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Poco M8 Power India Launch Date Announced; Teased to Offer Up to 3 Days of Battery Life

Poco M8 Power could be introduced as a rebadged version of the Redmi Note 17, reports suggest.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 27 July 2026 13:09 IST
Poco M8 Power India Launch Date Announced; Teased to Offer Up to 3 Days of Battery Life

Photo Credit: Poco

Poco India has teased the orange colourway of the M8 Power

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Highlights
  • Poco M8 Power India launch is set for August 4 at 12pm IST
  • The upcoming handset has been teased in an orange colourway
  • It is confirmed to pack an 8,000mAh battery
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Poco M8 Power will be launched in India next month, the company announced on Monday. The upcoming handset is expected to arrive as the higher-end sibling of the Poco M8, which debuted in January this year. Ahead of its anticipated debut, the Xiaomi sub-brand has begun teasing the handset through its microsite on Flipkart, while also revealing some of the expected hardware. The Poco M8 Power is teased to offer up to three days of battery life on a single charge.

Poco M8 Power India Launch Date

The launch of the Poco M8 Power in India is set for August 4 at 12pm IST. Once launched, the handset is confirmed to be available for purchase via Flipkart.

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It is teased to feature an AMOLED screen. Through the Flipkart microsite, Poco previously advertised the M8 Power as “ready for big battery”. Its battery capacity has now been revealed. The Poco M8 Power will pack an 8,000mAh battery, which is claimed to deliver up to three days of usage on a single charge. The brand has also teased the design of the handset. It is seen in an orange colourway. The square-shaped camera island appears to occupy the top half of the rear panel and houses two lenses, alongside an LED flash and the POCO branding.

Other specifications of the upcoming handset remain under wraps. Per previous reports, the Poco M8 Power could be introduced as a rebadged version of the Redmi Note 17, and thus could carry similar features. Notably, the India launch of the Redmi Note 17 is said to be on the horizon, too.

If leaks are accurate, the Poco M8 Power could share most of its hardware with the Redmi Note 17, which was recently launched in China. For context, the Redmi Note 17 launched in China with a 7-inch Full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,396 pixels) AMOLED display, offering up to a 120Hz refresh rate, up to a 240Hz touch sampling rate, and up to 1,800 nits peak brightness. It is powered by the Snapdragon 4 Gen 4 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage.

The Poco M8 Power is expected to join the Poco M8 in the company's India lineup. For reference, the launch price of the Poco M8 was set at Rs. 18,999 for the base variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, while its higher-end configuration with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage costs Rs. 19,999.

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Further reading: Poco M8 Power, Poco M8 Power features, Poco M8 Power India Launch, Poco M8 Power specifications, Poco
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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