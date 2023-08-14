Technology News

Realme 11 5G Camera, Charging Details Revealed Ahead of India Launch: All Details

Realme 11 5G Indian variant is expected to launch in 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB storage options.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 14 August 2023 19:29 IST
Realme 11 5G Camera, Charging Details Revealed Ahead of India Launch: All Details

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme 11 5G is offered in a black and a golden colour options

Highlights
  • Realme 11 5G sports a 6.72-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display
  • The phone sports a 108-megapixel primary rear camera sensor
  • Realme 11 5G supports 67W SuperVOOC charging

Realme 11 5G is expected to launch in India soon. The phone was unveiled earlier this year in China and it also saw a global release recently. It was launched alongside the Realme 11 Pro 5G and the Realme 11 Pro+ 5G. The Chinese variant of the base Realme 11 5G is powered by an octa-core 7nm based MediaTek Dimensity 6020 5G SoC, while the global variant comes with a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ chipset. The Indian variant of the phone is expected to be equipped with a similar chipset as the global one. It will launch in the country alongside a Realme 11x 5G model. The company has now confirmed key camera and charging specifications of the handset.

Confirmed to launch in India soon, the Realme 11 5G is confirmed to feature a 108-megapixel primary rear HM6 sensor with in-sensor 3x zoom support, which is claimed to offer more clarity and better zoomed-in images with lesser noise. Alongside this, it is said that the phone is expected to include a 2-megapixel portrait sensor and a 16-megapixel front camera, just like its Chinese and global counterparts.

On Realme's India website, the Realme 11 5G is also confirmed to come with up to 67W wired SuperVOOC fast charging support, which is claimed to charge the battery from zero to 50 in 17 minutes and up to 100 percent in 47 minutes. 

The Indian variant of the Realme 11 5G is expected to sport a 6.72-inch full-HD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a touch sampling rate of up to 240Hz. An earlier leak suggested that the phone is expected to arrive in 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB storage variants, likely paired with a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC. The phone is likely to run Android 13-based Realme UI 4.0 out-of-the-box.

For security, the Realme 11 5G is expected to come equipped with an in-display fingerprint sensor. It is expected to support 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Beidou, Galileo, Glonass, GPS, and USB Type-C connectivity. 

In China, the Realme 11 5G is priced at CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 18,000) for the 8GB + 256GB and at CNY 1,799 for the 12GB + 256GB (roughly Rs. 20,600) storage variants, respectively. Later in Thailand the 8GB + 256GB option of the handset was listed at TWD 8,990 (roughly Rs. 23,400).

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme 11 5G, Realme 11 5G specifications, Realme 11 5G India launch, Realme 11x 5G, Realme 11x 5G India Launch, Realme
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Chandrayaan-3 Spacecraft Achieves 'Near-Circular Orbit' Around Moon After Performing Another Manoeuvre
Reserve Bank of India to Launch 'Public Tech Platform' Pilot on August 17 to Provide Information to Lenders

Related Stories

Realme 11 5G Camera, Charging Details Revealed Ahead of India Launch: All Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Tecno Pova 5 Pro 5G First Impressions
  2. OnePlus Ace 2 Pro Camera, Connectivity Details Confirmed Ahead of Launch
  3. iPhone SE 4 Leak Hints at iPhone 14-Like Design With These Features
  4. Apple Watch X in the Works, May Change How You Connect Your Watch Bands
  5. Tecno Pova 5, Pova 5 Pro Price in India, Sale Date Confirmed: See Here
  6. Chandrayaan-3 Comes Closer to the Moon After Performing Another Manoeuvre
  7. Why Mark Zuckerberg Says Its 'Time to Move On' From Cage Fight With Musk
  8. Moto E13 Variant With 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage Debuts in India at This Price
  9. Infinix Zero 30 5G India Launch Timeline, Colours Confirmed: See Details
  10. Oppo A58 4G vs Samsung Galaxy F34 5G: Price in India, Specifications Compared
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme 11 5G Camera, Charging Details Revealed Ahead of India Launch: All Details
  2. COAI Says Delicensing of Spectrum in 6GHz Band Could Hamper 5G, 6G Rollout in India, Cause Loss to Exchequer
  3. Maya OS to Replace Microsoft Windows on Defence Ministry Computers Amid Rising Cyber Threats: Details
  4. Reserve Bank of India to Launch 'Public Tech Platform' Pilot on August 17 to Provide Information to Lenders
  5. Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G Design Renders, Colour Options, Specifications Surface Online
  6. Moto E13 Variant With 8GB RAM, 128GB Inbuilt Storage Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. Chandrayaan-3 Spacecraft Achieves 'Near-Circular Orbit' Around Moon After Performing Another Manoeuvre
  8. iPhone Assembler Foxconn Reports One-Percent Drop in Q2 Net Profit Amid Weak Global Demand for Electronics
  9. Elon Musk Calls Mark Zuckerberg a 'Chicken' After Meta CEO Says 'Time to Move On' From Cage Fight
  10. Overwatch 2 Becomes Steam’s Worst-Reviewed Game of All Time
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.