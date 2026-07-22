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Adobe Integrates Acrobat Directly Into WhatsApp Web and Windows App, Allowing Users to View, Highlight PDFs

Adobe Acrobat’s integration into WhatsApp web and Windows app is claimed to let users view PDFs without leaving the app.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 22 July 2026 18:30 IST
Adobe Integrates Acrobat Directly Into WhatsApp Web and Windows App, Allowing Users to View, Highlight PDFs

Photo Credit: Reuters

Adobe Acrobat's upgrade is part of company's ongoing strategy

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Highlights
  • Adobe Acrobat update will also let users scroll and zoom PDFs
  • Adobe says that password-protected files will remain secure
  • Adobe Acrobat update is now live for users
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Adobe Acrobat has recently seen multiple upgrades, aimed at offering an enhanced user experience. In May, the tech giant upgraded the Adobe Acrobat app with its latest AI-powered productivity agent, which orchestrates AI tools and models to generate images, text, and rich content for users. Now, the California-based tech giant has announced that it is integrating Adobe Acrobat directly into the WhatsApp web and Windows apps. The upgrade is claimed to eliminate the need for users to leave the instant messaging platform to view PDFs or highlight text within a file, as they can now do the same within WhatsApp chat windows.

Adobe Acrobat Integration Into WhatsApp Web

On Wednesday, the US-based tech giant announced that it is integrating its PDF viewer, Adobe Acrobat, directly into WhatsApp Web. Moreover, the Adobe Acrobat functions are also being extended to the WhatsApp for Windows app. Now, users will be able to “review and collaborate” on PDFs directly in WhatsApp chat windows with others. This eliminates the need for users to leave the instant messaging app when they have to view a PDF file.

Similarly, Adobe says, Acrobat users will not have to download to view the PDF. The latest upgrade lets users view the document within WhatsApp web and Windows apps. Moreover, they can scroll, zoom, and view PDFs the way they were designed to be viewed, the company highlighted. Apart from this, it would enable users to highlight text, strike through content, and “other lightweight markups” within the instant messaging app.

The company also highlighted that Adobe Acrobat's integration into WhatsApp Web and Windows apps will help small businesses, entrepreneurs, their customers, and students view PDFs on larger screens within chat windows. Users will also be able to annotate and add feedback in WhatsApp chat. They will also be able to draw and underline using Adobe Acrobat's tools. It will allow users to draw a circle over any clause for others to check.

Further, Adobe highlighted that password-protected Acrobat documents will remain secure. The integration also brings WhatsApp end-to-end encryption protection to PDFs. The US-based tech giant said that the upgrade is part of its ongoing Acrobat strategy. For reference, the company recently introduced an AI-powered productivity agent for Adobe Acrobat, which can orchestrate tools and models to generate images, text, and rich content for users.

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Further reading: Adobe Acrobat, Adobe, WhatsApp Web
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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