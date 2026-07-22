Samsung has officially announced the launch of the Galaxy Z Fold 8, its new wide-open foldable, at the Galaxy Unpacked event. The latest foldable from the brand brings a new design and is also lighter than its predecessor. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy, a 4,800mAh battery, 50-megapixel dual rear cameras, a new Flex Titanium display, and more. The company says the Galaxy Z Fold 8 has been designed to offer a more natural experience, whether users are interacting with the cover display or the larger foldable screen. Here's everything you need to know about the latest foldable smartphone from Samsung.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Price in India and Offers

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 India price starts at Rs. 1,79,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant. The 12GB + 512GB option is priced at Rs. 1,99,999, while the 16GB + 1TB model is available for Rs. 2,39,999. The Galaxy Fold 8 comes in Graphite, Cream and Lavender, with Pistachio available as an online-exclusive paint job.

The company is also offering some interesting offers and bank discounts with the latest Galaxy Z Fold 8. Customers can opt for a Rs. 10,000 upgrade bonus or up to Rs. 9,000 instant bank or UPI cashback. Moreover, customers can also get up to 30 months no-cost EMI with zero down payment through select NBFC partners or up to nine months no-cost EMI through banks with zero down payment.

Samsung is also offering a two-year Samsung Care+ protection plan for eligible buyers. Owners of the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra and Galaxy Z Fold 8 can additionally opt for the Galaxy Forever programme, which includes accidental damage protection under Samsung Care+, along with an assured buyback value of up to 55 percent. The plan is available at Rs. 1,084 per month for 24 months under a no-cost EMI option.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Specifications

The latest foldable comes with a new wide-open style. The company says that the handset comes with a 10:16 cover screen, which is meant for quick access to messages, short videos, and more. Meanwhile, the 4:3 inner display is built to feel bigger and more immersive while watching videos, reading books, or playing games.

The company has also introduced new Flex Titanium technology. The titanium-alloy film is paired with a titanium plate. The company says that this makes the phone thinner without giving up durability. Samsung says this also changes how the hinge feels when opening the phone, describing it as smoother and requiring less effort than before.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 sports a 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X inner display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and up to 3,000 nits of peak brightness. The handset also packs a 5.5-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X cover display featuring a 10:16 aspect ratio and a 120Hz adaptive screen refresh rate. The brand has also added Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 3 on the cover screen, Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the back, and an aluminium frame Samsung is calling Advanced Armour Aluminium. The phone also features an IP48 rating, which makes it water-resistant.

The smartphone is powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy processor. It is paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of onboard storage. The handset runs Android 17-based One UI 9 out of the box. For optics, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 is equipped with dual 50-megapixel rear cameras, alongside a 10-megapixel cover display camera and a 10-megapixel inner display camera. It supports 8K video recording at 30fps.

Samsung has also introduced a couple of software features focused on content creators. Dual Recording allows users to capture video from both sides of the device while simultaneously previewing themselves on the cover display. The new My FanCam feature can automatically track a selected subject and adjust the framing into a preferred aspect ratio, reducing the need for manual edits before sharing videos.

The handset is backed by a 4,800mAh battery with support for 45W wired charging and 20W wireless charging. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth, USB Type-C, and NFC. The Galaxy Z Fold 8 weighs 201g, making it Samsung's lightest Galaxy Z Fold smartphone to date. It measures 123.9 x 161.4 x 4.5mm when unfolded and 123.9 x 81.9 x 9.7mm when folded.