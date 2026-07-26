If you're shopping for a smartphone under Rs. 20,000 in India, there are many compelling options with 120Hz refresh rate displays. Whether scrolling social media apps or playing games, the 120Hz refresh rate offers smoother animations, enhanced touch response and reduced motion blur. Flagship phones can achieve a refresh rate of 144Hz for flawless visuals and controls during high-intensity gaming sessions.

Here we have listed some of the best smartphones you can buy in India under Rs. 20,000 with 120Hz refresh rate displays. Our picks include the recently launched iQOO Z11 Lite, Moto G37 Power, and CMF Phone 2 Pro, among others.

iQOO Z11 Lite

The iQOO Z11 Lite sports a 6.74-inch HD LCD panel with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The display offers up to 1,200 nits of peak brightness in high brightness mode. You will get a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC in this phone. It offers up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage.

For optics, the iQOO Z11 Lite has a 50-megapixel Sony IMX852 primary rear camera paired with a 0.08-megapixel secondary sensor. It has a 5-megapixel front camera and a 6,500mAh battery with support for 44W fast charging and reverse charging. This model offers an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance.

Key Specifications

Display: 6.74-inch HD LCD, up to 120Hz

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC

RAM and Storage: Up to 6GB LPDDR4X RAM, up to256GB of UFS 2.2 storage

Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel (main) + 0.08-megapixel (secondary)

Front Camera: 5-megapixel

Battery and Charging: 6,500mAh battery; 44W wired

iQOO Z11 Lite 5G

The iQOO Z11 Lite 5G costs Rs. 19,499 for the 4GB + 128GB variant. It costs Rs. 21,499 for the 6GB + 128GB model and Rs. 24,499 for the 6GB + 256GB option. You can get it in Midnight Blue and Solar Flame colours.

Realme C100x

Realme C100x is another model which offers a 120Hz refresh rate for faster touch response and clearer motion. It has a 6.8-inch HD+ (720×1,570 pixels) LCD panel with 254ppi pixel density and up to a 240Hz touch sampling rate. The display has Panda-MN228 glass protection. It runs on an octa-core Unisoc T7250 chipset paired with 4GB LPDDR4X RAM and 64GB eMMC5.1 storage.

For photography, the Realme C100x has an AI-backed 50-megapixel camera. For selfies and video chats, the phone has a 5-megapixel selfie camera. It has an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance. You can find an 8,000mAh battery in this model that supports 45W fast charging. It runs on Realme UI based on Android 16.

Key Specifications

Display: 6.8-inch HD+ LCD, 120Hz

Processor: Unisoc T7250

RAM and Storage: 4GB LPDDR4X RAM, 64GB eMMC5.1 storage

Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel (main)

Front Camera: 5-megapixel

Battery and Charging: 8,000mAh battery; 45W wired

Realme C100x Price in India

The Realme C100x costs Rs. 14,499 for the single 4GB + 64GB RAM and storage variant. It is offered in Deepblue Tides and Golden Coast colour options.

Moto G37 Power

Moto G37 Power is another solid option available now with a 120Hz refresh rate display under Rs. 20,000. It has a 6.6-inch HD+ (720x1,604) LCD panel with Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. The display is touted to offer up to 1,050 nits peak brightness in high brightness mode (HBM). It runs on Android 16, and it is confirmed to get upgraded to Android 17.

A MediaTek Dimensity 6400 SoC, up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage and an IP64 dust and splash resistance rating are the other key features. It has a 7,000mAh cell with 30W wired charging support and 6W reverse wired charging. It has a dual camera unit, including a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 2-in-1 light sensor. On the front, it features an 8-megapixel selfie shooter.

Key Specifications

Display: 6.6-inch HD+ LCD, 120Hz

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 6400 SoC

RAM and Storage: Up to 8GB LPDDR4X RAM, 128GB UFS 2.2 storage

Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel (main), 2-in-1 light sensor

Front Camera: 5-megapixel

Battery and Charging: 7,000mAh battery; 30W wired

Moto G37 Power Price in India

Moto G37 Power costs Rs. 15,999 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM model with 128GB storage costs Rs. 18,999. You can get it in Pantone Capri, Pantone Impenetrable, and Pantone Nautical Blue shades.

Poco M8 5G

The Poco M8 5G is another model available in India which can deliver a high refresh rate. It has a 6.77-inch (1,080x2,392 pixels) 3D Curved display with up to 120Hz of refresh rate. It runs on a Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset and packs up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage.

For optics, the Poco M8 5G has a dual rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel primary shooter, paired with a 2-megapixel Light Fusion 400 sensor. It sports a 20-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. It carries a 5,520mAh battery with support for 45W wired fast charging and 18W wired reverse charging.

Key Specifications

Display: 6.77-inch full-HD+ AMOLED, up to 120Hz refresh rate

Processor: Snapdragon 6 Gen 3

RAM and Storage: Up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM, up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage

Cameras: 50-megapixel (main), 2-megapixel

Front Camera: 20-megapixel

Battery: 5,520mAh, 45W fast charging

Poco M8 5G

Poco M8 5G costs Rs. 18,999 for the base variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage version costs Rs. 19,999. The 256GB storage model with the same amount of RAM is priced at Rs. 21,999. It is released in Carbon Black, Glacial Blue, and Frost Silver finishes.

CMF Phone 2 Pro

CMF Phone 2 Pro lets you enjoy better gaming performance and video quality with a 120Hz refresh rate. It has a 6.77-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and HDR10+ support. The display has Panda Glass protection. It runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro chipset with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage.

For optics, the CMF Phone 2 Pro has a triple rear setup including a 50-megapixel main sensor, a 50-megapixel telephoto lens, and an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera. For selfies, it has a 16-megapixel front-facing camera. It houses a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging and 5W reverse charging. This phone has an IP54 dust and splash resistance rating.

Key Specifications

Display: 6.77-inch full-HD+ AMOLED, 120Hz adaptive refresh rate

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro

RAM and Storage: Up to 8GB RAM, up to 256GB storage

Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel (main), 50-megapixel (telephoto), 8-megapixel (ultrawide angle)

Front Camera: 16-megapixel

Battery and Charging: 5,000mAh battery; 33W charging

CMF Phone 2 Pro Price in India

CMF Phone 2 Pro costs Rs. 18,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model and Rs. 20,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant. You can buy it in Black, Light Green, Orange, and White colours.

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