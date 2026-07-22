Adobe Acrobat has recently seen multiple upgrades, aimed at offering an enhanced user experience. In May, the tech giant upgraded the Adobe Acrobat app with its latest AI-powered productivity agent, which orchestrates AI tools and models to generate images, text, and rich content for users. Now, the California-based tech giant has announced that it is integrating Adobe Acrobat directly into the WhatsApp web and Windows apps. The upgrade is claimed to eliminate the need for users to leave the instant messaging platform to view PDFs or highlight text within a file, as they can now do the same within WhatsApp chat windows.

Adobe Acrobat Integration Into WhatsApp Web

On Wednesday, the US-based tech giant announced that it is integrating its PDF viewer, Adobe Acrobat, directly into WhatsApp Web. Moreover, the Adobe Acrobat functions are also being extended to the WhatsApp for Windows app. Now, users will be able to “review and collaborate” on PDFs directly in WhatsApp chat windows with others. This eliminates the need for users to leave the instant messaging app when they have to view a PDF file.

Similarly, Adobe says, Acrobat users will not have to download to view the PDF. The latest upgrade lets users view the document within WhatsApp web and Windows apps. Moreover, they can scroll, zoom, and view PDFs the way they were designed to be viewed, the company highlighted. Apart from this, it would enable users to highlight text, strike through content, and “other lightweight markups” within the instant messaging app.

The company also highlighted that Adobe Acrobat's integration into WhatsApp Web and Windows apps will help small businesses, entrepreneurs, their customers, and students view PDFs on larger screens within chat windows. Users will also be able to annotate and add feedback in WhatsApp chat. They will also be able to draw and underline using Adobe Acrobat's tools. It will allow users to draw a circle over any clause for others to check.

Further, Adobe highlighted that password-protected Acrobat documents will remain secure. The integration also brings WhatsApp end-to-end encryption protection to PDFs. The US-based tech giant said that the upgrade is part of its ongoing Acrobat strategy. For reference, the company recently introduced an AI-powered productivity agent for Adobe Acrobat, which can orchestrate tools and models to generate images, text, and rich content for users.