Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • OpenAI and Meta Eye AI to Reportedly Form Partnership With Reliance Industries

OpenAI and Meta Eye AI to Reportedly Form Partnership With Reliance Industries

Reliance Jio could reportedly distribute OpenAI’s ChatGPT as part of the AI partnership.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 24 March 2025 14:55 IST
OpenAI and Meta Eye AI to Reportedly Form Partnership With Reliance Industries

Photo Credit: Reuters

Reliance is reportedly also seeking that OpenAI’s AI models be run locally so the data is kept in India

Highlights
  • OpenAI is said to be considering reducing its subscription prices
  • Reliance could reportedly distribute OpenAI’s AI models via APIs
  • Reliance is said to planning to build a three-gigawatt data center
Advertisement

OpenAI and Meta are reportedly discussing an artificial intelligence (AI) partnership with Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries. As per the report, the San Francisco-based AI firm and the Menlo Park-based social media giant are aiming to expand their AI footprint in the country by using the Mukesh Ambani-led company's large consumer and enterprise-focused base. The ChatGPT-maker is reportedly discussing the distribution of the AI platform via Reliance Jio, whereas Reliance is discussing the possibility to Run Llama models locally via Meta.

OpenAI, Meta Reportedly Planning to Partner With Reliance Over AI

According to The Information, both OpenAI and Meta have held separate discussions with Reliance Industries recently. Citing two unnamed sources familiar with the matter, the publication claimed that the discussion was focused on expanding its AI offerings in the country.

One particular collaboration that is reportedly being discussed is between Reliance Jio, the telecom arm of the conglomerate and OpenAI. The AI firm is said to be considering distributing ChatGPT via the telecom operator. While details are unavailable, this deal could see Jio offer ChatGPT Plus subscriptions to its users at discounted rates.

The AI firm has reportedly also internally discussed cutting down its subscription prices by as much as “several dollars.” This is said to only affect the Plus subscription that costs Rs. 1,950 in the country, and not its Pro or Team subscriptions. The publication said it was unclear if the idea of dropping the subscription price was discussed with Reliance.

Reliance is said to have discussed the possibility of selling OpenAI models to its enterprise clients via an application programming interface (API). The Ambani-led conglomerate reportedly wants to host and run these AI models locally so that the data of the local customers remains within India.

Further, the report claimed that Reliance has held talks about running OpenAI and Meta's AI models in its planned three-gigawatt data centre in Gujarat's Jamnagar. Once built, it will reportedly become the world's largest data centre, in terms of capacity.

Notably, Jio Platforms Limited (JPL), AMD, Cisco, and Nokia, collectively revealed a new initiative dubbed the Open Telecom AI Platform at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025. The initiative will be co-developing and co-commercialising real-world AI solutions in the telecom space.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: OpenAI, Meta, Reliance Industries, Reliance Jio, AI, Artificial Intelligence, ChatGPT
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Samsung ‘Haean’ Android-Powered Smart Glasses to Reportedly Launch Alongside Project Moohan This Year

Related Stories

OpenAI and Meta Eye AI to Reportedly Form Partnership With Reliance Industries
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 60 Fusion India Launch Date, Design, Key Features Revealed
  2. Apple's Foldable iPhone Could Launch in 2026 With iPhone 17 Air Technology
  3. Apple Watch May Reportedly Integrate Cameras to Become an AI Wearable
  4. Samsung Galaxy A26 5G Price in India Revealed: See Availability, Features
  5. Motorola Razr 60 Ultra Pink Colourway, Key Features Surface Online
  6. Samsung's 'Haean' Android-Powered Smart Glasses Could Launch This Year
  7. Pixel 10's Tensor G5 Could Use GPU Developed by Imagination Technologies
  8. IPL 2025 Live Streaming for Free: How to Watch DC vs LSG IPL Match Online?
  9. Here's Why Nothing Used UFS 2.2 Storage in Its New Phone 3a Series
  10. WhatsApp May Soon Let You Share Music on Status Updates via Spotify
#Latest Stories
  1. Infinix Note 50X 5G Confirmed to Offer IP64 Rating Ahead of March 27 India Launch
  2. Google Vids Video Creation App Gets Updated With an AI Voiceovers Feature
  3. Tether to Audit Its Reserves with a Big Four Firm as Trump Puts Crypto in the Spotlight
  4. Assassin's Creed Shadows Hits 2 Millions Players, Surpasses Launches of Assassin's Creed Origins, Odyssey
  5. Nothing Explains Why It Used UFS 2.2 Storage in Phone 3a and Phone 3a Pro
  6. WhatsApp for iOS Reportedly Developing Ability to Share Music on Status Updates via Spotify
  7. Huawei Watch Fit 3 Said to Launch in India Next Week, Price Range Tipped
  8. Motorola Edge 60 Fusion India Launch Set for April 2; Design, Key Features Revealed
  9. Oppo Find X8 Ultra, Find X8s Series to Debut on April 10; Colours, RAM and Storage Details Revealed
  10. OpenAI and Meta Eye AI to Reportedly Form Partnership With Reliance Industries
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »