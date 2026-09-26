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Lava Virat Curve vs Poco M8 Power vs Vivo T5 Lite: Price in India, Specifications and Features Compared

Lava Virat Curve 5G runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 7100 chipset and has a 6,000mAh battery.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 26 September 2026 16:00 IST
Lava Virat Curve vs Poco M8 Power vs Vivo T5 Lite: Price in India, Specifications and Features Compared

Lava Virat Curve 5G and Poco M8 Power both feature AMOLED displays

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Highlights
  • Lava Virat Curve, Poco M8 Power and Vivo T5 Lite aim similar price points
  • Poco M8 Power has a 8,000mAh battery
  • Vivo T5 Lite 5G has a 6,500mAh battery
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Lava recently launched the Virat Curve 5G in India with a 6,000mAh battery and MediaTek Dimensity 7100 chipset. It features a 6.67-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate and has a 50-megapixel rear camera unit. The new phone is positioned in the sub-Rs. 25,000 segment in India, and it competes with the Poco M8 Power and Vivo T5 Lite 5G. All three smartphones feature 120Hz displays and have 5G connectivity, but they differ in processors, cameras and charging speed.

Here's a detailed comparison of the Lava Virat Curve 5G, Poco M8 Power and Vivo T5 Lite 5G based on their price in India and specifications.

Lava Virat Curve vs Poco M8 Power vs Vivo T5 Lite: Price in India

Lava Virat Curve 5G: The Lava Virat Curve 5G is listed at Rs. 23,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration. It is available in Ellora Slate, Heritage Indigo and Makrana Ivory colours.

Poco M8 Power: The Poco M8 Power is priced at Rs. 24,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB variant. The 8GB + 128GB option is priced at Rs. 27,999. It is available in Black, Blaze Orange and Green shades. 

Vivo T5 Lite 5G: Vivo T5 Lite 5G price in India starts at Rs. 19,999 for the base variant with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. The 6GB + 128GB version costs Rs. 21,999, while the 6GB + 256GB option is priced at Rs. 24,999. It is offered in Twilight Shadow and Wave Blue colours.

Lava Virat Curve vs Poco M8 Power vs Vivo T5 Lite: Display, Software

Lava Virat Curve 5G: The Lava Virat Curve 5G features a 6.75-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It runs Android 16. It has a rear display for notifications, battery status, time and emojis.

Poco M8 Power: The Poco M8 Power features a 6.90-inch full-HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It runs Android 16 with HyperOS 3. The display has Gorilla Glass 7i for protection.

Vivo T5 Lite 5G: The Vivo T5 Lite 5G sports a 6.74-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It runs OriginOS 6 based on Android 16.

Lava Virat Curve vs Poco M8 Power vs Vivo T5 Lite: Processor, Battery

Lava Virat Curve 5G: The Lava Virat Curve 5G runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 7100 chipset and has 6GB of RAM with 128GB of storage. It packs a 6,000mAh battery with support for 45W charging.

Poco M8 Power: Qualcomm's Snapdragon 4 Gen 4 chipset is used in the Poco M8 Power. It carries up to 8GB of RAM, paired with 128GB of storage. Its 8,000mAh battery and supports 45W fast charging.

Vivo T5 Lite 5G: The Vivo T5 Lite 5G uses the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC and comes with 4GB or 6GB of RAM. Storage options include 128GB and 256GB. It has a 6,500mAh battery and supports 44W FlashCharge technology.

Lava Virat Curve vs Poco M8 Power vs Vivo T5 Lite: Cameras, Dimensions

Lava Virat Curve 5G: On the rear, the Lava Virat Curve 5G has a 50-megapixel rear camera. It has a 13-megapixel selfie camera. It measures 162.26 x 73.51 x 8.55mm and weighs around 206 grams. It has an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance.

Poco M8 Power: The Poco M8 Power features a dual rear camera unit including a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a secondary camera. It measures 169.70 x 79.14 x 8.40mm and weighs 225g. It has an IP65-rated build.

Vivo T5 Lite 5G: The Vivo T5 Lite 5G comes with a 50-megapixel primary rear camera and a 0.08-megapixel secondary sensor. It features a 5-megapixel front camera. The handset measures 167.40 x 77.10 x 8.39mm and weighs 209 grams. It also carries an IP65 rating.

Lava Virat Curve vs Poco M8 Power vs Vivo T5 Lite: Which Should You Buy?

Lava Virat Curve 5G, Poco M8 Power and Vivo T5 Lite are available at similar price points in India but have different approaches. The Poco M8 Power is a battery-focused smartphone and has a larger AMOLED panel compared to the other two models. The Vivo T5 Lite 5G has a 6,500mAh battery and high durability, but the display offers HD+ resolution. It is the least expensive of the three. Buyers who prefer a higher-resolution AMOLED display and a Dimensity 7100 platform can choose the Lava Virat Curve 5G. Poco M8 Power is a solid option for users who need more battery capacity and a larger screen.

FAQs

1. Which phone has the biggest battery?

The Poco M8 Power has the largest battery at 8,000mAh. The Vivo T5 Lite 5G features a 6,500mAh battery, while the Lava Virat Curve 5G has a 6,000mAh cell.

2. Which phone has an AMOLED display?

Both Lava Virat Curve 5G and Poco M8 Power feature AMOLED displays. The Vivo T5 Lite 5G has an HD+ LCD panel.

3. Which phone supports the fastest charging?

The Lava Virat Curve 5G and Poco M8 Power support 45W charging, while the Vivo T5 Lite 5G supports 44W charging.

Lava Virat Curve 5G vs Poco M8 Power vs Vivo T5 Lite 5G comparison
  Lava Virat Curve 5G
Lava Virat Curve 5G
Poco M8 Power
Poco M8 Power
Vivo T5 Lite 5G
Vivo T5 Lite 5G
Key Specs
Display6.75-inch6.90-inch6.74-inch
ProcessorMediaTek Dimensity 7100Snapdragon 4 Gen 4MediaTek Dimensity 6300
Front Camera13-megapixel-5-megapixel
Rear Camera50-megapixel-50-megapixel + 0.08-megapixel
RAM6GB6GB, 8GB4GB, 6GB
Storage128GB128GB128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity6000mAh8000mAh6500mAh
OSAndroid 16Android 16Android 16
Resolution1080x2400 pixels1080x2396 pixels720x1600 pixels
GENERAL
BrandLavaPocoVivo
ModelVirat Curve 5GM8 PowerT5 Lite 5G
Release dateSeptember 21, 2026August 4, 2026July 16, 2026
Launched in IndiaYesYesYes
Body typePolycarbonate-Polycarbonate
Dimensions (mm)162.26 x 73.51 x 8.55169.70 x 79.14 x 8.40167.40 x 77.10 x 8.39
IP ratingIP64-IP65
Battery capacity (mAh)600080006500
Removable batteryNoNoNo
Wireless chargingNoNoNo
ColoursEllora Slate, Heritage Indigo, and Makrana IvoryBlack, Blaze Orange, GreenTwilight Shadow and Wave Blue
Weight (g)-225.00209.00
Fast charging-45W Fast Charging44W Flash Charge
AI Enabled--Yes
DISPLAY
Refresh Rate120 Hz120 Hz120 Hz
Resolution StandardFHD+FHD+HD+
Screen size (inches)6.756.906.74
Resolution1080x2400 pixels1080x2396 pixels720x1600 pixels
Pixels per inch (PPI)260-260
Protection type-Gorilla Glass 7iOther
HARDWARE
Processorocta-coreocta-coreocta-core
Processor makeMediaTek Dimensity 7100Snapdragon 4 Gen 4MediaTek Dimensity 6300
RAM6GB6GB, 8GB4GB, 6GB
Internal storage128GB128GB128GB, 256GB
Expandable storage--Yes
Expandable storage type--microSD
Expandable storage up to (GB)--2048
CAMERA
Rear camera50-megapixel-50-megapixel (f/1.8) + 0.08-megapixel (f/3.0)
Rear flashYes-Yes
Front camera13-megapixel-5-megapixel (f/2.2)
No. of Front Cameras1-1
Pop-Up CameraNo-No
Front autofocusNo-No
Front flashNo-No
No. of Rear Cameras--2
Rear autofocus--Yes
SOFTWARE
Operating systemAndroid 16Android 16Android 16
Skin-HyperOS 3OriginOS 6
CONNECTIVITY
BluetoothYes, v 5.40Yes, v 5.10Yes, v 5.40
Number of SIMs2-2
Active 4G on both SIM cardsYesYesYes
USB Type-C--Yes
SIM 1
SIM TypeNano-SIM-Nano-SIM
4G/ LTEYes-Yes
5GYes-Yes
SIM 2
SIM TypeNano-SIM-Nano-SIM
4G/ LTEYes-Yes
5GYes-Yes
SENSORS
Fingerprint sensorYes--
Compass/ MagnetometerYes-Yes
Proximity sensorYes-Yes
AccelerometerYes-Yes
Ambient light sensorYesYesYes
GyroscopeYes-Yes
In-Display Fingerprint Sensor-Yes-
Face unlock--Yes
Ratings
Overall NDTV Rating--
Design Rating--
Display Rating--
Software Rating--
Performance Rating--
Battery Life Rating--
Camera Rating--
Value for Money Rating--
Comments

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Further reading: Lava Virat Curve, Poco M8 Power, Vivo T5 Lite
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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