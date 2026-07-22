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  • Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 Launched in India With 4.1 Inch Cover Screen, 4,300mAh Battery: Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 Launched in India With 4.1-Inch Cover Screen, 4,300mAh Battery: Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 runs on Android 17 based on One UI 9.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 22 July 2026 18:30 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 Launched in India With 4.1-Inch Cover Screen, 4,300mAh Battery: Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 features a dual rear camera unit

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Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 supports 25W wired and 15W wireless charging
  • It has IP48-rated design
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 has a 50-megapixel primary rear camera
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Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 launched at the company's Galaxy Unpacked event on Wednesday in London. The latest clamshell foldable smartphone arrived as a successor to last year's Galaxy Z Flip 7 and runs on Qualcomm's  Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy chipset. The Galaxy Z Flip 8 has a 4.1-inch cover display and a 6.9-inch main screen. Both screens support up to a 120Hz refresh rate. The Galaxy Z Flip 8 ships with Android 17 based on One UI 9 and has a 4,300mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 Price in India

The price of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 starts at $1,200 (roughly Rs. 1,15,000) for the base variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. The top-end version features the same amount of RAM alongside 512GB onboard storage.

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The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 India price starts at Rs. 1,24,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant, while the 12GB + 512GB option is priced at Rs. 1,44,999. Moreover, the company has revealed that customers can choose between a Rs. 5,000 upgrade bonus or up to Rs. 4,000 instant bank or UPI cashback. The smartphone is also available with up to 30 months no-cost EMI via select NBFC partners and up to nine months no-cost EMI through participating banks.

The newly launched Galaxy Z Flip 8 is available for pre-order in select markets starting today. It is offered in Cream, Graphite and Pink colour options and an online-exclusive Mint shade. 

Buyers of Galaxy Z Flip 8 can avail a six-month free trial of Google AI Pro, including 5TB of cloud storage. Samsung confirmed that customers who purchase the handset through the official company website and enrol in a monthly Samsung Care+ plan will receive the first three months of coverage at no cost. 

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 Specifications

The dual-SIM Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 runs on Android 17 with One UI 9 on top. It features a 6.9-inch AMOLED primary display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. It has a 4.1-inch AMOLED cover display supporting adaptive refresh rates of up to 120Hz. The size of the displays is quite similar to last year's Galaxy Z Flip 7. The cover screen has Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection.

The Galaxy Z Flip 8 is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy chipset paired with 12GB RAM. The handset is offered in 256GB and 512GB storage configurations.

For optics, the Galaxy Z Flip 8 features a dual rear camera unit comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera. For selfies and video calls, the handset has a 10-megapixel front-facing camera on the internal screen. The camera setup supports 4K video recording at up to 60fps.

For authentication, the Galaxy Z Flip 8 has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. It has an IP48 rating for dust and water resistance. Connectivity options include a USB Type-C port, 5G, and Wi-Fi 7. The handset has an Armour Aluminium frame.

Samsung has packed a 4,300mAh battery in the Galaxy Z Flip 8 with 25W wired and 15W wireless charging support. It measures 166.9 x 75.4 x 6.1mm in the unfolded state and 85.7 x 75.4 x 13.1mm in the folded state. It weighs 180g.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 6.90-inch
Cover Display 4.10-inch
Cover Resolution 948x1048 pixels
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4300mAh
OS Android 17
Resolution 2520x1080 pixels
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Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 Specifications, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy Unpacked, Galaxy Unpacked
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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