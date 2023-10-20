Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Apple's First Foldable Could Be an iPad With Small Scale Production Said to Begin End of 2024: Report

Apple's First Foldable Could Be an iPad With Small-Scale Production Said to Begin End of 2024: Report

Seems like a foldable Apple device could soon become a reality.

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 20 October 2023 16:52 IST
Apple's First Foldable Could Be an iPad With Small-Scale Production Said to Begin End of 2024: Report

Apple’s smallest iPad is currently its Mini which was last refreshed in 2021

Highlights
  • Apple has avoided the foldable smartphones market for the longest time
  • Its first foldable is expected to be an iPad tablet
  • This foldable iPad tablet could go on sale by end of next year
Advertisement

Apple that has for long steered clear of foldables may be joining the segment soon. Earlier reports have shed light about a foldable iPad, instead of a foldable iPhone, but these were mainly guesses by noted analysts. Turns out, there is now some more evidence on that front with a source claiming that a foldable iPad will hit production next year and even possibly go on sale next year. Samsung may have had a nice head start with foldables over the past several years, but Apple seems to be targeting a different segment entirely going by the latest data.

More smartphone manufacturers have gradually started showing interest in the foldable smartphone category lately after Samsung's dominance over the same many years. Samsung has been the only smartphone brand to announce and launch its foldable lineup in India year after year. It's only over the end of last year and earlier this year, where more players like Motorola and Oppo have entered this space, with OnePlus being the only brand to launch a full-sized premium horizontal foldable after Tecno's Phantom V Fold debuted earlier this year. According to a report by DigiTimes, Apple is also readying its suppliers and lining up for the launch of its first iPad foldable.

Its supply chain sources claim that small-scale production of this iPad foldable could begin by the end of 2024, as per the report. While Apple seems clear that it wants to be a part of the foldables race, it has yet to submit its design for the same. The source also claims that Apple will first experiment with bigger devices like the iPad before it applies similar tech to iPhones.

As per the publication's sources, Apple's goal is to achieve a cost-effective production by using a simpler design. The source also claims that Apple chose the iPad over the iPhone because iPadOS is similar to the iPhone's iOS operating system. Another reason for Apple choosing the iPad for its first foldable is down to risks in the sense that the iPad still forms a smaller chunk of Apple's revenues compared to a product as important as the iPhone.

Meanwhile, an earlier report by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo hinted that Apple's foldable iPad would use a carbon-fiber kickstand and that it would arrive in 2024. The new updates corroborate the older news. Kuo back in January also mentioned that Apple would shift to this foldable iPad as Apple's tablet shipments decline even further (by 10-15 percent) this year.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, Apple iPad, iPad Foldable, Apple iPad Fold
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
PS5 Slimmer Variant Will Reportedly Launch November 10 in the US, Spider-Man 2 Bundle Leaked

Related Stories

Apple's First Foldable Could Be an iPad With Small-Scale Production Said to Begin End of 2024: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. BTC, ETH See Losses Alongside Most Altcoins, Stablecoins See Gains
  2. WhatsApp Will Now Let You Switch Between Two Accounts on Android
  3. Google to Manufacture Pixel Phones in India, Starting With Pixel 8
  4. Samsung Galaxy S24+ Outperforms Galaxy S23 Ultra in Vulkan Test
  5. Amazon Great Indian Festival: Echo Products Available With Discounts
  6. OnePlus Open With Sony LYTIA Camera Sensor Debuts in India: Check Price
  7. OnePlus Open First Impressions: It’s Finally Here!
  8. HP Pavilion Plus Laptops Get 13th Gen Intel Core Chips in India: See Price
  9. BGMI 2.8 Update Is Now Live: Zombies Edge Mode, Hoverboard, More
  10. Oppo Find N3 With 7.82-Inch Main Display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus to Unveil New BOE Display on October 24, Might Offer 3,000 Nits Brightness
  2. Spider-Man 2 Will Add New Game Plus Mode Later This Year, Insomniac Confirms
  3. Apple's First Foldable Could Be an iPad With Small-Scale Production Said to Begin End of 2024: Report
  4. PS5 Slimmer Variant Will Reportedly Launch November 10 in the US, Spider-Man 2 Bundle Leaked
  5. Vivo X90 Pro Price in India Slashed by Rs. 10,000: Here's How Much It Costs Now
  6. Google for India 2023: AI-Powered Search Becomes More Visual and Local, New Services on Google Pay
  7. iQoo 12 Series Could Launch on November 7; Colour Options, Battery Details Leaked
  8. OTT Releases This Week: Kaala Paani, King of Kotha, The Fall of the House of Usher, More
  9. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Price Breaches $29,000 Mark, Losses Hit Tether, Ripple Among Other Coins
  10. India Smartphone Shipments Fall 3 Percent YoY in Q3, Samsung Retains Leadership: Canalys
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »