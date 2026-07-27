Redmi has teased the arrival of the Redmi Note 17 in India, hinting that the smartphone's launch is approaching. The teaser places a strong emphasis on battery life, while recent leaks have also revealed the handset's expected pricing for the Indian market. Although Xiaomi has not announced a launch date or specifications, earlier reports suggest the Redmi Note 17 could debut in India next month with a large battery, Qualcomm's Snapdragon 4 Gen 4 chipset and a high refresh rate OLED display.

Redmi Note 17 India Launch Teased

Redmi India has shared a teaser for the Redmi Note 17 on X, signalling that the smartphone's launch in India is approaching. The teaser video briefly reveals the handset's rear design, featuring a rectangular camera module, and hints at long battery life.

Take Note. Battery life is about to meet new levels of power.



Get ready to experience the #mAhster.



Stay Tuned.

Know more: https://t.co/gME8OhaOeQ pic.twitter.com/l0cIvPfxpw — Redmi India (@RedmiIndia) July 27, 2026

Separately, tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) has claimed on X that the Redmi Note 17 could be priced at Rs. 30,000 for the 6GB + 128GB variant and Rs. 33,000 for the 8GB + 128GB model in India.

The same tipster had previously tipped an August 6 debut for the Redmi Note 17 in India. He also suggested that the Indian variant could arrive with changes compared to its Chinese counterpart, although he did not specify what those differences might be.

The Redmi Note 17 series recently debuted in China with the standard Redmi Note 17 and Redmi Note 17 Pro. It remains unclear whether the Pro model will also be introduced in India.

The Chinese variant of the Redmi Note 17 is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 4 Gen 4 chipset and runs on HyperOS 3 based on Android 16. It is available with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The handset also sports a 7-inch Full-HD Plus OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The Redmi Note 17 China version carries a 50-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front camera. The phone packs an 8,000mAh battery with 45W wired charging, alongside stereo speakers, NFC, an IR blaster, an in-display fingerprint sensor and an IP66-rated build.

In China, the Redmi Note 17 Pro is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 chipset and is available with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. It houses a 9,000mAh battery with support for 67W wired charging and 22.5W reverse wired charging. The smartphone also features a 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 50-megapixel primary rear camera, HyperOS 3 based on Android 16, and IP66, IP68, IP69 and IP69K ratings.

Recent reports have also suggested that the Redmi Note 17 could be introduced in India under the Poco brand as the Poco M8 Power.