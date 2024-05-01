Realme has announced discounts on several of its smartphones and a pair of true wireless earphones. The discounts include bank offers and other coupons. Realme states that all bank offers are valid on SBI, ICICI, and HDFC bank cards. The sale commemorates the company's sixth anniversary in the country. It is valid from May 1 to May 9 via Flipkart, Amazon, and the Realme India website. This sale coincides with Flipkart's Big Saving Days and the Amazon Great Summer Sale that start on May 2.

During the sale, all variants of Realme P1 5G and Realme P1 Pro 5G will be available with Rs. 1,000 discount coupons and up to Rs. 1,000 bank offers or price discounts. Notably, the new 8GB + 128GB variant of the Realme P1 5G first went on sale in India today.

Offers on the Realme P1 lineup, alongside the Realme 12x 5G and the Realme Narzo 70 series, are currently live. All variants of the Realme Narzo 70 5G, Narzo 70 Pro 5G and Narzo 70x 5G are available on discounts. They are offered with up to Rs. 3,000 discounts.

Meanwhile, offers on all configurations of the Realme 12 Pro+ 5G as well as the Realme Buds Air 5 models will be available on Flipkart, Amazon and the Realme India website from 12am IST on May 2. Discounts are offered on both the base Realme Buds Air 5 and the Realme Buds Air 5 Pro TWS earphones.

