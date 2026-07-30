Poco M8 Power is scheduled to launch in India early next month. The handset will arrive as the latest addition to the Xiaomi sub-brand M8 lineup. A dedicated microsite for the handset was recently made live, confirming its battery capacity and launch date. Now, the microsite has been updated to reveal additional details about the phone. The Poco M8 Power is confirmed to feature the same Snapdragon 4 series chipset that powers the Redmi Note 17. It will also carry a dual rear camera unit, paired with an LED flash.

Poco M8 Power Specifications, Features Confirmed

The dedicated microsite for the upcoming Poco M8 Power has been updated to reveal new details about the handset, including its chipset, thermal management solution, charging speed, RAM, and display features. The smartphone is now confirmed to be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 4 Gen 4 chipset from Qualcomm, which is built on a 4nm process. The company claims that the handset managed to score more than 6,30,000 points on the AnTuTu benchmarking platform.

Moreover, the Poco M8 Power is confirmed to feature 8GB of RAM, with support for virtual RAM expansion of up to 8GB. The smartphone will also be equipped with a vapour chamber cooling solution, featuring a 10,416 sq mm Graphite heat dissipation area for thermal management. The tech firm claims that the handset will provide a 48-month lag-free experience.

Apart from this, the smartphone maker has revealed that the Poco M8 Power will be equipped with a 6.9-inch AMOLED display, offering up to 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut, up to 1,800 nits peak brightness, 960Hz PWM+ DC dimming, adaptive colour temperature, and OTT optimised tuning. On top of this, it will sport an in-display fingerprint scanner for security.

The Poco M8 Power will ship with the TUV Rheinland Eye Protection Display, Low Blue Light, and Circadian Friendly certifications. The display will support Wet Touch 2.0, which will offer better touch response even when being used with wet or damp fingers. The smartphone will also arrive with support for 45W wired fast charging and 22.5W wired reverse charging.

We already know that the Poco M8 Power will be launched in India on August 4 at 12 pm IST. The smartphone will be equipped with an 8,000mAh battery, which is claimed to provide up to 3 days of battery life. Also, it is claimed to offer 28 hours of video playback, 31 hours of social media scrolling, 14 hours of gaming, 11 hours of navigation, or 38 hours of standby on a single charge. The phone will be available for purchase in India via Flipkart.

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