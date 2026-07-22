Samsung refreshed its clamshell foldable lineup at the latest Galaxy Unpacked July 2026 Event. The company has introduced the all-new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8, which is also reported to be the last clamshell foldable smartphone from the brand. The latest model from the brand comes loaded with an interesting set of features and specifications. You get an Exynos 2600 SoC, 4.1-inch cover display, 6.9-inch inner display, 4,300mAh battery, and more.

On the other hand, we have the Galaxy Z Flip 7, which was announced last year. Last year's clamshell foldable is still a capable foldable with a premium build and flagship-grade performance. This raises one important question: are the upgrades substantial enough to justify moving to the newer model? Here's a detailed specs-based comparison between the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 and Galaxy Z Flip 7.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 vs Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7: Specs at Glance

Specifications Galaxy Z Flip 8 Galaxy Z Flip 7 Price in India Rs. 1,24,999 (256GB) Rs. 1,44,999 (512GB) Rs. 1,09,999 (256GB) Rs. 1,21,999 (512GB) Dimensions (open) 166.9 x 75.4 x 6.1mm 166.7 x 75.2 x 6.5mm Dimensions (closed) 85.7 x 75.4 x 13.1mm 85.5 x 75.2 x 13.7mm Weight 180g 188g Main display 6.9-inch AMOLED, up to 120Hz 6.9-inch AMOLED, 2520x1080, up to 120Hz Cover display 4.1-inch AMOLED, up to 120Hz 4.1-inch Super AMOLED, up to 120Hz Processor Exynos 2600 Exynos 2500 RAM/storage 12GB + 256GB / 12GB + 512GB 12GB + 256GB / 12GB + 512GB Software Android 17 with One UI 9 Android 16 with One UI 8 (updated to One UI 8.5) Rear cameras 50-megapixel wide + 12-megapixel ultra-wide 50-megapixel wide + 12-megapixel ultra-wide Cover selfie camera 10-megapixel 10-megapixel Battery 4,300mAh, 25W wired, 15W wireless 4,300mAh, 25W wired, 15W wireless Durability IP48, Gorilla Glass Victus 2 (cover), glass fibre-reinforced polymer (rear) IP48, Gorilla Glass Victus 2 (back) Fingerprint sensor Side-mounted Side-mounted

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 vs Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7: Price in India

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 price in India starts Rs. 1,24,999 for the base variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The top-end variant with 512GB storage is priced at Rs. 1,44,999

The Galaxy Z Flip 7 was introduced in India at Rs. 1,09,999 for the base 256GB storage variant. The top-end variant is priced at Rs. 1,21,999 with the 12GB RAM and 512GB option.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 vs Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7: Design

At first glance, the two foldables look very similar. Samsung has retained the familiar clamshell form factor with flat edges and a compact footprint that easily fits into a pocket.

The Galaxy Z Flip 8 weighs 180g, making it one of Samsung's lightest foldables. The dimensions remain close to those of the Galaxy Z Flip 7, although the newer model is marginally slimmer when unfolded.

In terms of durability, both smartphones come with an IP48 rating. Both models also feature Armour Aluminium frames and Gorilla Glass Victus 2. Samsung has also refined the hinge mechanism on the Galaxy Z Flip 8, which should offer smoother opening and closing while reducing crease visibility over time.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 vs Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7: Display

Display is where Samsung has made one of the biggest upgrades.

The Galaxy Z Flip 8 features a 4.1-inch AMOLED cover display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. The handset also features a 6.9-inch Full HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex display with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and 400ppi pixel density.

On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 also features a 4.1-inch cover display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. The model packs a similar 6.9-inch Full HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex display with 1~120Hz adaptive refresh rate and 397ppi pixel density.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 vs Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7: Performance and Software

The Galaxy Z Flip 8 is powered by the Exynos 2600 processor. The deca-core processor from Samsung offers up to 3.8GHz of clock speed and an Xclipse 960 GPU. The model features 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. Moreover, the latest model runs on the Android 17 operating system with One UI 9.0 on top of it.

The Galaxy Z Flip 7 ships with the previous-generation flagship processor. The handset packs an Exynos 2500 processor with a clock speed of up to 3.3GHz and an Xclipse 950 GPU. The handset features 12GB RAM and 256GB or 512GB storage options. The phone runs Android 16 with One UI 8 out of the box.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 vs Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7: Cameras

Samsung has largely retained the camera hardware. Both models feature a dual-camera setup on the panel, which comes with a combination of a 50-megapixel primary camera alongside a 12-megapixel ultrawide shooter. Both phones carry a 10-megapixel selfie camera on the inner display.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 vs Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7: Battery

Both models also feature a similar battery backup. Both phones are loaded with a 4,300mAh battery with 25W fast charging support, 15W Qi wireless charging, and a wireless PowerShare reverse wireless charging feature.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 vs Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7: Which One Should You Buy?

The Galaxy Z Flip 8 is an incremental upgrade rather than a complete redesign. Samsung has focused on improving areas that matter most to everyday users. If you already own the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and are happy with its performance, the upgrade may not feel essential.

However, customers coming from older Galaxy Z Flip models or anyone planning to buy their first foldable will find the Galaxy Z Flip 8 to be the more complete package.

FAQs (Frequently Asked Questions)

Is the Galaxy Z Flip 8 lighter than the Galaxy Z Flip 7? Yes, the Galaxy Z Flip 8 is lighter than the Galaxy Z Flip 7. The Galaxy Z Flip 8 weighs 180g, while the Galaxy Z Flip 7 weighs 188g. Has the battery capacity changed on the Galaxy Z Flip 8? No, both the Galaxy Z Flip 8 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 carry a 4,300mAh battery with the same 25W wired and 15W wireless charging speeds. What is the price of the Galaxy Z Flip 8 in India? Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 comes with a starting price of Rs. 1,24,999. The Galaxy Z Flip 7 is priced from Rs. 1,09,999 in India. Does the Galaxy Z Flip 8 have better cameras than the Galaxy Z Flip 7? Both smartphones feature a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera.