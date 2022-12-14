Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Apple Said to Prepare to Allow Third Party App Stores on iPhone, iPad to Comply With EU Law

Apple Said to Prepare to Allow Third-Party App Stores on iPhone, iPad to Comply With EU Law

Customers could ultimately download third-party software to their iPhones and iPads without using the App Store, sidestepping Apple’s restrictions.

By Mark Gurman, Bloomberg |  Updated: 14 December 2022 09:42 IST
Apple Said to Prepare to Allow Third-Party App Stores on iPhone, iPad to Comply With EU Law

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple generated about $95 billion in revenue from Europe during fiscal 2022

Highlights
  • Apple is also working to open up other features to third-party apps
  • Digital Markets Act takes effect in the coming months
  • New law apply to tech firms with market valuations of minimum $80 billion

Apple is preparing to allow alternative app stores on its iPhones and iPads, part of a sweeping overhaul aimed at complying with strict European Union requirements coming in 2024.

Software engineering and services employees are engaged in a major push to open up key elements of Apple's platforms, according to people familiar with the efforts. As part of the changes, customers could ultimately download third-party software to their iPhones and iPads without using the company's App Store, sidestepping Apple's restrictions and the up-to-30 percent commission it imposes on payments.

The moves — a reversal of long-held policies — are a response to EU laws aimed at leveling the playing field for third-party developers and improving the digital lives of consumers. For years, regulators and software makers have complained that Apple and Google, which run the two biggest mobile app stores, wield too much power as gatekeepers.

If similar laws are passed in additional countries, Apple's project could lay the groundwork for other regions, according to the people, who asked not to be identified because the work is private. But the company's changes are designed initially to just go into effect in Europe.

Even so, the news bolstered shares of companies that offer dating services and other apps. Match Group jumped as much as 10 percent and Bumble was up as much as 8.6 percent — a sign investors think the companies could get a break from Apple's commissions. Spotify Technology SA, the audio streaming service, climbed as much as 9.7 percent. Apple's shares, meanwhile, were little changed.

A spokesman for the Cupertino, California-based company declined to comment on the upcoming changes.

The main new European law, dubbed the Digital Markets Act, takes effect in the coming months, but companies aren't required to comply with all of the rules until 2024. Government officials in the US and other countries have pushed for similar laws but haven't gotten as far as the EU yet.

The act requires technology companies to allow the installation of third-party apps and let users more easily change default settings. The rules demand that messaging services work together and that outside developers get equal access to core features within apps and services.

The laws apply to technology companies with market valuations of at least €75 billion ($80 billion) and a minimum of 45 million monthly users within the EU.

The changes underway within Apple are being led by Andreas Wendker, a longtime software engineering vice president who reports to Craig Federighi, the company's top software executive. Jeff Robbin — Apple's top engineering manager for its services, who reports to head of services Eddy Cue — is also involved.

Apple is applying a significant amount of resources to the companywide endeavor. It hasn't been a popular initiative within Apple, considering that the company has spent years decrying the need for “sideloading” — the process of installing software without using the official App Store. In lobbying against the new European laws, Apple has argued that sideloading could put unsafe apps on consumers' devices and undermine privacy.

Some engineers working on the plan also see it as distraction from typical day-to-day development of future features, according to the people. The company is aiming for the changes to be ready as part of an update to next year's iOS 17, which would be in line with requirements.

Epic Games, maker of the hit game Fortnite, waged a legal battle with Apple over the App Store fees. After Epic sought to sidestep the commission with Fortnite, Apple removed the game from its store. In the ensuing fight, Epic accused Apple of using monopolistic practices, but a US court found that the iPhone maker didn't violate federal antitrust laws.

To help protect against unsafe apps, Apple is discussing the idea of mandating certain security requirements even if software is distributed outside its store. Such apps also may need to be verified by Apple — a process that could carry a fee. Within the App Store, Apple takes a 15 percent to 30 percent cut of revenue.

Apple hasn't made a final decision on whether to comply with a component of the Digital Markets Act that allows developers to install third-party payment systems within their apps. That would let users sign up for subscriptions to a travel app, for example, or buy in-app content from a game maker — without involving Apple.

As part of an agreement with the Japanese government, the company already allows some media and cloud apps to point users to the web to complete transactions. But the Digital Markets Act likely wants Apple and other technology giants to go further.

Apple also is working to open more of its private application programming interfaces, or APIs, to third-party apps. Those are the underlying frameworks that allow apps and features to interact with Apple's hardware and core system functions.

Currently, third-party web browsers, including ones like Chrome from Alphabet's Google, are required to use WebKit, Apple's Safari browsing engine. Under the plan to meet the new law, Apple is considering removing that mandate.

Apple is also working to open up other features to third-party apps, including more camera technologies and its near-field communications chip — at least in a limited fashion. Currently, only the company's Wallet app and Apple Pay service can use the NFC chip to enable mobile wallet functionality. Apple has faced pressure to let third-party financial apps have the same capability.

The company hasn't, however, made a decision on how it may open iMessage and its Messages app to third-party services — another requirement of the Digital Markets Act. Engineers believe that such a change could hurt end-to-end encryption and other privacy features offered by iMessage. The company also isn't currently considering integrating RCS, or rich communication services, a messaging protocol that Google and others are pushing Apple to adopt.

Apple is discussing further opening up its Find My network to accessories, like Tile, that compete with the AirTag. The Find My network allows AirTags to provide their location to its owner by using surrounding Apple devices as signals. While Apple has offered third parties that functionality since 2021, Tile and others have said the company gives its own accessory an advantage.

The EU, which includes France, Germany, Italy and Spain among a total of 27 countries, has threatened fines of as much as 20 percent of a company's annual global revenue if they repeatedly violate the law. Apple generated nearly $400 billion in worldwide revenue in fiscal 2022, which would put such a fine in the $80 billion (roughly Rs. 6,600 crore) range.

Apple generated about $95 billion in revenue from Europe, which includes the EU and the UK, during fiscal 2022. That revenue base will likely take a hit when it makes the changes, which are poised to make the App Store less lucrative.

Overall, though, Apple should be able to absorb the financial impact. The App Store makes up 6 percent of total revenue, and Europe's contribution to that is likely less than 2 percent, according to Bloomberg Intelligence analysts Anurag Rana and Andrew Girard.

It wouldn't be the first time Apple had to make major changes to abide by local laws. The company is also planning to use a USB-C connector on the next iPhones in 2023 instead of Lightning, also to meet an EU regulation. In China, the company has made numerous compromises. That's included using a local provider to host iCloud data and shifting AirDrop settings in a way that made it harder for protesters to share information.

© 2022 Bloomberg LP

Is the new expensive 10th generation iPad worth buying instead of its predecessor? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, Apple App Store, App Store, iPhone, iPad
5G Enabled on iPhones in India: How to Activate 5G on Airtel and Jio on Your iPhone
FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried Denied Bail in the Bahamas, Chances of Extradition to the US Increased, Experts Say
Featured video of the day
Best Camera Phones of 2022

Related Stories

Apple Said to Prepare to Allow Third-Party App Stores on iPhone, iPad to Comply With EU Law
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. 5G on iPhones Enabled in India With Airtel and Jio: How to Activate It
  2. iQoo Neo 7 5G Surfaces on BIS, May Debut as Rebranded iQoo Neo 7 SE
  3. Xiaomi Mini PC With 12th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, 16GB RAM Launched
  4. Tim Cook Admits That iPhones Use Sony Camera Sensors
  5. Itel Magic X Pro 4G With 2.4-Inch Display Launched In India: All Details
  6. Realme 10 Pro 5G and 10 Pro+ 5G First Impressions: New 5G Champs?
  7. Amazfit Band 7 Review: More Than a Fitness Band?
  8. Android 13 Lets You Switch to Chromecast Devices for YouTube Music Output
  9. Sam Bankman-Fried Denied Bail in the Bahamas, Likely to Face Extradition
  10. Infinix Zero Ultra Set to Launch in India on December 20
#Latest Stories
  1. Twitter to See User Exodus Due to Elon Musk's Changes, Revenue to Be Flat for Two Years, Research Firm Says
  2. FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried Denied Bail in the Bahamas, Chances of Extradition to the US Increased, Experts Say
  3. Apple Said to Prepare to Allow Third-Party App Stores on iPhone, iPad to Comply With EU Law
  4. Android 13 Output Switcher Adds Support for Chromecast Devices With YouTube Music: Report
  5. 5G Enabled on iPhones in India: How to Activate 5G on Airtel and Jio on Your iPhone
  6. Moto E13 Spotted in Geekbench Listing, May Feature Unisoc T606 SoC, Android 13: Report
  7. Google Defeats Lawsuit Over Privacy Practices Involving Chrome Browser
  8. Samsung Galaxy M14 5G, Galaxy F14 5G Get BIS Certification, May Launch in India Soon: Report
  9. Moto X40 Spotted on 3C Certification Website With 125W Fast Charging Support Ahead of Launch: Report
  10. iPad (2022) Fails to Survive JerryRigEverything's Durability Test, Breaks Under Pressure: Watch Video
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.