NDTV Gadgets 360 Awards is back with its 2025 iteration. The biggest tech event will honour tech excellence in 40 different categories, including smartphones, laptops, SoC, tablets, Smart TVs, TWS, wearable, and more. India's largest tech award show will take place on March 25, in New Delhi. This also marks one important milestone for Gadgets 360 as we celebrate our 10-year journey of tech, trust and excellence. Our esteemed jury panel of industry experts and veterans have already handpicked the winner from over 140 nominations this time. Moreover, we also have a dedicated Users Choice segment, where our readers and users will have complete control over choosing the winner. In this article, we have listed all the categories and the respective nominees. Let's take a closer look.
This year's award show will honour smartphones in 13 different categories ranging from the super affordable segment to the flagship ones. Check out the nominations for these categories:
The budget segment indeed had a great lineup this year. Most importantly, almost every smartphone was 5G enabled. These smartphones provided excellent performance at an affordable price tag.
The smartphones launched at under Rs. 25,000 have some promising features. Most phones in this price segment delivered elegant designs and power-packed performances in different departments. Check out the nominations here:
The smartphones under the Rs. 35,000 segment showed that you don't need to pay a fortune to get some flagship-grade features. Whether it be premium design or flagship-level chipsets, these smartphones created a lot of buzz in the Indian tech industry.
Regarding this segment, people generally want the best Android with the latest and greatest specifications. Brands like OnePlus, iQOO, Vivo, and more have delivered excellent products with flagship-grade performance. Let's look at the nominees in the mid-premium smartphone category, which are priced under Rs. 50,000.
Check out the nominations of the best selfie-centric smartphones that captures crisp and well-detailed portraits and selfies:
The mobile gaming segment is on a steep rise this year with multiple brands launching smartphones in the mainstream category so that more people can do gaming without facing frame drops or stutters. Check out the nominations for the best gaming smartphone:
The 2024 also showed an increasing demand for good camera features in the mainstream category. We saw multiple brands launching smartphones in this price segment to provide the best camera experience for the customers. Check out the nominations here:
Best Camera Smartphone [Overall]
The camera segment in the smartphone space was one of the most-talked features as multiple brands tried their best to deliver a phone that could excel in both front and rear camera departments. Check out the nominations here for the best camera smartphone of 2024:
Best Mainstream Smartphone SoC
Here are the nominations for the best smartphone SoC that powers the mainstream smartphones this year.
Check out the nominations for the best flagship smartphone SoC that defined the mobile computing of 2024:
The smartphone industry saw a surge in foldable and flip phone models this year, with multiple brands challenging Samsung's dominance in the category. To discover which brand will be crowned the winner at the NDTV Gadgets 360 awards, check out the best foldable/flip smartphone nominations.
The premium segment brings all the best-in-class features and specifications. We have seen some fantastic smartphones in this price segment, but only a few made a long-lasting impact. Check out the nominees for this segment:
1. OnePlus 13
2. Xiaomi 14
3. iPhone 16
4. Samsung Galaxy S25
5. Vivo X200 Pro
6. Oppo Find X8 Pro
7. Google Pixel 9
The tablet segment saw steady growth throughout the year. Brands like Xiaomi, OnePlus, Realme, Samsung, and more have launched tablets with impressive specifications for the masses. Check out the nominees for the Best Tablet in the mainstream category.
Check out the best affordable laptop nomination for this year's NDTV Gadgets 360 Awards:
We saw a great influx in demand for gaming laptops this year. These laptops delivered a great balance between value-for-money features and exceptional gaming features. However, only a select few managed to get consumers' attention this year. Here are the nominees for the Best Gaming Laptop category for the upcoming NDTV Gadgets 360 Awards.
The ultrabooks were, by default, users' favourite as they delivered excellent performance in a thin and light form factor. Check out the Best Thin and Light Laptop nominations and see whether your favourite product is here!
The 2-in-1s were in demand this year as we saw multiple brands introducing a slew of laptops in this category. Check out the Best 2-in-1 Laptop nominations and see whether your favourite product is here!
Here are the nominations of the best mainstream laptop SoC that powered most of the laptops in the year 2024:
Here are the nominations of the best flagship laptop SoC that powered most of the premium laptops in the year 2024:
Gaming handheld also saw a sharp increase in the Indian market. The concept of on-the-go gaming finally came into the mainstream with brands like Asus, MSI, and Lenovo introducing budget-friendly gaming handhelds in the country. Check out the nominations of the best gaming handheld for Gadgets 360 Awards:
Check out the nominees here:
Sony BRAVIA 2 (K-55S25B)
Toshibha M550NP
LG QNED 55-inch
Samsung Crystal 4K Vivid Pro D Series 55-inch
Vu 55VIBE24 55 inch UHD Smart QLED TV
TCL 55C655
Redmi Smart Fire TV 55-inch
The smart TV segment also saw the introduction of newer technologies, especially QLEDs, which were adopted at a mass level. These Smart TVs stand out from the crowd with a perfect blend of top-notch features. Check out the nominees here:
Sony Bravia 9
Vu Masterpiece Frame TV
LG OLED Evo G4
Samsung 85 inch Smart Neo QLED TV
Haier 65C10
Xiaomi X Pro QLED 65-inch
TCL 75C655
The truly wireless earbuds category delivered some advanced features this year. The compact form factor, versatile performance, and improved battery life help enhance the on-the-go listening experience. Take a look at the nominations in this category:
The wearables segment also saw the launch of some of the best smartwatches in the country. These smartwatches offered some good health-centric features that helped customers keep a real-time check on their health activities. Here are the nominees that delivered great features.
AI took the centre-stage in the smartphone segment with brands like Samsung, Google, Apple, and more introducing their own personalised AI features to a range of smartphones. So, this year, we will honouring those who have done a good job by implementing useful AI features in the smartphone. Without further ado, let's check out the nomination for the Best AI Intergration by a Smartphone Brand:
Artifical Intelligence also made an impact in the laptop segment. With manufacturers like Asus, Lenovo, HP, and more introducing a wave of Co Pilot Plus laptops. Here are the nominations of the Best AI Integration by a Laptop Brand:
Gadgets 360 believes that our readers have the right to decide the winners. This is why we have introduced some interesting categories in which your vote alone will decide the winner. Check out the users' choice categories to decide the winners!
