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Best Smartphones With 120Hz Refresh Rate Display Under Rs 20,000 in India: iQOO Z11 Lite, Moto G37 Power, More

iQOO Z11 Lite sports a 6.74-inch HD LCD panel with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz.

Written by Nithya P Nair | Updated: 26 July 2026 16:00 IST
Best Smartphones With 120Hz Refresh Rate Display Under Rs 20,000 in India: iQOO Z11 Lite, Moto G37 Power, More

Poco M8 5G runs on a Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset

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Highlights
  • These are the best 120Hz display phones you can by under Rs. 20,000
  • Moto G37 Power has a 6.6-inch HD+ panel
  • iQOO Z11 Lite 5G costs Rs. 19,499 for the base model
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If you're shopping for a smartphone under Rs. 20,000 in India, there are many compelling options with 120Hz refresh rate displays. Whether scrolling social media apps or playing games, the 120Hz refresh rate offers smoother animations, enhanced touch response and reduced motion blur. Flagship phones can achieve a refresh rate of 144Hz for flawless visuals and controls during high-intensity gaming sessions.

Here we have listed some of the best smartphones you can buy in India under Rs. 20,000 with 120Hz refresh rate displays. Our picks include the recently launched iQOO Z11 Lite, Moto G37 Power, and CMF Phone 2 Pro, among others.

VoltiQOO Z11 Lite Discussion
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iQOO Z11 Lite

The iQOO Z11 Lite sports a 6.74-inch HD LCD panel with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The display offers up to 1,200 nits of peak brightness in high brightness mode. You will get a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC in this phone. It offers up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage.

For optics, the iQOO Z11 Lite has a 50-megapixel Sony IMX852 primary rear camera paired with a 0.08-megapixel secondary sensor. It has a 5-megapixel front camera and a 6,500mAh battery with support for 44W fast charging and reverse charging. This model offers an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance.

Key Specifications

  • Display: 6.74-inch HD LCD, up to 120Hz 
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC
  • RAM and Storage: Up to 6GB LPDDR4X RAM, up to256GB of UFS 2.2 storage 
  • Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel (main) + 0.08-megapixel (secondary)
  • Front Camera: 5-megapixel
  • Battery and Charging: 6,500mAh battery; 44W wired

iQOO Z11 Lite 5G

The iQOO Z11 Lite 5G costs Rs. 19,499 for the 4GB + 128GB variant. It costs Rs. 21,499 for the 6GB + 128GB model and Rs. 24,499 for the 6GB + 256GB option. You can get it in Midnight Blue and Solar Flame colours.

Realme C100x

Realme C100x is another model which offers a 120Hz refresh rate for faster touch response and clearer motion. It has a 6.8-inch HD+ (720×1,570 pixels) LCD panel with 254ppi pixel density and up to a 240Hz touch sampling rate. The display has Panda-MN228 glass protection. It runs on an octa-core Unisoc T7250 chipset paired with 4GB LPDDR4X RAM and 64GB eMMC5.1 storage.

For photography, the Realme C100x has an AI-backed 50-megapixel camera. For selfies and video chats, the phone has a 5-megapixel selfie camera. It has an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance. You can find an 8,000mAh battery in this model that supports 45W fast charging. It runs on Realme UI based on Android 16.

Key Specifications

  • Display: 6.8-inch HD+ LCD, 120Hz 
  • Processor: Unisoc T7250
  • RAM and Storage: 4GB LPDDR4X RAM, 64GB eMMC5.1 storage
  • Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel (main) 
  • Front Camera: 5-megapixel
  • Battery and Charging: 8,000mAh battery; 45W wired

Realme C100x Price in India

The Realme C100x costs Rs. 14,499 for the single 4GB + 64GB RAM and storage variant. It is offered in Deepblue Tides and Golden Coast colour options.

Moto G37 Power

Moto G37 Power is another solid option available now with a 120Hz refresh rate display under Rs. 20,000. It has a 6.6-inch HD+ (720x1,604) LCD panel with Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. The display is touted to offer up to 1,050 nits peak brightness in high brightness mode (HBM). It runs on Android 16, and it is confirmed to get upgraded to Android 17.

6

A MediaTek Dimensity 6400 SoC, up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage and an IP64 dust and splash resistance rating are the other key features. It has a 7,000mAh cell with 30W wired charging support and 6W reverse wired charging. It has a dual camera unit, including a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 2-in-1 light sensor. On the front, it features an 8-megapixel selfie shooter.

Key Specifications

  • Display: 6.6-inch HD+ LCD, 120Hz 
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 6400 SoC
  • RAM and Storage: Up to 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, 128GB  UFS 2.2 storage 
  • Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel (main), 2-in-1 light sensor
  • Front Camera: 5-megapixel
  • Battery and Charging: 7,000mAh battery; 30W wired

Moto G37 Power Price in India

Moto G37 Power costs Rs. 15,999 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM model with 128GB storage costs Rs. 18,999. You can get it in Pantone Capri, Pantone Impenetrable, and Pantone Nautical Blue shades.

Poco M8 5G

The Poco M8 5G is another model available in India which can deliver a high refresh rate. It has a 6.77-inch (1,080x2,392 pixels) 3D Curved display with up to 120Hz of refresh rate. It runs on a Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset and packs up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage.

poco m8 5g review ndtv main

For optics, the Poco M8 5G has a dual rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel primary shooter, paired with a 2-megapixel Light Fusion 400 sensor. It sports a 20-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. It carries a 5,520mAh battery with support for 45W wired fast charging and 18W wired reverse charging.

Key Specifications

  • Display: 6.77-inch full-HD+ AMOLED, up to 120Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: Snapdragon 6 Gen 3
  • RAM and Storage: Up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM, up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage
  • Cameras: 50-megapixel (main), 2-megapixel
  • Front Camera: 20-megapixel
  • Battery: 5,520mAh, 45W fast charging

Poco M8 5G

Poco M8 5G costs Rs. 18,999 for the base variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage version costs Rs. 19,999. The 256GB storage model with the same amount of RAM is priced at Rs. 21,999. It is released in Carbon Black, Glacial Blue, and Frost Silver finishes.

CMF Phone 2 Pro

CMF Phone 2 Pro lets you enjoy better gaming performance and video quality with a 120Hz refresh rate. It has a 6.77-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and HDR10+ support. The display has Panda Glass protection. It runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro chipset with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage.

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For optics, the CMF Phone 2 Pro has a triple rear setup including a 50-megapixel main sensor, a 50-megapixel telephoto lens, and an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera. For selfies, it has a 16-megapixel front-facing camera. It houses a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging and 5W reverse charging. This phone has an IP54 dust and splash resistance rating.

Key Specifications

  • Display: 6.77-inch full-HD+ AMOLED, 120Hz adaptive refresh rate
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro
  • RAM and Storage: Up to 8GB RAM, up to 256GB storage 
  • Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel (main), 50-megapixel (telephoto), 8-megapixel (ultrawide angle)
  • Front Camera: 16-megapixel
  • Battery and Charging: 5,000mAh battery; 33W charging

CMF Phone 2 Pro Price in India

CMF Phone 2 Pro costs Rs. 18,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model and Rs. 20,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant. You can buy it in Black, Light Green, Orange, and White colours.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Which phones have an AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate in this list?

Poco M8 5G and CMF Phone 2 Pro feature 120Hz AMOLED displays.

Which is the most affordable 120Hz smartphone on this list?

The Realme C100x is the most affordable option, with a starting price tag of Rs. 14,499.

Why should you pick a smartphone with a 120Hz display?

A 120Hz refresh rate enables smoother scrolling, gaming, and animations compared to standard 60Hz displays.

CMF by Nothing Phone 2 Pro

CMF by Nothing Phone 2 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Standout design
  • Bright OLED display
  • Great Battery Life
  • Decent performance
  • Bloat-free and minimal software experience
  • Bad
  • Mono speaker lacks quality
  • Wide-angle camera is sluggish
  • Minimal ingress protection
  • The back panel is no longer replaceable
Read detailed CMF by Nothing Phone 2 Pro review
Display 6.77-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Moto G37 Power

Moto G37 Power

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Same design as the higher-end models
  • Decent camera performance for its price
  • Long battery life
  • Decent gaming performance
  • Bad
  • The plastic frame feels cheap to the touch
  • Relatively slower charging
  • Sub-par display performance
Read detailed Motorola Moto G37 Power review
Display 6.67-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6300
Front Camera Unspecified
Rear Camera 50-megapixel
RAM 4GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 7000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 720x1604 pixels
Poco M8 5G

Poco M8 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim and appealing design
  • Bright 120Hz AMOLED display
  • Smooth everyday performance
  • Long-term software update promise
  • Bad
  • No HDR support
  • No ultra-wide camera
  • Noticeable bloatware
Read detailed Poco M8 5G review
Display 6.77-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5520mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2392 pixels
Comments

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Further reading: iQOO Z11 Lite, Moto G37 Power, Realme C100x, Poco M8 5G, CMF Phone 2 Pro
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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