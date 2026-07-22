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Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 Launched With 1.52-Inch AMOLED Display, BioActive Sensor: Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 is equipped with a 47mm chassis, featuring a Super AMOLED display.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 22 July 2026 18:30 IST
Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 Launched With 1.52-Inch AMOLED Display, BioActive Sensor: Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 packs an 800mAh battery

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Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 has been refreshed after two years
  • Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 features a Snapdragon chipset
  • Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 will go on sale via the company’s site
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Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 was launched globally on Wednesday as the South Korean tech giant's new flagship smartwatch. The wearable was unveiled during the Galaxy Unpacked July 2026 event, which also saw the debut of the Galaxy Watch 9, Galaxy Glasses, Galaxy Z Fold 8 series, and Galaxy Z Flip 8. The new smartwatch from Samsung is powered by a Snapdragon chipset from Qualcomm, marking a shift for the company's lineup from the Exynos SoCs. It succeeds the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra, which was launched in India, along with other global markets, in July 2024. The Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 features a 47mm chassis, housing a squircle-shaped dial.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 Price, Availability

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 price is set at $699.99 (roughly Rs. 68,000) for the sole 47mm dial and Bluetooth + LTE version. In India, the smartwatch is priced at Rs. 64,999. The new smartwatch is set to go on sale in India on August 4 via the Samsung online store.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 Discussion
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The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 is offered with Marine Band, PeakForm Band, Trail Band, Sports Band, Misty Band, and Fabric Band options. Meanwhile, the smartwatch will be available for purchase in Titanium Gray and Titanium Silver colour options.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 Specifications, Features

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 ships with OneUI 9 Watch, which is based on Wear OS 7. It is compatible with devices running Android 13 or newer versions and features more than 1.5GB of RAM. The company claims that it ships with an IP69K dust and water resistance, 10ATM, EN13319, and MIL-STD-810H durability ratings. The smartwatch is equipped with a BioActive sensor that enables continuous health and fitness tracking for biometric data, which is then translated into “proactive recommendations”.

In addition, the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 now offers a Sleep Apnea feature, which provides insights into breathing disruptions during sleep. The list of onboard sensors also includes a Bio-signal sensor, an Electrical Heart sensor, a temperature sensor, an accelerometer, a barometer, a gyroscope, a geomagnetic sensor, and a light sensor. For health tracking, it will offer heart rate monitoring, blood-oxygen level tracking, and sleep tracking, while also displaying alerts for loud environments.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 sports a 1.52-inch (498 x 498 pixels) Super AMOLED display, offering up to 5,000 nits peak brightness, an always-on display, and Sapphire Crystal protection. The smartwatch is powered by a penta-core Snapdragon Wear Elite chipset from Qualcomm, along with 2GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage.

It packs an 800mAh battery with support for WPC-based wireless charging. The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 also supports LTE, Bluetooth 6.0, dual-band Wi-Fi, NFC, and GPS for connectivity. It measures 47.4 x 47.1 x 10.7 mm and weighs about 61.5g.

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Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 Price, Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 Launch, Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 Specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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