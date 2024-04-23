Technology News

Realme is all set to launch a new budget champ from its Narzo series. Here's everything you need to know.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 23 April 2024 07:00 IST
Photo Credit: Realme

Realme Narzo 70x 5G will feature a dual-camera setup on the rear panel.

Highlights
  • Realme Narzo 70x 5G will offer a 120Hz display
  • The phone will pack a large 5,000mAh battery
  • Here's everything you need to know about upcoming Realme Narzo 70x 5G
Realme is all set to launch a new budget-centric smartphone under its Narzo series, known as Realme Narzo 70x 5G. The upcoming Realme smartphone will be a direct successor to the Realme Narzo 60x 5G, which was introduced last year.

The company is leaving no stone unturned to create hype around the upcoming Narzo 70x 5G. The brand has also revealed some key information about the device, which sure looks interesting. In this guide, we will talk about everything you need to know about Realme Narzo 70x 5G. So, without further ado, let's get started.

Realme 12+ 5G, 12 5G India Launch Details

Realme will unveil the upcoming Narzo 70x 5G smartphone in the country on April 24. The launch event will kick off at 12:00 PM IST, and viewers can watch the live stream on the company's official YouTube channel. Moreover, they can also get live updates on the brand's social media channels.

Expected Price in India and Sale Date

The brand has not revealed anything about the pricing of the Realme Narzo 70x 5G. However, the brand has teased that the upcoming smartphone will be priced under Rs 12,000. We think that the base variant of the device could be priced under Rs 12,000, while the higher variant might be priced under Rs 15,000.

The Realme Narzo 60x 5G was also priced under this price bracket only, so we expect the brand to follow the same pricing strategy for the Narzo 70x 5G. As far as the sale date is concerned, one might accept it to take place within one week of the launch, though there is no confirmation about the sale date of the upcoming device.

Expected Features and Specifications

Realme has revealed some details about the upcoming Realme Narzo 70x 5G. Here's everything you need to know about its expected features and specifications.

Design

Realme has revealed the design of the upcoming smartphone. The phone will feature a design language similar to the one we have seen in the recent Realme products. It is confirmed that the phone will be available in the blue colour option, though the company has also introduced other colour variants.

Coming to the design aesthetics, the phone will feature a large circular camera module that might feature a dual-camera setup. The back panel offers a shiny finish with Narzo branding at the bottom. The front panel offers a punch-hole cutout at the top-centre position, while the bezels look minimal. That said, other design details will only be unveiled during the launch of Realme Narzo 70x 5G.

Display

The company has not revealed much about the display, but it has confirmed that the device will feature a 120Hz screen refresh rate. Other details are still not available.

Performance and OS

Realme has yet to reveal the chipset that powers the Narzo 70x 5G. Similar to the Realme Narzo 60x 5G, the phone might also be available with different RAM and storage configurations. It might also run on the latest Android version with Realme UI on top of it.

Cameras

Coming to the cameras, the company has revealed that the Realme Narzo 70x 5G will feature dual rear cameras with an LED flash. The phone is confirmed to feature a 50-megapixel primary sensor, and it might also feature a 2-megapixel portrait lens. The handset might also pack an 8-megapixel front-facing sensor for selfies and video calling.

Battery and Other Details

Realme Narzo 70x 5G is confirmed to pack a 5,000mAh battery, which is standard in this price segment. The phone will feature a 45W fast charging support. The company claims the device can be charged 50 percent in just 25 minutes.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
