Poco M8 Power has been spotted in leaked hands-on images and a brief video ahead of its scheduled India debut on August 4. The latest leak showcases the smartphone in three colour options and provides a closer look at its design from multiple angles. It also reveals new charging details that Poco has not officially announced. The handset is widely expected to debut as a rebadged Redmi Note 17 and share most of its hardware with the Xiaomi smartphone.

Poco M8 Power Design, Colour Options Revealed in New Hands-on Leak

Tech blogger Anvin (@ZionsAnvin) shared the hands-on photos and video of the upcoming Poco M8 Power on X. The photos shared by the source show the Poco M8 Power in black, orange and a mint green colour option. The source noted that the mint green finish appears more silver in the images because of the lighting. A separate hands-on video showcases the orange variant from multiple angles.

The same source also claims in a separate X post that the Poco M8 Power will support 45W wired charging for its 8,000mAh battery. The handset is further said to support 22.5W reverse wired charging.

The Poco M8 Power is expected to borrow its specifications from the Redmi Note 17 if it launches as a rebadged version. In that case, it may feature a 7-inch AMOLED screen with a full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,396 pixels) resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1,800 nits. The handset is also tipped to use Qualcomm's Snapdragon 4 Gen 4 chipset, along with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. For photography, the smartphone is expected to include a 50-megapixel primary rear camera and an 8-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls.

Poco has already announced that the M8 Power will be introduced in India on August 4 at 12pm IST and will be available through Flipkart. Official teasers have confirmed an AMOLED screen and an 8,000mAh battery. The brand has also claimed that the battery can deliver up to three days of use on a single charge.