Samsung ‘Haean’ Android-Powered Smart Glasses to Reportedly Launch Alongside Project Moohan This Year

The smart glasses may be equipped with cameras and sensors for motion tracking.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 24 March 2025 14:53 IST
Samsung 'Haean' Android-Powered Smart Glasses to Reportedly Launch Alongside Project Moohan This Year

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung first teased the development of its smart glasses at Galaxy Unpacked 2025 in January

Highlights
  • Samsung is reported to launch "Haean" smart glasses by the end of 2025
  • They are expected to have a thin and lightweight design
  • The glasses may launch alongside the Project Moohan XR headset
During the Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event in January, Samsung teased that it might be developing a new wearable in the form of smart glasses. A new report suggests that the purported device, codenamed “Haean”, could make its debut as soon as this year. It will reportedly be launched alongside Project Moohan — the in-development extended reality (XR) headset — by the end of 2025, marking the company's foray into the wearable glasses market.

Samsung ‘Haean' Smart Glasses Launch

According to a report by the South Korean publication ETNews, Samsung is finalising the features and specifications of its purported smart glasses. It is said to have a “thin and light” design, aiding high utilisation in daily life and compatibility with various face shapes. The report suggests that it may be indistinguishable from normal glasses or sunglasses, similar to the Meta Ray-Ban Smart Glasses.

The glasses are dubbed “Haean”, named after a city in South Korea, Samsung's home turf. They are expected to be powered by Android XR OS, a new operating system designed for extended reality (XR) devices announced last year, along with support for its Gemini AI assistant. They are also reported to be equipped with cameras and sensors for motion tracking.

Previous reports suggest that the Samsung “Haean” smart glasses will not be equipped with displays, unlike other AR smart glasses. Instead, they could offer capabilities similar to the Meta Ray-Ban Smart Glasses such as video recording, music playback, calling, and social sharing.

At the Galaxy Unpacked event in January, Samsung emphasised how multimodal artificial intelligence (AI) will “change” interaction with new form factors like XR devices. Thus, the purported smart glasses are also speculated to come with AI features, likely to be powered by Galaxy AI — Samsung's AI suite.

The Samsung “Haean” smart glasses are reported to launch by the end of the year alongside the Project Moohan XR headset. The latter is already confirmed to be the first XR headset powered by the Android XR OS, developed in collaboration with Google and Qualcomm. It is tipped to get eye tracking capabilities similar to the Apple Vision Pro. Other control methods may include hand gestures as well as speech.

Further reading: Samsung Smart Glasses, Samsung XR headset, Project Moohan, Smart Glasses
