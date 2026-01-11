One of the most anticipated parts of the final season of Fire Force Season 3 is finally out on the OTT. With the viewers excited for this anime television series, this part will revolve around Company 8, along with the allies and branches, as they embark on the mission to combat the devil's plan to turn Earth into sun. The sequences of the series are highly engaging and come with intense action and drama. The season will be directed to the Manga's conclusion.

When and Where to Watch Fire Force Season 3 Part 2

The Part 2 of Fire Force Season 3 is now available to stream exclusively on Crunchyroll. The viewers will require an active subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Fire Force Season 3 Part 2

After extensively focusing on the Obi Rescue and exposing Shinra's shocking revelations, the Fire Force Season 3 Part 2 will continue with its battle against the Evangelist and White-Clad. The part 2 will explore Company 8's fight with White-Clad, accompanied by other branches and potential allies, who will immerse in fights and action, only to save humanity. The season finale will witness the Great Cataclysm and Shinra's power-up, as the company battles its final arcs as the series will reach its conclusion. The sequences are worth-watching and the twists and turns will leave the viewers highly entertained.

Cast and Crew of Fire Force Season 3 Part 2

Created by Atsushi Ohkubo, this show stars the voices of Derick Show, Eric Vale, Jeremy Inman, Alexis Tipton, Ian Sinclair, and more. The music has been composed by Kenichiro Suehiro, while Yosuke Motoki is the cinematographer.

Reception of Fire Force Season 3 Part 2

Part 2 of the Season 3 has recently begun streaming. The overall IMDb rating of the show is 7.6/10.