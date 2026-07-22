Vivo T5 Lite 5G was launched in India last week with the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset and a 6,500mAh battery. Now this latest Vivo T series smartphone is on sale in the country via the Vivo India website, Flipkart and retail channels. The Vivo T5 Lite 5G is offered in two colour options and features a dual rear camera unit headlined by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. The phone has an IP65-rated build for dust and water resistance and supports 44W wired fast charging.

Vivo T5 Lite 5G Price in India, Sale Offers

Vivo T5 Lite 5G costs Rs. 19,999 for the base variant with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The 6GB + 128GB and 6GB + 256GB RAM and storage configurations cost Rs. 21,999 and Rs. 24,999, respectively. You can get it in Twilight Shadow and Wave Blue colourways.

As mentioned, the Vivo T5 Lite 5G is now available for purchase via Flipkart, the Vivo India e-store, and retail outlets across the country. As an introductory offer, customers can avail an instant discount of Rs. 1,500 using HDFC Bank, SBI Bank, or Axis Bank cards on the first day of sale.

Buyers can also opt for up to three months of no-cost EMI. These offers will bring down the effective price of Vivo T5 Lite 5G to Rs. 18,499 for the 4GB + 128GB variant, Rs. 20,499 for the 6GB + 128GB model, and Rs. 23,499 for the 6GB + 256GB variant.

Vivo T5 Lite 5G Specifications

The dual SIM Vivo T5 Lite 5G runs on OriginOS 6 based on Android 16. It features a 6.74-inch HD+ (720 x 1,600 pixels) LCD panel with up to a 120Hz refresh rate. The display offers 260 ppi pixel density and is touted to deliver up to 1,200 nits peak brightness.

The Vivo T5 Lite 5G is equipped with an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, coupled with up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage. The onboard storage can be expanded up to 2TB via a microSD card.

On the rear, the Vivo T5 Lite 5G has a dual camera unit, headlined by a 50-megapixel primary shooter with a Sony IMX852 sensor. The camera unit also has a 0.08-megapixel secondary sensor. It has a 5-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

The Vivo T5 Lite 5G carries a 6,500mAh battery with support for 44W wired fast charging. It has an IP65-rated build for dust and water resistance. It boasts a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for authentication.