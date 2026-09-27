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Best Gaming Phones Under Rs. 80,000 in India: iQOO 15, OnePlus 15, Realme GT 8 Pro, and More

Samsung Galaxy S26 FE comes with a 120Hz display and Exynos 2500 chipset.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 27 September 2026 12:00 IST
Best Gaming Phones Under Rs. 80,000 in India: iQOO 15, OnePlus 15, Realme GT 8 Pro, and More

iQOO 15 and Realme GT 8 Pro run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset

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Highlights
  • Sub-Rs. 80,000 segment offers several smartphones with gaming features
  • Vivo V70 Elite packs a 6,500mAh battery
  • Samsung Galaxy S26 FE is priced at Rs. 79,999
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Mobile gaming has become more demanding recently, and Android manufacturers are launching handsets with more powerful chipsets, faster refresh-rate displays, and improved thermal management. Many devices in the sub-Rs. 80,000 segment now offer premium gaming-oriented hardware that was previously limited to flagship models. Large batteries and fast charging are also becoming a trend, allowing users to have longer gaming sessions without worrying about the battery.

If you are looking for a new gaming phone under Rs. 80,000 in India, we have curated some of the best options to consider here. 

iQOO 15

The iQOO 15 was launched in India last year as a performance-oriented smartphone. With a bright display, fast wired charging, and the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, it is a solid option in this price segment. It packs up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.1 storage. The phone also features an 8,000 sq mm VC cooling system for demanding titles.

iqoo 15 review ndtv extra

The iQOO 15 features a 6.85-inch 2K LTPO AMOLED display with a refresh rate of up to 144Hz. It has a 7,000mAh battery with support for 100W wired and 40W wireless charging. It has a dedicated Q3 gaming chip. It has a triple camera setup including a 50-megapixel main shooter, a 50-megapixel telephoto camera, and a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera. It has IP68 + IP69 for dust and water resistance.

iQOO 15 Key Specifications

  • Display: 6.85-inch 2K LTPO AMOLED, 144Hz
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
  • RAM and Storage: Up to 16GB LPDDR5x, 512GB UFS 4.1
  • Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel primary + 50-megapixel periscope + 50-megapixel ultrawide
  • Battery: 7,000mAh
  • Charging: 100W wired, 40W wireless

iQOO 15 Price in India

The iQOO 15 is priced at Rs. 72,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB onboard storage. The 16GB RAM + 512GB storage version costs Rs. 79,999.

OnePlus 15

The OnePlus 15 is another performance-focused smartphone in this price segment. It also runs on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. It features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate. It boasts a triple rear camera unit featuring a 50-megapixel main sensor, 50-megapixel telephoto sensor and 50-megapixel ultrawide camera. The front camera is 32 megapixels.

The OnePlus 15 features a 7,300mAh battery and supports 120W wired and 50W wireless charging. It also carries an IP69 rating for dust and water resistance.

Key Specifications

  • Display: 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED, 165Hz
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
  • RAM and Storage: Up to 16GB, 512GB
  • Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
  • Battery: 7,300mAh
  • Charging: 120W wired, 50W wireless

OnePlus 15 Price in India

The OnePlus 15 is priced at Rs. 85,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model.

Realme GT 8 Pro

The Realme GT 8 Pro is designed for gaming-focused users. It runs on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset and offers up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. It features a 6.79-inch QHD+ AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. A 7,000mAh battery supports 120W wired charging. It has a Ricoh GR-tuned triple rear camera setup, including a 200-megapixel telephoto lens, a 50-megapixel main sensor and a 50-megapixel ultrawide lens. It has a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

realme gt 8 pro cameras gadgets 360

The Realme GT 8 Pro houses a 7,000mAh battery with 120W wired SuperVOOC fast charging support. It has IP66 + IP68 + IP69 ratings for dust and water protection.

Realme GT 8 Pro Key Specifications

  • Display: 6.79-inch QHD+ AMOLED, 144Hz
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
  • RAM and Storage: Up to 16GB, 512GB
  • Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel primary + 50-megapixel ultrawide + 200-megapixel telephoto
  • Battery: 7,000mAh
  • Charging: 120W wired

Realme GT 8 Pro Price in India

Realme GT 8 Pro costs Rs. 72,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model. The 16GB RAM + 512GB storage model is priced at Rs. 78,999. It is available in Diary White and Urban Blue colourways.

Samsung Galaxy S26 FE

The Samsung Galaxy S26 FE is a new entry in this space. It is designed for users who want to try the premium features offered by the Galaxy S26 Ultra and Galaxy S26+, but at an affordable rate. It runs on Samsung's Exynos 2500 chipset and comes with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

The Galaxy S26 FE features a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It has a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel wide camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera and an 8-megapixel telephoto camera. There is also a 12-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls. The Galaxy S26 FE packs a 4,900mAh battery with support for 45W wired and 15W wireless charging. It also has an IP68 rating.

Samsung Galaxy S26 FE Key Specifications

  • Display: 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz
  • Processor: Samsung Exynos 2500
  • RAM and Storage: 8GB, up to 256GB
  • Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 8-megapixel
  • Battery: 4,900mAh
  • Charging: 45W wired, 15W wireless

Samsung Galaxy S26 FE Price in India

The Samsung Galaxy S26 FE is priced at Rs. 79,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant in India. You can buy it in Pistachio, Blueberry, and Graphite colours.

Vivo V70 Elite

The Vivo V70 Elite is the most affordable phone among the five models covered here. It runs on the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC and comes with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The phone has a 6.59-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The triple rear camera unit of the phone includes a 50-megapixel main sensor, a 50-megapixel telephoto camera and an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera. It has a 50-megapixel selfie shooter.

vivo v70 elite cameras gadgets 360

The Vivo V70 Elite packs a 6,500mAh battery with support for 90W fast charging. It also has an IP69 rating.

Key Specifications

  • Display: 6.59-inch AMOLED, 120Hz
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3
  • RAM and Storage: Up to 12GB, 512GB
  • Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel primary + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
  • Battery: 6,500mAh
  • Charging: 90W wired

Vivo V70 Elite Price in India

The Vivo V70 Elite starts at Rs. 66,999 in India for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Which phone under Rs. 80,000 has the highest refresh rate?

The OnePlus 15 has a 165Hz display, which is the highest refresh rate among the phones covered in this list.

Which chipset is used in the Samsung Galaxy S26 FE?

The Samsung Galaxy S26 FE features an Exynos 2500 chipset.

Which phone has the biggest battery?

The OnePlus 15 packs a 7,300mAh battery.

iQOO 15

iQOO 15

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Brighter, smoother AMOLED display
  • Excellent all-round performance
  • Cleaner, refined software experience
  • Improved cameras
  • Solid battery life
  • Bad
  • Noticeably thick bottom bezel
  • Black levels are not deepest
  • Inconsistent low-light portraits
Read detailed iQOO 15 review
Display 6.85-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 7,000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,440x3,168 pixels
OnePlus 15

OnePlus 15

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Improved design and attractive colour options
  • Flawless flagship performance
  • Clean, polished, and feature-rich software
  • Exceptional battery life and charging speeds
  • Bad
  • 165Hz is not worth the lower display resolution
  • No alert slider
  • Hasselblad-exclusive features missing
  • Expensive
Read detailed OnePlus 15 review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 7,300mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,272x2,772 pixels
Realme GT 8 Pro

Realme GT 8 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium, IP69-rated design
  • Interchangeable camera deco
  • Good for gaming
  • 144Hz high-refresh rate display
  • Capable 200MP telephoto camera
  • Excellent battery life with fast charging
  • Smooth and lag-free UI
  • Ricoh mode is fun
  • Bad
  • Spammy notifications from system apps
  • Noisy low-light video
  • Average low-light ultrawide performance
Read detailed Realme GT 8 Pro review
Display 6.79-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 200-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 7,000mAh
OS Android
Resolution 1,440x3,136 pixels
Vivo V70 Elite

Vivo V70 Elite

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium and classy IP69 rated design
  • Bright and vibrant HDR display
  • Quality primary camera
  • Capable performance
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Telephoto camera operation is annoying
  • Poor ultrawide camera performance
  • Low-light video could have been better
Read detailed Vivo V70 Elite review
Display 6.59-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 6500mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,260x2,750 pixels
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Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S26 FE, Vivo V70 Elite, Realme GT 8 Pro, OnePlus 15, iQOO 15
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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