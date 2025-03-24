OpenAI and Meta are reportedly discussing an artificial intelligence (AI) partnership with Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries. As per the report, the San Francisco-based AI firm and the Menlo Park-based social media giant are aiming to expand their AI footprint in the country by using the Mukesh Ambani-led company's large consumer and enterprise-focused base. The ChatGPT-maker is reportedly discussing the distribution of the AI platform via Reliance Jio, whereas Reliance is discussing the possibility to Run Llama models locally via Meta.

OpenAI, Meta Reportedly Planning to Partner With Reliance Over AI

According to The Information, both OpenAI and Meta have held separate discussions with Reliance Industries recently. Citing two unnamed sources familiar with the matter, the publication claimed that the discussion was focused on expanding its AI offerings in the country.

One particular collaboration that is reportedly being discussed is between Reliance Jio, the telecom arm of the conglomerate and OpenAI. The AI firm is said to be considering distributing ChatGPT via the telecom operator. While details are unavailable, this deal could see Jio offer ChatGPT Plus subscriptions to its users at discounted rates.

The AI firm has reportedly also internally discussed cutting down its subscription prices by as much as “several dollars.” This is said to only affect the Plus subscription that costs Rs. 1,950 in the country, and not its Pro or Team subscriptions. The publication said it was unclear if the idea of dropping the subscription price was discussed with Reliance.

Reliance is said to have discussed the possibility of selling OpenAI models to its enterprise clients via an application programming interface (API). The Ambani-led conglomerate reportedly wants to host and run these AI models locally so that the data of the local customers remains within India.

Further, the report claimed that Reliance has held talks about running OpenAI and Meta's AI models in its planned three-gigawatt data centre in Gujarat's Jamnagar. Once built, it will reportedly become the world's largest data centre, in terms of capacity.

Notably, Jio Platforms Limited (JPL), AMD, Cisco, and Nokia, collectively revealed a new initiative dubbed the Open Telecom AI Platform at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025. The initiative will be co-developing and co-commercialising real-world AI solutions in the telecom space.