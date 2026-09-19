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Best Gaming Phones Under Rs 75,000 in India: iQOO 15, OnePlus 15R and More

These phones offer flagship-grade chipsets, high-refresh-rate displays and large batteries for gaming.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 19 September 2026 12:00 IST
Best Gaming Phones Under Rs 75,000 in India: iQOO 15, OnePlus 15R and More

Motorola Edge 70 Max (pictured) packs a 7,100mAh battery

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Highlights
  • The iQOO 15 uses the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset
  • The OnePlus 15R features a 165Hz AMOLED display
  • The Motorola Edge 70 Max offers 360Hz touch sampling
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The sub-Rs. 75,000 segment has become an interesting space for gaming phones, with several models offering the kind of hardware you would usually expect from more expensive flagships. Powerful processors, high-refresh-rate screens, large batteries and dedicated cooling systems are now common here. Some phones are built with gaming in mind, offering features such as faster touch response and better thermal management, while others strike a balance between gaming and everyday use.

Best Gaming Smartphones Under Rs 75,000 in India

If you want a phone that can handle demanding games without crossing the Rs. 75,000 mark, here are some options to consider in India.

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iQOO 15

The iQOO 15 is built with an 8K VC Cooling System covering an 8,000 sq mm heat dissipation area. It runs on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset and comes with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.1 storage. The phone also features a 6.85-inch Samsung M14 8T LTPO AMOLED display with 2K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. Its Wet Finger Control feature keeps the screen responsive even when your fingers are wet or sweaty.iqoo 15 review ndtv gaming

This flagship model packs a 7,000mAh battery with 100W wired and 40W wireless charging. For optics, it has a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom and a 50-megapixel ultrawide shooter. It also gets a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor.

iQOO 15 Key Specifications

  • Display: 6.85-inch 2K LTPO AMOLED, 144Hz
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
  • RAM and Storage: Up to 16GB LPDDR5x, 512GB UFS 4.1
  • Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel primary + 50-megapixel periscope + 50-megapixel ultrawide
  • Battery: 7,000mAh
  • Charging: 100W wired, 40W wireless

iQOO 15 Price in India

The iQOO 15 starts at Rs. 76,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant, while the 16GB + 512GB model is priced at Rs. 93,999. It is available in Apex, Alpha Black, and Legend finishes.

OnePlus 15R

The OnePlus 15R focuses on gaming with a dedicated Touch Response Chip, G2 Wi-Fi chip and a vapour chamber for thermal management. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x Ultra RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.1 storage. Its 6.83-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display supports a 165Hz refresh rate, while Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protects the panel.oneplus 15r review ndtv gaming

The phone packs a 7,400mAh silicon-carbon battery with 80W wired charging. For cameras, it gets a 50-megapixel Sony IMX906 primary sensor with OIS and an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera.

OnePlus 15R Key Specifications

  • Display: 6.83-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED, 165Hz
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5
  • RAM and Storage: Up to 16GB LPDDR5x Ultra, 512GB UFS 4.1
  • Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel primary with OIS + 8-megapixel ultrawide
  • Front Camera: 32-megapixel
  • Battery: 7,400mAh
  • Charging: 80W wired

OnePlus 15R Price in India

The OnePlus 15R comes in three configurations, priced from Rs. 59,999 for the 12GB + 256G variant. The 12GB + 512GB and 16GB + 512GB options cost Rs. 64,999 and Rs. 66,999, respectively. It is available in Charcoal Black, Electric Violet and Mint Breeze colourways.

Motorola Edge 70 Max

The Motorola Edge 70 Max combines the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset with a 5,500 sq mm vapour chamber to help manage heat during gaming. It offers up to 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.1 storage. The 6.8-inch QHD+ Extreme AMOLED display runs at up to 144Hz and supports 360Hz touch sampling, while Water Touch keeps it responsive with damp fingers.motorola edge 70 max review large 1

A 7,100mAh battery powers the phone, with support for 90W wired and 25W wireless charging. The rear camera setup includes a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-710 main sensor with OIS and an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera.

Motorola Edge 70 Max Key Specifications

  • Display: 6.8-inch QHD+ Extreme AMOLED, 144Hz
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5
  • RAM and Storage: Up to 12GB LPDDR5x, 256GB UFS 4.1
  • Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel primary with OIS + 8-megapixel ultrawide
  • Front Camera: 32-megapixel
  • Battery: 7,100mAh
  • Charging: 90W wired, 25W wireless

Motorola Edge 70 Max Price in India

Motorola offers the Edge 70 Max in two variants. The 8GB + 256GB model costs Rs. 54,999, while the 12GB + 256GB version is priced at Rs. 59,999. It is offered in Pantone-certified Aqua Grey, Dark Shadow and Ice Melt shades.

Vivo X200T

The Vivo X200T is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ chipset and has a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It comes with 12GB of LPDDR5X Ultra RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 storage, giving it enough hardware for demanding games.vivo x200t review ndtv gaming

The phone packs a 6,200mAh battery with 90W wired and 40W wireless charging. It also supports Wi-Fi 7 and has IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

Vivo X200T Key Specifications

  • Display: 6.67-inch AMOLED, 120Hz
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9400+
  • RAM and Storage: 12GB LPDDR5X Ultra, up to 512GB UFS 4.1
  • Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel primary + 50-megapixel ultrawide + 50-megapixel telephoto
  • Front Camera: 32-megapixel
  • Battery: 6,200mAh
  • Charging: 90W wired, 40W wireless

Vivo X200T Price in India

The Vivo X200T is priced at Rs. 59,999 and Rs. 69,999 for the 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB variants, and it is sold in Seaside Lilac and Stellar Black colour options.

Poco X8 Pro Max

The Poco X8 Pro Max is aimed at gaming with Poco's 3D Ice Loop cooling system, which has a 5,800 sq. mm heat dissipation area. It is backed by MediaTek's 3nm Dimensity 9500s chipset with up to 12GB of LPDDR5x Ultra RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.1 storage. The phone has a 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 3,500 nits peak brightness.11

The Poco X8 Pro Max has a 9,000mAh battery that supports 100W wired and 27W reverse charging. It also comes with IP66, IP68, IP69 and IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance.

Poco X8 Pro Max Key Specifications

  • Display: 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED, 120Hz
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9500s
  • RAM and Storage: Up to 12GB LPDDR5x Ultra, 512GB UFS 4.1
  • Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel primary with OIS + 8-megapixel ultrawide
  • Front Camera: 20-megapixel
  • Battery: 9,000mAh
  • Charging: 100W wired

Poco X8 Pro Max Price in India

The Poco X8 Pro Max is available in 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB configurations, priced at Rs. 48,999 and Rs. 52,999, respectively. It comes in Black, Blue and White colourways.

FAQs

1. Which phone has the fastest display?

The OnePlus 15R has the highest refresh rate at 165Hz.

2. Which phone has the largest battery?

The Poco X8 Pro Max packs a 9,000mAh battery.

3. Which phone offers the highest touch sampling rate?

The Motorola Edge 70 Max supports up to 360Hz touch sampling.

iQOO 15

iQOO 15

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Brighter, smoother AMOLED display
  • Excellent all-round performance
  • Cleaner, refined software experience
  • Improved cameras
  • Solid battery life
  • Bad
  • Noticeably thick bottom bezel
  • Black levels are not deepest
  • Inconsistent low-light portraits
Read detailed iQOO 15 review
Display 6.85-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 7,000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,440x3,168 pixels
OnePlus 15R

OnePlus 15R

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Smooth 165Hz AMOLED display
  • Strong gaming performance
  • Excellent durability and software support
  • Outstanding battery life
  • Bad
  • No telephoto camera
  • No LTPO display
  • More expensive than OnePlus 13R
Read detailed OnePlus 15R review
Display 6.83-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 5
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 7,400mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1272x2800 pixels
Motorola Edge 70 Max

Motorola Edge 70 Max

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Delivers flagship-level performance as promised
  • Value for money
  • Decent telephoto camera performance
  • Unique design for a Motorola
  • Minimal thermal issues
  • Quick in-display fingerprint scanner response
  • Bad
  • Feels quite heavy
  • Inconsistent selfie camera results
  • Thickest Edge 70 series phone
Read detailed Motorola Edge 70 Max review
Display 6.80-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 5
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 7100mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,440x3,168 pixels
Vivo X200T

Vivo X200T

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Vibrant 120Hz AMOLED display
  • Fantastic ZEISS-tuned cameras
  • Polished OriginOS 6 experience
  • Rapid charging
  • Bad
  • No LTPO screen
  • Slight heat build-up
Read detailed Vivo X200T review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9400+
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 6200mAh
Resolution 1260x2800 pixels
Poco X8 Pro Max 5G

Poco X8 Pro Max 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium design
  • Bright AMOLED display
  • Great Battery Life
  • Top-notch performance
  • Bad
  • Cameras could be better
  • Bloatware heavy
Read detailed Poco X8 Pro Max 5G review
Display 6.83-inch
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 9000mAh
OS Android 16
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Further reading: Gaming Phones, Best Gaming Phones, Gaming Phones Under Rs 75000, Gaming Smartphones, Gaming Phones India, iQOO 15, OnePlus 15R, Motorola Edge 70 Max, Vivo X200T, Poco X8 Pro Max
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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