Samsung Galaxy Glasses were launched in select global markets on Wednesday, during the Galaxy Unpacked July 2026 event. The South Korean tech giant launched its first smart glasses two months after the wearable was first showcased during the keynote presentation at the Google I/O 2026 conference. The company collaborated with lifestyle brands Warby Parker and Gentle Monster for the frames of its first smart eyewear, similar to Meta's collaboration with Ray-Ban. Samsung's wearable is set to compete with the Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2 smart glasses. The smart glasses ship with two different frame options. A Snapdragon chipset powers the Galaxy Glasses.

The South Korean tech giant has yet to announce the pricing and availability details of the new Galaxy Glasses.

Samsung Galaxy Glasses Specifications, Features

The Samsung Galaxy Glasses, the company's latest smart eyewear, is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon AR1 Gen 1 chipset. It features a built-in camera, which allows the AI assistant to generate answers based on visual context. The South Korean tech giant claims that the smart glasses will provide up to nine hours of battery life on a single charge. However, the charging case will offer up to seven additional full charges for the new Galaxy Glasses.

Moreover, the Samsung Galaxy Glasses support touch interaction, allowing users to trigger various functionalities. The company has also optimised the thermal management on the smart glasses to minimise throttling for the smart eyewear's relatively “compact frame”. The company also claims that it offers a “hands-free” experience. Users will be able to take calls, listen to music, and take pictures from the smart glasses.

For AI tasks, the Samsung Galaxy Glasses ship with Google's Gemini AI assistant. As previously mentioned, the glasses can offer answers based on visual context. However, users can also ask the AI assistant to reserve tables at restaurants and complete other tasks for them.

On top of this, the Samsung Galaxy Glasses can summarise long messages and read information aloud for users. The wearable also offers support for live translation and voice control, along with gesture interactions. During a call, users can ask the Galaxy Glasses to record their point of view, and share it directly through the companion app.