Check out the nominations here for the best camera smartphone of 2024:

Vivo X200 Pro Oppo Find X8 Pro Xiaomi 14 Ultra Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max Google Pixel 9 Pro XL OnePlus 13

Best Mainstream Smartphone SoC

Here are the nominations for the best smartphone SoC that powers the mainstream smartphones this year.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Samsung Exynos 2400e

Best Flagship Smartphone SoC

Check out the nominations for the best flagship smartphone SoC that defined the mobile computing of 2024:

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite MediaTek Dimensity 9400 Apple A18 Pro Google Tensor G4 Samsung Exynos 2400

Best Foldable/ Flip Smartphone

The smartphone industry saw a surge in foldable and flip phone models this year, with multiple brands challenging Samsung's dominance in the category. To discover which brand will be crowned the winner at the NDTV Gadgets 360 awards, check out the best foldable/flip smartphone nominations.

Vivo X Fold 3 Pro Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 Motorola Razr 50 Ultra Tecno Phantom V Flip 2 Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold

Best Premium Smartphone [Under 1L]

The premium segment brings all the best-in-class features and specifications. We have seen some fantastic smartphones in this price segment, but only a few made a long-lasting impact. Check out the nominees for this segment:

1. OnePlus 13

2. Xiaomi 14

3. iPhone 16

4. Samsung Galaxy S25

5. Vivo X200 Pro

6. Oppo Find X8 Pro

7. Google Pixel 9

NDTV Gadgets 360 Awards Nominations for Tablet

Best Tablet [Mainstream]

The tablet segment saw steady growth throughout the year. Brands like Xiaomi, OnePlus, Realme, Samsung, and more have launched tablets with impressive specifications for the masses. Check out the nominees for the Best Tablet in the mainstream category.

Xiaomi Pad 7 Infinix XPad Lenovo Tab Plus Redmi Pad Pro 5G Realme Pad 2 Lite OnePlus Pad 2

NDTV Gadgets360 Awards Nominations for Laptops

Best Affordable Laptop (Under Rs 50,000)

Check out the best affordable laptop nomination for this year's NDTV Gadgets 360 Awards:

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Infinix Inbook Air Pro+ Asus Vivobook 15 Honor MagicBook X16 Pro Acer Aspire 3

Best Gaming Laptop [Overall]

We saw a great influx in demand for gaming laptops this year. These laptops delivered a great balance between value-for-money features and exceptional gaming features. However, only a select few managed to get consumers' attention this year. Here are the nominees for the Best Gaming Laptop category for the upcoming NDTV Gadgets 360 Awards.

Dell Alienware m18 R2 HP Omen Transcend 14 Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 ASUS ROG Zephyrus G16 MSI Raider 18HX Lenovo Legion 9i

Best Thin and Light Laptop [Overall]

The ultrabooks were, by default, users' favourite as they delivered excellent performance in a thin and light form factor. Check out the Best Thin and Light Laptop nominations and see whether your favourite product is here!

Dell XPS 14 Apple MacBook Pro M4 Lenovo Yoga Slim 7X Asus Zenbook S14 OLED Acer Swift Go 14 HP Elitebook Ultra G1q

Best 2-in-1 Laptop [Overall]

The 2-in-1s were in demand this year as we saw multiple brands introducing a slew of laptops in this category. Check out the Best 2-in-1 Laptop nominations and see whether your favourite product is here!

Dell XPS 14 Apple MacBook Pro M4 Lenovo Yoga Slim 7X Asus Zenbook S14 OLED Acer Swift Go 14 HP Elitebook Ultra G1q

Best Mainstream Laptop SoC

Here are the nominations of the best mainstream laptop SoC that powered most of the laptops in the year 2024:

Dell XPS 14 Apple MacBook Pro M4 Lenovo Yoga Slim 7X Asus Zenbook S14 OLED Acer Swift Go 14 HP Elitebook Ultra G1q

Best Flagship Laptop SoC

Here are the nominations of the best flagship laptop SoC that powered most of the premium laptops in the year 2024:

Dell XPS 14 Apple MacBook Pro M4 Lenovo Yoga Slim 7X Asus Zenbook S14 OLED Acer Swift Go 14 HP Elitebook Ultra G1q

Best Gaming Handheld

Gaming handheld also saw a sharp increase in the Indian market. The concept of on-the-go gaming finally came into the mainstream with brands like Asus, MSI, and Lenovo introducing budget-friendly gaming handhelds in the country. Check out the nominations of the best gaming handheld for Gadgets 360 Awards:

Asus ROG Ally X MSI Claw A1M Lenovo Legion Go

NDTV Gadgets 360 Awards Nominations for Smart TVs, TWS, and Smartwatch Categories

Best Smart TV [Under 55-inch]

Check out the nominees here:

Sony BRAVIA 2 (K-55S25B)

Toshibha M550NP

LG QNED 55-inch

Samsung Crystal 4K Vivid Pro D Series 55-inch

Vu 55VIBE24 55 inch UHD Smart QLED TV

TCL 55C655

Redmi Smart Fire TV 55-inch

Best Smart TV [65-inch and Above]

The smart TV segment also saw the introduction of newer technologies, especially QLEDs, which were adopted at a mass level. These Smart TVs stand out from the crowd with a perfect blend of top-notch features. Check out the nominees here:

Sony Bravia 9

Vu Masterpiece Frame TV

LG OLED Evo G4

Samsung 85 inch Smart Neo QLED TV

Haier 65C10

Xiaomi X Pro QLED 65-inch

TCL 75C655

Best TWS

The truly wireless earbuds category delivered some advanced features this year. The compact form factor, versatile performance, and improved battery life help enhance the on-the-go listening experience. Take a look at the nominations in this category:

Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 Apple AirPods 4 Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro Marshall Minor IV OnePlus Buds Pro 3 Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 JBL Live Beam 3

Best Smartwatch

The wearables segment also saw the launch of some of the best smartwatches in the country. These smartwatches offered some good health-centric features that helped customers keep a real-time check on their health activities. Here are the nominees that delivered great features.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 Apple Watch Series 10 Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra OnePlus Watch 2 Amazfit GTR 4 Google Pixel Watch 3

NDTV Gadgets 360 Awards Nominations for AI Category

Best AI Integration By A Smartphone Brand

AI took the centre-stage in the smartphone segment with brands like Samsung, Google, Apple, and more introducing their own personalised AI features to a range of smartphones. So, this year, we will honouring those who have done a good job by implementing useful AI features in the smartphone. Without further ado, let's check out the nomination for the Best AI Intergration by a Smartphone Brand:

Samsung Google Vivo Oppo Motorola OnePlus Apple

Best AI Integration By A Laptop Brand

Artifical Intelligence also made an impact in the laptop segment. With manufacturers like Asus, Lenovo, HP, and more introducing a wave of Co Pilot Plus laptops. Here are the nominations of the Best AI Integration by a Laptop Brand:

Asus Samsung HP Dell Lenovo Apple MSI

NDTV Gadgets 360 Awards Nominations for Users' Choice Categories

Gadgets 360 believes that our readers have the right to decide the winners. This is why we have introduced some interesting categories in which your vote alone will decide the winner. Check out the users' choice categories to decide the winners!

Best Disruptor Smartphone Brand

Samsung Xiaomi Vivo Oppo Nothing Motorola OnePlus Google

Best Disruptor Laptop Brand

Asus Samsung HP Dell Lenovo Apple MSI

Best Kitchen Appliance Brand

Philips Bajaj Prestige Eureka Forbes Kent Usha Crompton Wonderchef

Best Washing Machine Brand

Haier IFB Godrej LG Samsung Panasonic Whirlpool Voltas Beko

Best Refrigerator Brand

Samsung Godrej IFB Panasonic Onida LG Whirlpool Haier

Best Refrigerator Brand

Samsung Godrej Mitsubishi Panasonic LG Whirlpool Haier Voltas Beko Blue Star Llyod Hitachi

Game of the Year

Astro Bot Black Myth: Wukong Helldivers 2 Metaphor: ReFantazio Batman Arkham Shadow Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown Indiana Jones and the Great Circle The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

Best 5G Network

Airtel Reliance Jio

Best Smart Security Solution Brand

Qubo Ezvis Tapo CP Plus Xiaomi

Best Smartphone [Overall]

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max Vivo X200 Pro Google Pixel 9 Pro Xiaomi 14 Ultra Oppo Find X8 Pro OnePlus 13

Best Air Purifier

Philips Smart Air Purifier AC4221 Qubo Q600 Smart Air Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Gen1 Honeywell Air Touch V5 Havells Meditate AP 400 Air Purifier Sharp FX-J80M-H Air Purifier

Best Robotic Vacuum Cleaner