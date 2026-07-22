Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Wearables
  • Wearables News
  • Samsung Galaxy Glasses Launched With Snapdragon AR1 Gen 1 Chip, Up to 9 Hours of Battery Life: Price, Features

Samsung Galaxy Glasses Launched With Snapdragon AR1 Gen 1 Chip, Up to 9 Hours of Battery Life: Price, Features

Samsung Galaxy Glasses were developed by the company in collaboration with Gentle Monster and Warby Parker.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 22 July 2026 19:11 IST
Samsung Galaxy Glasses Launched With Snapdragon AR1 Gen 1 Chip, Up to 9 Hours of Battery Life: Price, Features

Samsung Galaxy Glasses (pictured) compete with Meta's smart glasses

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Glasses feature an onboard camera
  • Samsung Galaxy Glasses support wireless charging via its charging case
  • Samsung Galaxy Glasses ship with Gemini AI assistant
Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy Glasses were launched in select global markets on Wednesday, during the Galaxy Unpacked July 2026 event. The South Korean tech giant launched its first smart glasses two months after the wearable was first showcased during the keynote presentation at the Google I/O 2026 conference. The company collaborated with lifestyle brands Warby Parker and Gentle Monster for the frames of its first smart eyewear, similar to Meta's collaboration with Ray-Ban. Samsung's wearable is set to compete with the Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2 smart glasses. The smart glasses ship with two different frame options. A Snapdragon chipset powers the Galaxy Glasses.

The South Korean tech giant has yet to announce the pricing and availability details of the new Galaxy Glasses.

VoltSamsung Galaxy Glasses Discussion
Explore More...

Samsung Galaxy Glasses Specifications, Features

The Samsung Galaxy Glasses, the company's latest smart eyewear, is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon AR1 Gen 1 chipset. It features a built-in camera, which allows the AI assistant to generate answers based on visual context. The South Korean tech giant claims that the smart glasses will provide up to nine hours of battery life on a single charge. However, the charging case will offer up to seven additional full charges for the new Galaxy Glasses.

Moreover, the Samsung Galaxy Glasses support touch interaction, allowing users to trigger various functionalities. The company has also optimised the thermal management on the smart glasses to minimise throttling for the smart eyewear's relatively “compact frame”. The company also claims that it offers a “hands-free” experience. Users will be able to take calls, listen to music, and take pictures from the smart glasses.

For AI tasks, the Samsung Galaxy Glasses ship with Google's Gemini AI assistant. As previously mentioned, the glasses can offer answers based on visual context. However, users can also ask the AI assistant to reserve tables at restaurants and complete other tasks for them.

On top of this, the Samsung Galaxy Glasses can summarise long messages and read information aloud for users. The wearable also offers support for live translation and voice control, along with gesture interactions. During a call, users can ask the Galaxy Glasses to record their point of view, and share it directly through the companion app.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Glasses, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy Glasses Price, Samsung Galaxy Glasses Launch, Samsung Galaxy Glasses Specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Galaxy Z Flip 8 First Impressions: Hands-On with Samsung’s Thinnest and Lightest Flip Yet
Vivo T5 Lite 5G Sale Begins in India: Check Price, Offers, and Specifications

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Glasses Launched With Snapdragon AR1 Gen 1 Chip, Up to 9 Hours of Battery Life: Price, Features
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  2. Vivo S2 India Launch On the Horizon as Promotional Poster Leaks
  3. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra vs Galaxy Z Fold 8: Which is Better
  4. Vivo T5 Lite 5G Now on Sale in India: Price, Sale Offers
  5. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra Launched in India: All You Need to Know
  6. Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 With a BioActive Sensor Debuts at This Price
  7. Garmin Cirqa Smart Band With a Screen-Free Design Arrives at This Price
  8. Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026 Highlights: Everything That Samsung Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026: Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold 8, Watch 9 Prices in India, Offers
  2. Vivo T5 Lite 5G Sale Begins in India: Check Price, Offers, and Specifications
  3. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra Launched in India With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy Chip: Price, Specifications
  4. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 Launched in India With 4.1-Inch Cover Screen, 4,300mAh Battery: Price, Specifications
  5. Samsung Galaxy Watch 9 Launched With Snapdragon Wear Elite Chip, AI Health Features: Price, Specifications
  6. Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 Launched With 1.52-Inch AMOLED Display, BioActive Sensor: Price, Specifications
  7. Adobe Integrates Acrobat Directly Into WhatsApp Web and Windows App, Allowing Users to View, Highlight PDFs
  8. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Launched in India With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, Flex Titanium Display: Price, Specifications
  9. Samsung Galaxy Glasses Launched With Snapdragon AR1 Gen 1 Chip, Up to 9 Hours of Battery Life: Price, Features
  10. Realme Narzo 100x 5G Goes on Sale in India for the First Time: Price, Specifications, Sale Offers
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »