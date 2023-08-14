Tecno Pova 5 and Tecno Pova 5 Pro were unveiled in India on August 11. The company has now announced the price of the phones along with their availability in the country. The models succeed the Tecno Pova 4 lineup, which was released in December last year with MediaTek Helio G99 SoCs and 6,000mAh batteries. The vanilla Tecno Pova 5 is also powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 chipset, but the Tecno Pova 5 Pro carries an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC.

Tecno Pova 5, Tecno Pova 5 Pro price in India, availability

Tecno has confirmed that the Tecno Pova 5 will start in India at a price of Rs. 11,999. Meanwhile, the Tecno Pova 5 Pro is priced at Rs. 14,999. The phones are confirmed to go on sale in the country starting August 22 via Amazon.

The company also noted that customers can receive a discount of Rs. 1,000 when exchanging their old device. While buying the Tecno Pova 5 series phones, people can also avail of a no-cost EMI option of up to 6 months.

Tecno Pova 5 Pro will be offered in Dark Illusions and Silver Fantasy colour options, while the base Tecno Pova 5 will be available in Amber Gold, Hurrican Blue, and Mecha Black colourways.

Tecno Pova 5, Tecno Pova 5 Pro specifications, features

The Pova 5 series come with 6.78-inch full-HD+ displays with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a touch sampling rate of 240Hz. The base Pova 5, like its preceding model, is powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, while the Tecno Pova 5 Pro has an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6080 chipset under the hood. The phones ship with Android 13-based HiOS skin on top.

For optics, the dual rear camera units of both the base and Pro models of the Pova 5 series include a 50-megapixel primary sensor and an AI lens accompanied by an LED Flash unit. The vanilla model carries an 8-megapixel front camera sensor, while the Tecno Pova 5 Pro is equipped with a 16-megapixel selfie sensor.

The phones support 4G VoLTE, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, USB Type-C, and NFC connectivity. They also come with a 3.5mm audio jack. The Tecno Pova 5 Pro supports 5G connectivity and features an Arc interface with LED lights on the back panel, which is customisable. For security, the both Tecno Pova 5 series phones are equipped with side-mounted fingerprint sensors.

Packing a large 6,000mAh battery, the Tecno Pova 5 supports 45W fast charging. Meanwhile, the Tecno Pova 5 Pro is backed by a 5,000mAh battery and claims to offer a segment-first 68W fast charging support.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.