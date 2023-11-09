Technology News
Apple Filing Reveals iPhone Maker Expects to Change App Store Policy to Comply With EU Regulation

Apple is one of many Big Tech firms that will be expected to comply with the EU's Digital Markets Act regulations that will be applicable by next year.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 9 November 2023 18:15 IST
Apple has already informed the EU that it meets the new tech gatekeeper status

Highlights
  • Apple is one of the seven firms designated as 'gatekeepers' by the EU
  • The firm says it expects it will have to make changes to its policies
  • Apple is expected to allow both sideloading and external payment options
Apple expects it will be compelled to make changes to its App Store policies, as the firm must comply with the European Union's new Digital Markets Act (DMA). The iPhone maker's recent filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) shows the company expects to make policy changes related to applications running on iOS and iPadOS, the company's operating systems for iPhone and iPad, respectively. Until now, the EU has named seven major tech firms — including Apple — that will be governed under the new regulations.

TechCrunch reports that Apple, in its recent Form 10-K filing with the US SEC, states that it expects that it will have to make changes to the App Store in order to comply with the EU's DMA regulation. The iPhone maker also said in the filing that it might also introduce other changes to its policies governing external app distribution, platform access charges for developers, and communications related to alternate billing systems.

According to the report, Morgan Stanley analysts have also written to clients that the change in Apple's language suggests that the App Store policy changes — including allowing third party apps on devices in Europe — are likely to begin. The EU's DMA regulations are expected to fully go into effect starting in 2024 and will impact companies that have a market valuation of EUR 75 million (roughly Rs. 670 crore) or 45 million monthly active users (MAUs) living in the EU.

Last year, Bloomberg reported that Apple was already preparing its systems to allow alternative app stores on iPhone and iPad, as the company would have to comply with the incoming EU regulations aimed at checking the power of Big Tech firms.

If the mandatory App Store distribution limit is lifted, developers might be able to sidestep Apple's up-to-30 percent commission charged on all App Store transactions. In the US, Apple has fought — and largely won — an antitrust trial against Fortnite maker Epic Games after it booted the developer for flouting its App Store policies. 

Apple is not the only Big Tech firm that will be impacted by the EU's DMA rules when they go into effect in 2024. The new rules require tech firms to allow users to easily change default settings, sideload apps outside the default app store, and allow users of major messaging platforms to chat with each other, while allowing smaller platforms to also access core features and functionality.

According to Bloomberg, the changes being developed by the company will only go into effect in the EU for the foreseeable future, but the move could lead to the company opening up its systems in other regions, if legislation or regulation related to limiting the reach of Big Tech firms is passed in other regions.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Apple, App Store, Antitrust, EU, EU DMA, European Union, Digital Markets Act, Regulation
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
