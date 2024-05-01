Technology News
Realme 12 Pro+, P1 Pro, Narzo 70, Buds Air 5, and More Discounted Ahead of Amazon, Flipkart Sales

These offers are valid from May 1 to May 9 in India.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 1 May 2024 14:01 IST
Realme 12 Pro+, P1 Pro, Narzo 70, Buds Air 5, and More Discounted Ahead of Amazon, Flipkart Sales

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme P1 5G, seen in a Phoenix Red option, is now available in an 8GB + 128GB variant in India

Highlights
  • Flipkart's Big Saving Days, Amazon Great Summer Sale starts on May 2
  • Customers can get Realme phones at up to Rs. 5,000 lower than MRP
  • Some of these offers are inclusive of bank offers
Realme has announced discounts on several of its smartphones and a pair of true wireless earphones. The discounts include bank offers and other coupons. Realme states that all bank offers are valid on SBI, ICICI, and HDFC bank cards. The sale commemorates the company's sixth anniversary in the country. It is valid from May 1 to May 9 via Flipkart, Amazon, and the Realme India website. This sale coincides with Flipkart's Big Saving Days and the Amazon Great Summer Sale that start on May 2.

During the sale, all variants of Realme P1 5G and Realme P1 Pro 5G will be available with Rs. 1,000 discount coupons and up to Rs. 1,000 bank offers or price discounts. Notably, the new 8GB + 128GB variant of the Realme P1 5G first went on sale in India today.

Offers on the Realme P1 lineup, alongside the Realme 12x 5G and the Realme Narzo 70 series, are currently live. All variants of the Realme Narzo 70 5G, Narzo 70 Pro 5G and Narzo 70x 5G are available on discounts. They are offered with up to Rs. 3,000 discounts.

Meanwhile, offers on all configurations of the Realme 12 Pro+ 5G as well as the Realme Buds Air 5 models will be available on Flipkart, Amazon and the Realme India website from 12am IST on May 2. Discounts are offered on both the base Realme Buds Air 5 and the Realme Buds Air 5 Pro TWS earphones.

Product Name MRP Sale Price
Realme 12 Pro+ 5G (8GB + 128GB) Rs. 29,999 Rs. 24,999
Realme 12 Pro+ 5G (8GB + 256GB) Rs. 31,999 Rs. 26,999
Realme 12 Pro+ 5G (12GB + 256GB) Rs. 33,999 Rs. 30,999
Realme P1 Pro 5G (8GB + 128GB) Rs. 21,999 Rs. 19,999
Realme P1 Pro 5G (8GB + 256GB) Rs. 22,999 Rs. 20,999
Realme P1 5G (6GB + 128GB) Rs. 15,999 Rs. 14,999
Realme P1 5G (8GB + 128GB) Rs. 17,499 Rs. 15,999
Realme P1 5G (8GB + 256GB) Rs. 18,999 Rs. 16,999
Realme 12x 5G (4GB + 128GB) Rs. 11,999 Rs. 10,999
Realme 12x 5G (6GB + 128GB) Rs. 13,499 Rs. 11,999
Realme 12x 5G (8GB + 128GB) Rs. 14,999 Rs. 13,999
Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G (8GB + 256GB) Rs. 21,999 Rs. 18,999
Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G (8GB + 128GB) Rs. 19,999 Rs. 17,999
Realme Narzo 70 5G (8GB + 128GB) Rs. 16,999 Rs. 15,999
Realme Narzo 70 5G (6GB + 128GB) Rs. 15,999 Rs. 14,999
Realme Narzo 70x 5G (6GB + 128GB) Rs. 13,499 Rs. 11,999
Realme Narzo 70x 5G (4GB + 128GB) Rs. 11,999 Rs. 10,999
Realme Buds Air 5 Rs. 3,699 Rs. 2,999
Realme Buds Air 5 Pro Rs. 4,999 Rs. 4,199
Realme 12 Pro+ 5G

Realme 12 Pro+ 5G

Display 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 2400x1080 pixels
Realme P1 5G

Realme P1 5G

Display 6.67-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 2400x1080 pixels
Realme Narzo 70 5G

Realme Narzo 70 5G

Display 6.67-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 2400x1080 pixels
Realme Narzo 70x 5G

Realme Narzo 70x 5G

Display 6.72-inch
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB, 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 2400x1080 pixels
Realme Buds Air 5 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

Realme Buds Air 5 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

Colour White
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
Realme 12 Pro Plus 5G, Realme P1 Pro 5G, Realme P1 5G, Realme 12x 5G, Realme Narzo 70 5G, Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G,  Realme Narzo 70x 5G, Realme Buds Air 5, Realme Buds Air 5 Pro, Realme, Flipkart, Big Saving Days sale, Amazon Great Summer Sale, Amazon, Realme 6th Anniversary Sale
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Realme 12 Pro+, P1 Pro, Narzo 70, Buds Air 5, and More Discounted Ahead of Amazon, Flipkart Sales
