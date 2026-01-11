Technology News
Joto Kando Kolkatatei Now Streaming on Zee 5: Everything You Need to Know About This Bengali Mystery Film Online

Joto Kando Kolkatatei is a Bengali mystery film that is now streaming on digital screens. The film stars Quazi Nawshaba Ahmed and Abir Chatterjee in the lead roles.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 11 January 2026 11:00 IST
Photo Credit: ZEE5

Photo Credit: ZEE5

From Dhaka to Kolkata, a young woman uncovers her family’s ancestral past

Highlights
  • Joto Kando Kolkatatei is a Bengali Mystery Film
  • It pays tribute to the tales of Satyajit Ray
  • Streaming now, only on Zee 5
Joto Kando Kolkatatei is a Bengali mystery film that is now available to stream on the OTT. After completing its successful theatrical run, the film pays tribute to the tales of Satyajit Ray. This film revolves around a young woman who travels from Dhaka to Kolkata with a photo, only to find the secrets of her ancestors. Further, she is accompanied by an enthusiast, who helps her on the quest and explores the hidden secrets of the family. The film is a delight to watch.

When and Where to Watch Joto Kando Kolkatatei

The film is currently streaming on Zee 5. The viewers will require an active subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Joto Kando Kolkatatei

This mystery film follows Saba (Played by Quazi Nawshaba Ahmed), who travels all the way from Dhaka to Kolkata, on a quest to seek answers about her past. To her help, she meets Toposmitro (Played by Abir Chatterjee), a detective, who embarks with her to solve the unresolved mysteries about her family. Together, they uncover some of the shocking secrets surrounding a decades-old mystery about Saba's family. The sequences of the film are wholeheartedly dramatic and pay homage to the epic Satyajit Ray.

Cast and Crew of Joto Kando Kolkatatei

The film has been written and directed by Anik Datta and stars Quazi Nawshaba Ahmed and Abir Chatterjee in the lead roles. Other prominent stars include Rik Chatterjee, Aparajita Ghosh Das, Biswajit Ghosh, and more. The music composition has been delivered by Debojyoti Mishra, while Indranath Marick has delivered cinematography.

Reception of Joto Kando Kolkatatei

The film was theatrically released on December 26th, 2025, and gained a remarkable response. The IMDb rating of the film is 7.6/10.

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: OTT, IMDB, Zee5
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More

