The sub-Rs. 75,000 segment has become an interesting space for gaming phones, with several models offering the kind of hardware you would usually expect from more expensive flagships. Powerful processors, high-refresh-rate screens, large batteries and dedicated cooling systems are now common here. Some phones are built with gaming in mind, offering features such as faster touch response and better thermal management, while others strike a balance between gaming and everyday use.

Best Gaming Smartphones Under Rs 75,000 in India

If you want a phone that can handle demanding games without crossing the Rs. 75,000 mark, here are some options to consider in India.

iQOO 15

The iQOO 15 is built with an 8K VC Cooling System covering an 8,000 sq mm heat dissipation area. It runs on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset and comes with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.1 storage. The phone also features a 6.85-inch Samsung M14 8T LTPO AMOLED display with 2K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. Its Wet Finger Control feature keeps the screen responsive even when your fingers are wet or sweaty.

This flagship model packs a 7,000mAh battery with 100W wired and 40W wireless charging. For optics, it has a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom and a 50-megapixel ultrawide shooter. It also gets a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor.

iQOO 15 Key Specifications

Display: 6.85-inch 2K LTPO AMOLED, 144Hz

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5

RAM and Storage: Up to 16GB LPDDR5x, 512GB UFS 4.1

Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel primary + 50-megapixel periscope + 50-megapixel ultrawide

Battery: 7,000mAh

Charging: 100W wired, 40W wireless

iQOO 15 Price in India

The iQOO 15 starts at Rs. 76,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant, while the 16GB + 512GB model is priced at Rs. 93,999. It is available in Apex, Alpha Black, and Legend finishes.

OnePlus 15R

The OnePlus 15R focuses on gaming with a dedicated Touch Response Chip, G2 Wi-Fi chip and a vapour chamber for thermal management. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x Ultra RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.1 storage. Its 6.83-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display supports a 165Hz refresh rate, while Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protects the panel.

The phone packs a 7,400mAh silicon-carbon battery with 80W wired charging. For cameras, it gets a 50-megapixel Sony IMX906 primary sensor with OIS and an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera.

OnePlus 15R Key Specifications

Display: 6.83-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED, 165Hz

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5

RAM and Storage: Up to 16GB LPDDR5x Ultra, 512GB UFS 4.1

Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel primary with OIS + 8-megapixel ultrawide

Front Camera: 32-megapixel

Battery: 7,400mAh

Charging: 80W wired

OnePlus 15R Price in India

The OnePlus 15R comes in three configurations, priced from Rs. 59,999 for the 12GB + 256G variant. The 12GB + 512GB and 16GB + 512GB options cost Rs. 64,999 and Rs. 66,999, respectively. It is available in Charcoal Black, Electric Violet and Mint Breeze colourways.

Motorola Edge 70 Max

The Motorola Edge 70 Max combines the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset with a 5,500 sq mm vapour chamber to help manage heat during gaming. It offers up to 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.1 storage. The 6.8-inch QHD+ Extreme AMOLED display runs at up to 144Hz and supports 360Hz touch sampling, while Water Touch keeps it responsive with damp fingers.

A 7,100mAh battery powers the phone, with support for 90W wired and 25W wireless charging. The rear camera setup includes a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-710 main sensor with OIS and an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera.

Motorola Edge 70 Max Key Specifications

Display: 6.8-inch QHD+ Extreme AMOLED, 144Hz

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5

RAM and Storage: Up to 12GB LPDDR5x, 256GB UFS 4.1

Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel primary with OIS + 8-megapixel ultrawide

Front Camera: 32-megapixel

Battery: 7,100mAh

Charging: 90W wired, 25W wireless

Motorola Edge 70 Max Price in India

Motorola offers the Edge 70 Max in two variants. The 8GB + 256GB model costs Rs. 54,999, while the 12GB + 256GB version is priced at Rs. 59,999. It is offered in Pantone-certified Aqua Grey, Dark Shadow and Ice Melt shades.

Vivo X200T

The Vivo X200T is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ chipset and has a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It comes with 12GB of LPDDR5X Ultra RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 storage, giving it enough hardware for demanding games.

The phone packs a 6,200mAh battery with 90W wired and 40W wireless charging. It also supports Wi-Fi 7 and has IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

Vivo X200T Key Specifications

Display: 6.67-inch AMOLED, 120Hz

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9400+

RAM and Storage: 12GB LPDDR5X Ultra, up to 512GB UFS 4.1

Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel primary + 50-megapixel ultrawide + 50-megapixel telephoto

Front Camera: 32-megapixel

Battery: 6,200mAh

Charging: 90W wired, 40W wireless

Vivo X200T Price in India

The Vivo X200T is priced at Rs. 59,999 and Rs. 69,999 for the 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB variants, and it is sold in Seaside Lilac and Stellar Black colour options.

Poco X8 Pro Max

The Poco X8 Pro Max is aimed at gaming with Poco's 3D Ice Loop cooling system, which has a 5,800 sq. mm heat dissipation area. It is backed by MediaTek's 3nm Dimensity 9500s chipset with up to 12GB of LPDDR5x Ultra RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.1 storage. The phone has a 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 3,500 nits peak brightness.

The Poco X8 Pro Max has a 9,000mAh battery that supports 100W wired and 27W reverse charging. It also comes with IP66, IP68, IP69 and IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance.

Poco X8 Pro Max Key Specifications

Display: 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED, 120Hz

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9500s

RAM and Storage: Up to 12GB LPDDR5x Ultra, 512GB UFS 4.1

Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel primary with OIS + 8-megapixel ultrawide

Front Camera: 20-megapixel

Battery: 9,000mAh

Charging: 100W wired

Poco X8 Pro Max Price in India

The Poco X8 Pro Max is available in 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB configurations, priced at Rs. 48,999 and Rs. 52,999, respectively. It comes in Black, Blue and White colourways.

FAQs