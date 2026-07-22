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Garmin Cirqa Smart Band Launched With a Screen-Free Design, Sleep Tracking Functionality: Price, Features

Garmin Cirqa Smart Band will compete with the newly launched Google Fitbit Air.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 22 July 2026 13:11 IST
Garmin Cirqa Smart Band Launched With a Screen-Free Design, Sleep Tracking Functionality: Price, Features

Photo Credit: Garmin

Garmin Cirqa provides continuous health and fitness tracking

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Highlights
  • Garma Cirqa ships with a fabric band
  • Garmin Cirqa is offered with seven band colour options
  • Garmin Cirqa will go on sale globally on July 24
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Garma Cirqa was launched in select global markets on Tuesday. The new smart band will compete with the recently launched Google Fitbit Air and Whoop 4.0. The new Garmin Cirqa boasts a screenless design, meant for continuous health tracking, with various metrics shown directly on the user's connected smartphone. It is scheduled to go on sale in select global markets this week via the company's website. Garmin's latest smart band ships with a fabric band, which is offered in seven different colour options. The Garmin Cirqa supports manual activity tracking, including running, walking, and yoga, and offers advanced training metrics.

Garmin Cirqa Price, Availability

In the US, the Garmin Cirqa smart band is priced at $199.99 (roughly Rs. 19,000). The smart band will go on sale in select global markets on July 24 via the Garmin online store. It ships with a fabric band, which is offered in Black, Captain Blue, Citron Gray, Dark Olive, French Gray, French Blue, and Mauve colour options. Customers can get the Garmin Cirqa smart band in S - M and L - XL sizes.

Garmin Cirqa Specifications, Features

The Garmin Cirqa smart band boasts a screenless design. The company claims that a display-free design helps in minimising distractions. The wearable is compatible with both Android and iPhone. The smart band is capable of automatically detecting and recording activities, which can be later viewed and edited in the Garmin Connect app. Users can confirm or edit their activities. The tech firm says that the smart band can adapt and classify activities more accurately in the future.

It gets a fabric band that can be worn around the wrist or as an arm band by users. The Garmin Cirqa smart band also features manual activity tracking. Users can choose to track more than 80 different activities, like running, walking, and yoga. They can alternatively tap the button on the side of the smart band to choose a preset activity. It is claimed to provide “advanced training metrics” for training readiness, HRV status, and VO2 max and training status.

The Garmin Cirqa smart band is claimed to provide up to 10 days of battery life with continuous health and fitness tracking. It also ships with connected GPS functionality and LiveTrack location sharing via the Garmin Connect app. The smart band features a SpO2 sensor for Pulse Ox Blood Oxygen Saturation tracking. It also offers heart rate monitoring, resting heart rate, abnormal heart rate alerts, respiration rate, fitness age, Body Battery Energy monitoring, stress monitoring, sleep tracking, and women's health tracking.

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Further reading: Garma Cirqa, Garma, Garma Cirqa Price, Garma Cirqa Launch, Garma Cirqa Specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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Garmin Cirqa Smart Band Launched With a Screen-Free Design, Sleep Tracking Functionality: Price, Features
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