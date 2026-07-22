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Samsung Galaxy Watch 9 Launched With Snapdragon Wear Elite Chip, AI Health Features: Price, Specifications

Samsung Galaxy Watch 9 has been launched with Snapdragon Wear Elite, AI-powered health features, and up to 3,000 nits display brightness.

Written by Rohan Pal | Updated: 22 July 2026 18:30 IST
Samsung Galaxy Watch 9 Launched With Snapdragon Wear Elite Chip, AI Health Features: Price, Specifications
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Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Watch 9 comes in 40mm and 44mm sizes
  • It is powered by the Snapdragon Wear Elite chipset
  • The smartwatch features new AI-powered health tracking features
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Samsung has finally launched the next generation of wearable devices at the Galaxy Unpacked July 2026 event. The company has introduced the new Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 and Galaxy Watch 9 during the launch event. The latest Galaxy Watch 9 from the brand comes equipped with improved features and specifications over its predecessors. The device is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear Elite chipset, AMOLED display, AI-powered wellness features, and more. The latest smartwatch from the brand is currently available in two case sizes, and the brand has introduced a new range of wristbands for the watch. 

Samsung Galaxy Watch 9 Price, Availability Details

The smartwatch is available for pre-orders in select global markets starting today, while general availability will begin at a later date. The Galaxy Watch 9 comes in 40mm and 44mm sizes. The 40mm model is available in Graphite and Cream colour options, while the 44mm variant is available in Graphite and Silver colour options.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 9 Discussion
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In India, the price of the 40mm Samsung Galaxy Watch 9 starts at Rs. 37,999 for the Bluetooth-only model. Meanwhile, the Bluetooth + LTE model costs Rs. 41,999. On the other hand, the 44mm models are priced at Rs. 40,999 and Rs. 44,999, respectively.

The company has also introduced a new range of watch bands with the Galaxy Watch 9, including Sports, Misty, and Fabric bands. Moreover, the company is offering a 60-day Strava Premium trial and a two-month iFIT trial in eligible markets with the purchase of the latest smartwatch. 

Samsung Galaxy Watch 9 Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 9 features a Super AMOLED Always-On Display. The 44mm model sports a 1.47-inch display with a resolution of 480x480 pixels, while the 40mm variant gets a 1.34-inch panel with a 438x438-pixel resolution. Both displays offer up to 3,000 nits of peak brightness and Sapphire Crystal glass protection.

3 Samsung Galaxy Watch 9

The smartwatch is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon Wear Elite (SDW6100) processor built on a 3nm process. The device features 2GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage. It runs on Wear OS 7 with  One UI 9 Watch user interface on top of it.

The company has added a plethora of health and fitness sensors to the latest smartwatch. The Galaxy Watch 9 comes equipped with a new BioActive Sensor, which combines an optical heart rate sensor, an electrical heart signal sensor, and a bioelectrical impedance analysis sensor. It also includes a temperature sensor, accelerometer, barometer, gyroscope, geomagnetic sensor, and ambient light sensor for accurate health tracking.

The company has introduced several new AI-powered wellness features with the Galaxy Watch 9. These include Heart Health Score, Fitness Index, Daily Cardio Load, Vitals, Hearing, and an updated Sleep Apnea feature. 

The Galaxy Watch 9 is backed by a 445mAh battery on the 44mm model and a 390mAh battery on the 40mm version. It supports WPC-based fast wireless charging. Connectivity options include LTE, Bluetooth 6.0, dual-band Wi-Fi, NFC, and dual-frequency GPS (L1+L5). The smartwatch is rated 5ATM, IP68, and MIL-STD-810H for durability. 

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Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Watch 9, Samsung Galaxy Watch 9 Design, Samsung Galaxy Watch 9 Launch, Samsung Galaxy Watch 9 Specifications
Rohan Pal
Rohan Pal
Rohan Pal is the Assistant Editor at Gadgets360. With over 8 years of experience in technology, he has worked with multiple organizations, specializing in smartphones, laptops, wearables, appliances, and more. His passion for technology prompts him to curate and share tech news, guides, reviews, and how-tos. Off the clock, you'll spot him delving into the world of anime or lightening the team's mood with a steady flow of quirky memes. You can reach out to him at rohanp@ndtv.com. More
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