Realme 11 5G is expected to launch in India soon. The phone was unveiled earlier this year in China and it also saw a global release recently. It was launched alongside the Realme 11 Pro 5G and the Realme 11 Pro+ 5G. The Chinese variant of the base Realme 11 5G is powered by an octa-core 7nm based MediaTek Dimensity 6020 5G SoC, while the global variant comes with a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ chipset. The Indian variant of the phone is expected to be equipped with a similar chipset as the global one. It will launch in the country alongside a Realme 11x 5G model. The company has now confirmed key camera and charging specifications of the handset.

Confirmed to launch in India soon, the Realme 11 5G is confirmed to feature a 108-megapixel primary rear HM6 sensor with in-sensor 3x zoom support, which is claimed to offer more clarity and better zoomed-in images with lesser noise. Alongside this, it is said that the phone is expected to include a 2-megapixel portrait sensor and a 16-megapixel front camera, just like its Chinese and global counterparts.

On Realme's India website, the Realme 11 5G is also confirmed to come with up to 67W wired SuperVOOC fast charging support, which is claimed to charge the battery from zero to 50 in 17 minutes and up to 100 percent in 47 minutes.

The Indian variant of the Realme 11 5G is expected to sport a 6.72-inch full-HD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a touch sampling rate of up to 240Hz. An earlier leak suggested that the phone is expected to arrive in 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB storage variants, likely paired with a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC. The phone is likely to run Android 13-based Realme UI 4.0 out-of-the-box.

For security, the Realme 11 5G is expected to come equipped with an in-display fingerprint sensor. It is expected to support 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Beidou, Galileo, Glonass, GPS, and USB Type-C connectivity.

In China, the Realme 11 5G is priced at CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 18,000) for the 8GB + 256GB and at CNY 1,799 for the 12GB + 256GB (roughly Rs. 20,600) storage variants, respectively. Later in Thailand the 8GB + 256GB option of the handset was listed at TWD 8,990 (roughly Rs. 23,400).

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.