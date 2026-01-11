Technology News
English Edition

Fire Force Season 3 Part 2 Now Streaming on Crunchyroll: Know Everything About This Season Finale

Fire Force Season 3 Part 2 is finally out on the digital screens. This part will conclude the final battle between Company 8 and White-Clad.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 11 January 2026 10:00 IST
Fire Force Season 3 Part 2 Now Streaming on Crunchyroll: Know Everything About This Season Finale

Photo Credit: IMDB

Fire Force gears up for its finale as Part 2 streams on OTT, delivering intense battles

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Fire Force Season 3 Part 2 is out on OTT
  • Part 2 is the concluding segment of the series
  • Streaming now, exclusively on Crunchyroll
Advertisement

One of the most anticipated parts of the final season of Fire Force Season 3 is finally out on the OTT. With the viewers excited for this anime television series, this part will revolve around Company 8, along with the allies and branches, as they embark on the mission to combat the devil's plan to turn Earth into sun. The sequences of the series are highly engaging and come with intense action and drama. The season will be directed to the Manga's conclusion.

When and Where to Watch Fire Force Season 3 Part 2

The Part 2 of Fire Force Season 3 is now available to stream exclusively on Crunchyroll. The viewers will require an active subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Fire Force Season 3 Part 2

After extensively focusing on the Obi Rescue and exposing Shinra's shocking revelations, the Fire Force Season 3 Part 2 will continue with its battle against the Evangelist and White-Clad. The part 2 will explore Company 8's fight with White-Clad, accompanied by other branches and potential allies, who will immerse in fights and action, only to save humanity. The season finale will witness the Great Cataclysm and Shinra's power-up, as the company battles its final arcs as the series will reach its conclusion. The sequences are worth-watching and the twists and turns will leave the viewers highly entertained.

Cast and Crew of Fire Force Season 3 Part 2

Created by Atsushi Ohkubo, this show stars the voices of Derick Show, Eric Vale, Jeremy Inman, Alexis Tipton, Ian Sinclair, and more. The music has been composed by Kenichiro Suehiro, while Yosuke Motoki is the cinematographer.

Reception of Fire Force Season 3 Part 2

Part 2 of the Season 3 has recently begun streaming. The overall IMDb rating of the show is 7.6/10.

Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: ott, Crunchyroll, IMDB
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Honor X80 Pricing Details and Key Specifications Tipped Online
WhatsApp Might Soon Let You Set a Profile Cover Photo on iOS

Related Stories

Fire Force Season 3 Part 2 Now Streaming on Crunchyroll: Know Everything About This Season Finale
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Infinix Note 60 with Android 16 Spotted on Google Play Console
#Latest Stories
  1. NASA Spots Giant Antarctic Iceberg Turning Blue as It Nears Breakup
  2. Joto Kando Kolkatatei Now Streaming on Zee 5: Everything You Need to Know About This Bengali Mystery Film Online
  3. Fire Force Season 3 Part 2 Now Streaming on Crunchyroll: Know Everything About This Season Finale
  4. ISRO to Launch PSLV-C62 With EOS-N1 Hyperspectral Satellite on January 12
  5. Astronomers Discover Shockingly Hot Young Galaxy Cluster That Defies Theory
  6. Hubble Telescope Spots Starless Dark Matter Cloud Cloud 9, Opening Window Into Dark Universe
  7. Devkhel OTT Release: Mythology-Based Mystery Series Coming Soon on Z5
  8. Not All The Movies Are The Same: Dual Now Streaming on Lionsgate Play
  9. Scum of the Brave Now Available for Streaming on Crunchyroll: Everything You Need to Know
  10. The Thing With Feathers Now Streaming Online: What You Need to Know About Benedict Cumberbatch Starrer Movie
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »