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Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026: Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold 8, Watch 9 Prices in India, Offers

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra is currently available for pre-order in India via the company’s website.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 22 July 2026 20:49 IST
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026: Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold 8, Watch 9 Prices in India, Offers

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event was hosted on Wednesday

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Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra is offered in four colourways
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 features up to 16GB of RAM
  • Samsung Galaxy Watch 9 ships in two sizes
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Samsung hosted its latest Galaxy Unpacked July 2026 event on Wednesday. During the event, the South Korean tech giant unveiled its next-generation foldables and smartwatches, including the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold 8, Galaxy Z Flip 8, Galaxy Watch Ultra 2, and Galaxy Watch 9. The company has now revealed the prices and RAM and storage configurations of the new smartphones and smartwatches, along with the launch offers and EMI options for the foldables. The five new Samsung devices are now available for pre-order in the country via the company's website. Moreover, the company will start shipping them early next month.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra Price in India, Offers

In India, the price of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra starts at Rs. 1,99,999 for the base model, offering 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Meanwhile, the higher-end 12GB + 512GB and 16GB + 1TB RAM and storage configurations are priced at Rs. 2,19,999 and Rs. 2,59,999, respectively. The handset is offered in Cream, Graphite, Violet Shadow, and Green Shadow colour options.

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On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 price in India starts at Rs. 1,79,999 for the base option, with the same RAM and storage as the Ultra model. Similarly, the 12GB + 512GB variant costs Rs. 1,99,999, while the top-of-the-line variant is priced at Rs. 2,39,999. The handset ships in Graphite, Cream, and Lavender colour options.

Both smartphones are currently available for pre-order in India via the Samsung online store. The company is offering a Rs. 10,000 upgrade offer to customers. Alternatively, customers can avail a Rs. 9,000 BCB or UPI offer. They can also get up to 9 months of no-cost EMI options with no down payment.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 Price in India, Offers

The Samsung Galaxy Flip 8 price in India starts at Rs. 1,24,999 for the base configuration, featuring 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. Meanwhile, the top-of-the-line model, offering 512GB of storage and the same RAM as the base model, is priced at Rs. 1,44,999. The foldable is offered in Cream, Graphite, Mint, and Pink colour options.

Like the other two foldables, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 is also available for pre-order in India via the Samsung online store. The tech giant is offering a Rs. 5,000 upgrade offer to customers. Alternatively, they can get a Rs. 4,000 BCB or UPI offer. The EMI plans are the same as the Galaxy Z Fold 8 series.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2, Galaxy Watch 9 Price in India, Offers

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 price in India is set at Rs. 64,999 for the sole 47mm dial and Bluetooth + LTE version. On the other hand, the price of the 40mm Samsung Galaxy Watch 9 starts at Rs. 37,999 for the Bluetooth-only version, while the Bluetooth + LTE model costs Rs. 41,999. Lastly, the 44mm models are priced at Rs. 40,999 and Rs. 44,999, respectively.

Both smartwatches are currently available for pre-order via the Samsung India online store. Customers can pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 and Galaxy Watch 9 to avail an instant bank discount of Rs. 3,500 and Rs. 2,500, respectively.

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Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, Samsung Galaxy Watch 9, Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra Price in India, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Price in India, Samsung Galaxy Watch 9 Price in India, Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 Price in India
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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