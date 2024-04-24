Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Realme Narzo 70 5G, Narzo 70x 5G With MediaTek SoCs, 5,000mAh Batteries Launched in India: Price, Features

Realme Narzo 70 5G, Narzo 70x 5G With MediaTek SoCs, 5,000mAh Batteries Launched in India: Price, Features

Realme Narzo 70 5G and Realme Narzo 70x 5G are offered in Forest Green and Ice Blue shades.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 24 April 2024 12:31 IST
Realme Narzo 70 5G, Narzo 70x 5G With MediaTek SoCs, 5,000mAh Batteries Launched in India: Price, Features

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme Narzo 70 5G and Realme Narzo 70x 5G have an IP54-rated build

Highlights
  • Realme Narzo 70 series phones have 45W SuperVOOC fast charging support
  • Realme Narzo 70x 5G offers Mini Capsule 2.0 feature
  • The vanilla model runs on MediaTek Dimensity 7050 5G SoC
Advertisement

Realme Narzo 70 5G and Realme Narzo 70x 5G were unveiled in India on Wednesday (April 24). The new 5G smartphones come as a close sibling of the Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G, that has been available in the country since last month. The Realme Narzo 70 5G and Realme Narzo 70x 5G run on MediaTek Dimensity chipsets and have an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance. Both phones are backed by 5,000mAh batteries with 45W SuperVOOC fast charging support. They have a Dynamic RAM feature to and the Realme Narzo 70x 5G also offers a Mini Capsule 2.0 feature.

Realme Narzo 70 5G, Realme Narzo 70x 5G price in India, availability

The price of Realme Narzo 70 5G is set at Rs. 14,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option, whereas the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 15,999.

On the other hand, the Realme Narzo 70x 5G is priced at Rs. 10,999 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model and Rs. 11,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage. It will be available for an early sale today between 6pm to 8pm IST. Both phones are offered in Forest Green and Ice Blue shades.

Realme Narzo 70 5G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme Narzo 70 5G runs on realme UI 5.0 skin based on Android 14. Realme is promising three years of security updates and two years of software updates for the new handset. It sports a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, and 1,200 nits of peak brightness. The display has a touch sampling rate of 240Hz and 1,200 nits of peak brightness. As mentioned, the handset is powered by a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 7050 5G SoC, coupled with Arm Mali-G68 GPU. It is offered in 6GB and 8GB RAM options. With the Dynamic RAM feature, this onboard memory can be expanded up to 16GB.

For optics, the Realme Narzo 70 5G has a dual rear camera system including a 50-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, and a 2-megapixel sensor. On the front, it features a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. The phone packs 128GB of internal storage that can be expanded up to 1TB.

realme narzo 70x 70 inline Realme Narzo 70x

Realme Narzo 70x 5G, Realme Narzo 70 5G
Photo Credit: Realme

 

Connectivity options on the Realme Narzo 70 5G include 5G, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 5.2. It comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication. The phone boasts an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance and has dual stereo speakers with Hi-Res audio certification. It offers a Rainwater Smart Touch feature for enhancing touch input while using hands using wet hands.

Realme has packed a 5,000mAh battery on the Realme Narzo 70 5G with support for 45W SuperVOOC charging. The battery is claimed to deliver up to 518 hours of standby time on a single charge and the charging technology is touted to fully charge the device to 100 percent in just 61 minutes. The handset measures 188 grams.

Realme Narzo 70x 5G specifications

The Realme Narzo 70x 5G gets the same SIM and software specifications as the Realme Narzo 70 5G. It has a 6.72-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) LCD display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. It ships with MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC paired with Arm Mali-G57 GPU and up to 6GB of RAM. It also supports the Dynamic RAM feature.

Realme has packed a dual rear camera setup on the Realme Narzo 70x 5G, including a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel shooter. On the front, it has an 8-megapixel sensor. It has a Mini Capsule 2.0 feature showing battery warnings and charging status.

Connectivity options and audio features are identical to the Realme Narzo 70 5G model. It also has an in-display fingerprint sensor and an IP54-rated build. The handset offers 128GB of onboard storage that supports expansion up to 2TB. It also gets the same 5,000mAh battery with 45W SuperVOOC charging support. The handset measures 165.6x76.1x7.69mm and weighs 188 grams.

Realme might not want the Mini Capsule to be the defining feature of the Realme C55, but will it end up being one of the phone's most talked-about hardware specifications? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Realme Narzo 70 5G

Realme Narzo 70 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.67-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 2400x1080 pixels
Realme Narzo 70x 5G

Realme Narzo 70x 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.72-inch
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 2400x1080 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Realme Narzo 70 5G, Realme Narzo 70x 5G, Realme Narzo 70 Series, Realme Narzo 70 5G Price in India, Realme Narzo 70x 5G Price in India, Realme Narzo 70 5G Specifications, Realme Narzo 70x 5G Specifications, Realme
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Nothing Phone Surfaces on BIS Website, Could Debut as First CMF by Nothing-Branded Smartphone
Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses Gets Upgraded With Meta AI and Multimodal Capabilities

Related Stories

Realme Narzo 70 5G, Narzo 70x 5G With MediaTek SoCs, 5,000mAh Batteries Launched in India: Price, Features
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme Narzo 70 5G Series With MediaTek SoCs Debut in India: See Price
  2. CMF by Nothing Could Soon Launch Its First Smartphone in India
  3. Apple's "Let Loose" iPad Launch Event Will Be Held on This Date
  4. WhatsApp's Nearby File-Sharing Feature Could Roll Out Soon: Report
  5. Moto X50 Ultra Design Teased, Touted to Offer New Generative AI Features
  6. Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5i Now Gets Intel Core Ultra 9 Chip in India: See Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Fallout Games Surge as Prime Video TV Series Helps Drive Close to 5 Million Players in a Single Day
  2. Realme Narzo 70 5G, Narzo 70x 5G With MediaTek SoCs, 5,000mAh Batteries Launched in India: Price, Features
  3. Crypto Price today: Bitcoin, Ether See Upward Momentum, Solana and Dogecoin Retain Gains
  4. Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses Gets Upgraded With Meta AI and Multimodal Capabilities
  5. Nothing Phone Surfaces on BIS Website, Could Debut as First CMF by Nothing-Branded Smartphone
  6. Apple "Let Loose" Launch Event Set for May 7; 2024 iPad Air, iPad Pro, New Apple Pencil Expected
  7. Microsoft Phi-3 Launched as Company's Smallest Open-Source AI Model to Date
  8. Samsung Galaxy Ring Model Numbers Reveal Compact Wearable Will Arrive in Eight Sizes: Report
  9. Nokia 225 4G 2024 Renders, Specifications Surface Online; Said to Feature USB Type-C Port
  10. Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5i Refreshed With Intel Core Ultra 9 Processor in India: Price, Features
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »