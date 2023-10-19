Technology News
OnePlus Open With Sony LYTIA Camera Sensor, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications

OnePlus Open is available in Emerald Dusk and Voyager Black colour options.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 19 October 2023 20:30 IST
OnePlus Open With Sony LYTIA Camera Sensor, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications

OnePlus Open is equipped with Hasselblad-branded triple rear cameras

Highlights
  • OnePlus Open is equipped with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage
  • The handset runs on Android 13-based OxygenOS 13.2 out-of-the-box
  • The OnePlus Fold is equipped with the company's tri-state alert slider
OnePlus Open was launched in India and global markets on Thursday as the company's first foldable phone. The handset is powered by Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip and sports a 7.82-inch AMOLED inner display paired with a 6.31-inch outer screen and both panels can be refreshed at up to 120Hz. The OnePlus Open features three Hasselblad-branded rear cameras — one of these is Sony's next-generation LYTIA-T808 "Pixel Stacked" CMOS sensor. It has two selfie cameras and packs a 4,800mAh battery with support for 67W charging.

OnePlus Open price in India, availability

OnePlus Open price in India is set at Rs. 1,39,999 for the single 16GB + 512GB RAM and storage configuration. It will be available in Emerald Dusk and Voyager Black colour options, via the official OnePlus website, Amazon, and via retail stores across the country. Pre-orders start today and open sales will begin on October 27. Customers can also get a trade-in bonus of Rs. 8,000 onm select devicee, while availing of an additional Rs. 5,000 discount via ICICI Bankand OneCard Instant Bank discounts.

In the US, the OnePlus Open is priced at $1,699 (roughly Rs. 1,41,300) and the phone will be able for pre-order today and go on sale via OnePlus.com, Amazon and Best Buy. In Europe, the OnePlus Open is priced at EUR 1,799 (roughly Rs. 1,58,100) and pre-orders start today, while thephone will go on sale on October 26, via OnePlus.com, according to the company.

OnePlus Open specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) OnePlus Open is a foldable phone that runs on OxygenOS 13.2 based on Android 13 out-of-the-box. It sports a 7.82-inch (2,268x2,440 pixels) 2K Flexi-fluid LTPO 3.0 AMOLED display with a 1-120Hz dynamic refresh rate, a 240Hz touch response rate, and up to 2,800 nits of peak brightness. The display has an Ultra Thin Glass protective material and supports 1,440Hz pulse-width modulation (PWM) dimming.

The outer screen of the OnePlus Open is a 6.31-inch (1,116x2,484 pixels) 2K LTPO 3.0 Super Fluid AMOLED display with a 10-120Hz dynamic refresh rate, a 240Hz touch response rate, and up to 2,800 nits of peak brightness. It has a ceramic guard protective material, according to the company. Both displays are TÜV Rheinland Intelligent Eye Care certified.

oneplus open ui oneplus open

OnePlus Open runs on Android 13-based OxygenOS 13.2

 

OnePlus has equipped the foldable handset with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip with an Adreno 740 GPU, paired with 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM. The company says that available memory on the smartphone can be expanded in increments of 4GB, 8GB, and 12GB by utilising unused storage on the handset.

For photos and videos, the OnePlus has a Hasselblad-branded triple camera setup. It has a 48-megapixel primary camera with a 1/1.43-inch Sony LYT-T808 “Pixel Stacked” CMOS sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and electronic image stabilisation (EIS), an 85-degree field-of-view and an f/1.7 aperture.

The OnePlus Open is also equipped with a 64-megapixel telephoto camera with an OmniVision OV64B sensor with OIS, EIS, a 33.4-degree field-of-view, and an f/2.6 aperture. It supports 3x optical zoom, 6x in-sensor zoom, and up to 120x digital zoom. It also features a 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera (that doubles as a macro camera) with a Sony IMX581 sensor with EIS, a 114-degree field-of-view, and an f/2.2 aperture. 

On the inner display of the OnePlus Open, you get a 20-megapixel primary camera with EIS and 91-degree field-of-view and an f/2.2 aperture. The foldable phone is also equipped with a 32-megapixel camera on the outer screen with EIS and an 88.5-degree field of view and an f/2.4 aperture, for selfies and video chats.

The OnePlus Open is equipped with 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. Connectivity options on the handset include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, Beidou, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS and a USB Type-C port with USB 3.1 connectivity. It is equipped with a variety of sensors including an accelerometer, gyroscope, proximity sensor, sensor core, e-compass, flick-detect sensor, and an under-screen ambient light sensor.

The foldable phone is equipped with a dual-cell 4,800mAh battery (3,295+1,510mAh) that supports 67W SuperVOOC charging. The handset comes with a 80W charger in the box. It has a tri-state alert slider also found on other flagship OnePlus phones. The handset has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication and also supports a face unlock feature. The handset measures 153.4x143.15.9mm when unfolded, 153.4x73.3x11.7mm when folded, and weighs up to 245g.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
OnePlus Open, OnePlus Open specifications, OnePlus Open price in India, OnePlus Open launch, OnePlus India, OnePlus
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
