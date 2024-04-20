Technology News
Apple Offer to Open Up NFC-Based Tap-and-Go Technology Said to Be on Track for EU Approval by May

Apple has also offered to provide additional functionality including Face ID support and defaulting of preferred payment apps on an iPhone in the EU.

By Reuters | Updated: 20 April 2024 14:30 IST
Photo Credit: Unsplash/Laurenz Heymann

NFC-based payments on iPhone are currently limited to Apple Pay

Highlights
  • Apple plans to open up NFC payments on iPhone in the EU
  • The company is looking to avoid being targeted by EU antitrust regulators
  • Apple's offer to open NFC support will be viewed by EU regulators soon
Apple's offer to open its tap-and-go mobile payments system to rivals is set to be approved by EU antitrust regulators as soon as next month after it tweaked some of the terms, people familiar with the matter said.

Apple's bid to settle the four-year investigation would help it dodge a finding of wrongdoing and stave off a potential hefty fine that could be as much as 10% of its global annual turnover.

Apple's tap-and-go technology called near-field communication, or NFC, allows for contactless payments with mobile wallets.

The European Commission two years ago accused Apple of thwarting competition for its Apple Pay mobile wallet by preventing rival mobile wallets app developers from accessing its tap-and-go technology.

The U.S. tech giant in January offered to let rivals access its NFC on its iPhones, iPads and other Apple mobile devices free of charge without having to use Apple Pay or Apple Wallet, with access based on fair and non-discriminatory criteria.

It also offered to provide additional functionalities including defaulting of preferred payment apps, access to authentication features such as FaceID and a suppression mechanism, and also to set up a dispute settlement mechanism.

Apple was asked to tweak some of the terms following feedback from rivals and customers. The NFC proposal would be for 10 years.

The Commission aims to accept the offer by the summer, with May as the likeliest month although the timing could still change as it waits for Apple to work out the final technical details, the people familiar with the matter said.

The company was hit with a 1.84 billion-euro ($2 billion) fine, its first EU antitrust penalty, last month for thwarting competition from Spotify and other music streaming rivals via restrictions on its App Store.

© Thomson Reuters 2024

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Apple, Apple Pay, NFC, EU, Contactless payments
