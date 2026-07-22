Realme Narzo 100x 5G is now available for purchase in India. The new Narzo series smartphone was launched in India last week with a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset and an 8,000mAh battery with 45W charging support. It features a 6.8-inch display with up to a 144Hz refresh rate. Other highlights include a dual rear camera unit headlined by a 50-megapixel primary sensor, an IP65-rated build, and an 8-megapixel front-facing camera.

Realme Narzo 100x 5G Price in India

The Realme Narzo 100x 5G is now available for purchase on the Realme India website and Amazon for Rs. 20,999 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The 6GB + 128GB and 6GB + 256GB RAM and storage versions are priced at Rs. 22,999 and Rs. 24,999, respectively. It is available in Flash Orange and Midnight Black colours.

Buyers can avail a Rs. 2,000 general discount and a Rs. 500 coupon discount on this model. By applying this offer, the 4GB + 128GB, 6GB + 128GB and 6GB + 256GB versions can be purchased at a discounted price of Rs. 18,499, Rs. 20,499 and Rs. 22,499, respectively. Shoppers can avail no-cost EMI offers.

Realme Narzo 100x 5G Specifications

Realme Narzo 100x 5G runs on Realme UI 7.0 based on Android 16 and has a 6.8-inch HD+ (720×1,570 pixels) LCD panel with a 144Hz refresh rate. The display has Panda-1681 glass protection. It runs on an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, paired with up to 6GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB UFS 2.2 storage.

For optics, the Realme Narzo 100x 5G has an AI-backed dual rear camera unit headlined by a 50-megapixel primary camera. It features an 8-megapixel selfie camera. For authentication, it has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It also supports face unlock. The handset has MIL-STD-810H durability and an IP65-rated build for dust and water resistance.

The Realme Narzo 100x 5G has an 8,000mAh battery that supports 45W SuperVOOC fast charging and reverse charging. The new handset has a 5,300 sq mm vapour chamber cooling system.

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