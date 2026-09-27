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OnePlus N6 Lite 4G vs iQOO Z11 Lite vs Samsung Galaxy M17: Price in India, Specifications and Features Compared

Here is how the OnePlus N6 Lite 4G, iQOO Z11 Lite, and Samsung Galaxy M17 compare in terms of price, specifications, and features.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 27 September 2026 14:00 IST
OnePlus N6 Lite 4G vs iQOO Z11 Lite vs Samsung Galaxy M17: Price in India, Specifications and Features Compared

OnePlus N6 Lite 4G vs iQOO Z11 vs Samsung Galaxy M17

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Highlights
  • The OnePlus N6 Lite 4G starts at Rs. 16,999 in India
  • Samsung Galaxy M17 offers a 120Hz Super AMOLED display
  • The iQOO Z11 Lite comes with a 50MP Sony IMX852 camera
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The budget smartphone segment in India has witnessed a significant shift recently. With memory prices skyrocketing, brands have either adjusted the pricing of their new models or cut down on specifications to keep costs at bay. However, there are still a few options you can consider that promise large batteries, high-refresh-rate displays, and decent performance for everyday use — all while keeping prices within reach of a wider audience. The OnePlus N6 Lite 4G, iQOO Z11 Lite, and Samsung Galaxy M17 are three such options, although they take different approaches to the segment.

Here is how the OnePlus N6 Lite 4G, iQOO Z11 Lite, and Samsung Galaxy M17 compare in terms of price, specifications, and features.

OnePlus N6 Lite 4G vs iQOO Z11 Lite vs Samsung Galaxy M17: Price in India

OnePlus N6 Lite 4G: The OnePlus N6 Lite 4G is priced at Rs. 16,999 for the sole 4GB RAM + 64GB storage configuration. It is available in Midnight Hype and Neo Green colour options.

iQOO Z11 Lite: The iQOO Z11 Lite starts at Rs. 19,999 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It is also available in 6GB + 128GB and 6GB + 256GB configurations, priced at Rs. 22,499 and Rs. 26,499, respectively. The phone is offered in Midnight Blue and Solar Flame colourways.

Samsung Galaxy M17: The Samsung Galaxy M17 starts at Rs. 18,999 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The 6GB RAM + 128GB and 8GB RAM + 128GB variants are priced at Rs. 21,999 and Rs. 24,999, respectively. It comes in Moonlight Silver and Sapphire Black colour options.

OnePlus N6 Lite 4G vs iQOO Z11 Lite vs Samsung Galaxy M17: Display, Software

OnePlus N6 Lite 4G: The OnePlus N6 Lite 4G features a 6.75-inch HD+ LCD display with a 720x1,570-pixel resolution and up to a 120Hz refresh rate. The panel is rated to reach up to 900 nits of HBM brightness and covers 86 percent of the DCI-P3 colour gamut. The phone runs Android 16 with OxygenOS 16.

iQOO Z11 Lite: The iQOO Z11 Lite has a 6.74-inch HD+ LCD display with a 1,600x720-pixel resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The panel supports up to 1,200 nits in high brightness mode and has TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light certification. It runs Android 16 with OriginOS 6.

Samsung Galaxy M17: The Galaxy M17 has a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display. It offers a Full-HD+ resolution of 1,080x2,340 pixels and supports up to 1,100 nits of HBM brightness. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. The phone runs Android 15 with One UI 7.

OnePlus N6 Lite 4G vs iQOO Z11 Lite vs Samsung Galaxy M17: Processor, Battery

OnePlus N6 Lite 4G: The OnePlus N6 Lite 4G is powered by the octa-core Unisoc T7250 chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of UFS 2.2 storage. It also supports virtual RAM expansion of up to 8GB and microSD-based storage expansion. The phone packs a 7,000mAh battery with support for 15W wired charging and 5W reverse wired charging.

iQOO Z11 Lite: The iQOO Z11 Lite uses the 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G chipset, paired with up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. Storage can be expanded using a microSD card. The phone houses a 6,500mAh battery with 44W FlashCharge and reverse charging support.

Samsung Galaxy M17: The Galaxy M17 is powered by Samsung's Exynos 1330 chipset and comes with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The storage can be expanded using a microSD card. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 25W wired charging.

OnePlus N6 Lite vs iQOO Z11 Lite vs Samsung Galaxy M17: Cameras, Dimensions

OnePlus N6 Lite 4G: The OnePlus N6 Lite features a 13-megapixel rear camera with an f/2.2 aperture and autofocus. For selfies and video calls, there is a 5-megapixel front camera with an f/2.2 aperture. The handset measures 166.00 x 78.23 x 8.90 mm and weighs 215g. It has an IP64 rating for dust and water-splash resistance, along with MIL-STD-810H durability certification.

iQOO Z11 Lite: The iQOO Z11 Lite carries a 50-megapixel Sony IMX852 primary rear camera, accompanied by a 0.08-megapixel secondary sensor. The front camera has a 5-megapixel sensor. The handset measures 167.40 x 77.10 x 8.39mm and weighs 209g. It has an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance and also comes with SGS Five-Star Drop Resistance certification.

Samsung Galaxy M17: The Galaxy M17 has a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera with optical image stabilisation, a 5-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera. On the front, it gets a 13-megapixel selfie camera. The phone measures 164.4 x 77.9 x 7.5mm and weighs about 192g. It also has an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance.

Specifications OnePlus N6 Lite iQOO Z11 Lite Samsung Galaxy M17
Display 6.75-inch HD+ LCD, 120Hz 6.74-inch HD+ LCD, 120Hz 6.7-inch Full-HD+ Super AMOLED
Resolution 720x1,570 pixels 720x1,600 pixels 1,080x2,340 pixels
Processor Unisoc T7250 MediaTek Dimensity 6300 Samsung Exynos 1330
RAM 4GB 4GB, 6GB 4GB, 6GB, 8GB
Storage 64GB 64GB, 128GB, 256GB 128GB
Rear camera 13MP 50MP + 0.08MP 50MP + 5MP + 2MP
Front camera 5MP 5MP 13MP
Battery 7,000mAh 6,500mAh 5,000mAh
Charging 15W 44W 25W
Operating system Android 16, OxygenOS 16 Android 16, OriginOS 6 Android 15, One UI 7
5G No Yes Yes
IP rating IP64 IP65 IP54
Weight 215g 209g 192g
Colours Midnight Hype, Neo Green Midnight Blue, Solar Flame Moonlight Silver, Sapphire Black

 

OnePlus N6 Lite 4G vs iQOO Z11 Lite vs Samsung Galaxy M17 5G comparison
  OnePlus N6 Lite 4G
OnePlus N6 Lite 4G
iQOO Z11 Lite
iQOO Z11 Lite
Samsung Galaxy M17 5G
Samsung Galaxy M17 5G
Key Specs
Display6.75-inch6.74-inch6.70-inch
ProcessorUnisoc T7250MediaTek Dimensity 6300-
Front Camera5-megapixel5-megapixel 13-megapixel
Rear Camera13-megapixel50-megapixel + 0.08-megapixel 50-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM4GB4GB, 6GB-
Storage64GB128GB, 256GB-
Battery Capacity7000mAh6500mAh5,000mAh
OSAndroidAndroid 16Android 15
Resolution720x1570 pixels720x1600 pixels‎1,080x2,340 pixels
GENERAL
BrandOnePlusiQOOSamsung
ModelN6 Lite 4GZ11 LiteGalaxy M17 5G
Release dateSeptember 22, 2026July 24, 2026October 10, 2025
Launched in IndiaYesYesYes
Dimensions (mm)166.00 x 78.23 x 8.90167.40 x 77.10 x 8.3975.00 x 77.90 x 164.40
Weight (g)215.00209.00192.00
IP ratingIP64IP65IP54
Battery capacity (mAh)700065005,000
Fast charging15W Fast Charging44W Flash Charge25W Fast Charging
ColoursMidnight Hype, Neo GreenMidnight Blue and Solar FlameMoonlight Silver and Sapphire Black
Removable battery-NoNo
Wireless charging-NoNo
DISPLAY
Refresh Rate120 Hz120 Hz-
Resolution StandardHD+HD+FHD+
Screen size (inches)6.756.746.70
Resolution720x1570 pixels720x1600 pixels‎1,080x2,340 pixels
Protection type--Gorilla Glass Victus
HARDWARE
Processorocta-coreocta-core-
Processor makeUnisoc T7250MediaTek Dimensity 6300-
RAM4GB4GB, 6GB-
Internal storage64GB128GB, 256GB-
Expandable storage-Yes-
Expandable storage type-microSD-
CAMERA
Rear camera13-megapixel50-megapixel (f/1.8) + 0.08-megapixel (f/3.0)50-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Front camera5-megapixel5-megapixel (f/2.2)13-megapixel
No. of Front Cameras111
Pop-Up CameraNo--
No. of Rear Cameras-23
Rear flash-YesYes
SOFTWARE
Operating systemAndroidAndroid 16Android 15
Skin-OriginOS 6One UI 7
CONNECTIVITY
Bluetooth-Yes, v 5.40Yes
USB OTG-Yes-
USB Type-C-Yes-
Number of SIMs-2-
Active 4G on both SIM cards-Yes-
NFC--Yes
SENSORS
Fingerprint sensor-Yes-
Compass/ Magnetometer-Yes-
Proximity sensor-Yes-
Accelerometer-Yes-
Ambient light sensor-Yes-
Gyroscope-Yes-
Ratings
Overall NDTV Rating--
Design Rating--
Display Rating--
Software Rating--
Performance Rating--
Battery Life Rating--
Camera Rating--
Value for Money Rating--
Comments

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Further reading: OnePlus N6 Lite 4G, iQOO Z11 Lite, Samsung Galaxy M17
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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