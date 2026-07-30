Technology News
English Edition

Poco M8 Power Key Specifications, Features Confirmed Days Before Launch in India

Poco M8 Power will be available for purchase in India via Flipkart in at least an orange colourway.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 30 July 2026 16:08 IST
Poco M8 Power Key Specifications, Features Confirmed Days Before Launch in India

Photo Credit: Flipkart/ Poco

Poco M8 Power will feature 8GB of RAM

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Poco M8 Power will feature a dual rear camera unit
  • Poco M8 Power will pack an 8,000mAh battery
  • Poco M8 Power will support 45W wired fast charging
Advertisement

Poco M8 Power is scheduled to launch in India early next month. The handset will arrive as the latest addition to the Xiaomi sub-brand M8 lineup. A dedicated microsite for the handset was recently made live, confirming its battery capacity and launch date. Now, the microsite has been updated to reveal additional details about the phone. The Poco M8 Power is confirmed to feature the same Snapdragon 4 series chipset that powers the Redmi Note 17. It will also carry a dual rear camera unit, paired with an LED flash.

Poco M8 Power Specifications, Features Confirmed

The dedicated microsite for the upcoming Poco M8 Power has been updated to reveal new details about the handset, including its chipset, thermal management solution, charging speed, RAM, and display features. The smartphone is now confirmed to be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 4 Gen 4 chipset from Qualcomm, which is built on a 4nm process. The company claims that the handset managed to score more than 6,30,000 points on the AnTuTu benchmarking platform.

VoltPoco M8 Power Discussion
Explore More...

Moreover, the Poco M8 Power is confirmed to feature 8GB of RAM, with support for virtual RAM expansion of up to 8GB. The smartphone will also be equipped with a vapour chamber cooling solution, featuring a 10,416 sq mm Graphite heat dissipation area for thermal management. The tech firm claims that the handset will provide a 48-month lag-free experience.

Apart from this, the smartphone maker has revealed that the Poco M8 Power will be equipped with a 6.9-inch AMOLED display, offering up to 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut, up to 1,800 nits peak brightness, 960Hz PWM+ DC dimming, adaptive colour temperature, and OTT optimised tuning. On top of this, it will sport an in-display fingerprint scanner for security.

The Poco M8 Power will ship with the TUV Rheinland Eye Protection Display, Low Blue Light, and Circadian Friendly certifications. The display will support Wet Touch 2.0, which will offer better touch response even when being used with wet or damp fingers. The smartphone will also arrive with support for 45W wired fast charging and 22.5W wired reverse charging.

We already know that the Poco M8 Power will be launched in India on August 4 at 12 pm IST. The smartphone will be equipped with an 8,000mAh battery, which is claimed to provide up to 3 days of battery life. Also, it is claimed to offer 28 hours of video playback, 31 hours of social media scrolling, 14 hours of gaming, 11 hours of navigation, or 38 hours of standby on a single charge. The phone will be available for purchase in India via Flipkart.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Poco M8 Power, Poco, Poco M8 Power India Launch, Poco M8 Power Specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Google Rolls Out Lyria 3.5 AI Music Model in Flow Music With Richer Melodies and Vocals

Related Stories

Poco M8 Power Key Specifications, Features Confirmed Days Before Launch in India
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQOO Z11 Lite With a 6,500mAh Battery Goes on Sale in India: See Offers
  2. Assassin's Creed Hexe Reportedly Won't Launch Before Second Half of 2027
  3. Asus Pad India Pricing and Availability Details Revealed
  4. This Samsung Galaxy F70 Series Smartphone Will Launch in India Soon
  5. Sony Hikes Price of PS5 Standard Edition in India by Rs. 15,000
  6. This Snapdragon Chipset Will Power the Poco M8 Power: See Specifications
#Latest Stories
  1. Assassin's Creed Hexe Will Not Release Until Second Half of 2027 at the Earliest, Claims Insider
  2. Qualcomm to Reportedly Raise Snapdragon Chip Prices, Android Phones Could Get Costlier
  3. Hungary Eases Crypto Rules as CoinCash Prepares to Resume Operations
  4. Nokia 100 (2026) Leak Suggests New Design and Battery Upgrade
  5. Samsung Sees Chip Shortage Extending to 2028, Touts Long-Term Supply Deals
  6. Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Series Launch Reportedly Confirmed; Galaxy Tab S12+ Visits US FCC Database
  7. Vivo S2 FE Could Replace Vivo S2 Pro in India, Leak Suggests
  8. Oppo Find X10 Series, Vivo X500 Series Tipped to Launch in India Before Diwali
  9. Poco M8 Power Key Specifications, Features Confirmed Days Before Launch in India
  10. Flipkart Pay Later Launched in India With Flexible Repayment Options
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »